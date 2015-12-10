FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 533
is there nothing at 2750?
do you have any bikes there?
if so, we will definitely try to stop there in the coming year
Oh, no... help...
this year's plans ))))
poke the mouse there, don't listen to him...
What am I, a sheep or something... :-))) look at the spread...
ah, I see what you mean))) Told you that what counts as profit in Europe, they don't understand in Russia... )))))))))
I'll tell you this - it's still fair.
Actually, here's the spread:
http://www.sberbank.ru/moscow/ru/quotes/currencies/
Rrenochka, the ruble is clearly more fun than yawning, sitting like this... :-)))
I'm not bored )))
I don't want the rouble yet, let them settle down first and I'll do some strategizing on it...
Corrected the spread to take into account Monday:
dough in sticks!!!