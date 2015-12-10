FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 145

New comment
 
Bicus:
By the way, the news backdrop is pretty heavy today. It could be anything.

Well the news background is temporary, look at oil, the quid will take its toll in the end

By the way, the first target for oil is 68, it might even go through without stopping, and if the Arabs push harder, I think we might see 56 by the end of the year.

 
Bicus:

From 5730.

There was a sell from the top at 5920, but closed too early, at 5850. Then it was a sell again, but got kicked out at b.u. Then a buy from b.u. and here is a sell again. Let's see if it survives or not. Not good to jump on the departing train.

There are two sells on eur and one on aud.

Tried to buy usdjpy yesterday, got kicked out both times. Never managed to jump on it.

1.5730 is a good entry, if it rolls back to 1.5720 today, I will sell from there
 
Spekul:
1.5730 is a good entry, if it rolls back to 1.5720 today I will sell from there

Nah, very bad input (at the time).

Got caught up in emotions. Selling on the lows and buying on the highs... You have to have balls of steel, like the local Guru.

)))

 
Bicus:

Nah, very bad input (at the time).

Got caught up in emotions. Selling on the lows and buying on the highs... You have to have balls of steel, like the local Guru.

)))

it depends on which chart you are looking at,

here is still a long way to the low, and the important support has broken through, so now 1.5720 this resistance has become good


 

The current week. Sucks, doesn't it?

 
Bicus:

The current week. Sucks, doesn't it?

The calm before the storm, waiting for the shot
 

Closed everything.

Total for the week: 200 pips. Nothing but b.s. and suckers. That sucks.

 
Bicus:

Closed everything.

Total for the week: 200 pips. Nothing but b.s. and suckers. That sucks.

It's not evening yet, but it's about to start moving.
 

We're trading down, after all...

 

refilled! (since I'm standing up)

1...138139140141142143144145146147148149150151152...871
New comment