FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 525
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The main thing is to have a profit and to be able to make a profit. The main thing is to make a profit.
..........Close the pound soon-this move is against the wool so far, but tomorrow's sel (if it works out) will go down to 5503-5472....... I think this is a forecast, as conditions have not yet worked out:
.......... but NZDCAD just went "against the wool" ........... but no, while I was writing, it's already gone.
Yes, there will be a profit...
PoundKiwi can still be sold to 0203 as it rolls back to 0386(already on its way):
With stops it's up to everyone to decide.........tut I'll pass.
On the ruble, there's been some backbiting here too. Envy Putin x-lo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb68hGYOecc
Here are all kinds of Demurs, Portnovs and other "analysts" from the word anal, barking and the man works.
On the ruble, there's been some backbiting here as well. Envy Putin x-lo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb68hGYOecc
Here are all sorts of Demurs, Portnovs and other "analysts" from the word anal, barking, while the man works.
Why did you give a damn about the hryvnia? Why don't you worry about the Varangians renaming it?
It is debatable whether the ruble will continue to fall or not.
I do not need it......... I do not trade with them......... goods have gone up in price, and who says they will not go up in price - they have been going up for years and there is no obvious reason for them to go down in price.
......... And let analysts talk about the reasons.