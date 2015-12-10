The calm before the storm, waiting for the shot

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 145
By the way, the news backdrop is pretty heavy today. It could be anything.
Well the news background is temporary, look at oil, the quid will take its toll in the end
By the way, the first target for oil is 68, it might even go through without stopping, and if the Arabs push harder, I think we might see 56 by the end of the year.
From 5730.
There was a sell from the top at 5920, but closed too early, at 5850. Then it was a sell again, but got kicked out at b.u. Then a buy from b.u. and here is a sell again. Let's see if it survives or not. Not good to jump on the departing train.
There are two sells on eur and one on aud.
Tried to buy usdjpy yesterday, got kicked out both times. Never managed to jump on it.
1.5730 is a good entry, if it rolls back to 1.5720 today I will sell from there
it depends on which chart you are looking at,
here is still a long way to the low, and the important support has broken through, so now 1.5720 this resistance has become good
The current week. Sucks, doesn't it?
Closed everything.
Total for the week: 200 pips. Nothing but b.s. and suckers. That sucks.
We're trading down, after all...
refilled! (since I'm standing up)