FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 690

New comment
 

what do you think about european?

entrance, TR ?

 
stranger:
I'm worried about Sensei, he's selling euros for the second week.
I am calm ))))) Only a well-to-do man can make a 100 pips stop )))
 

and the ruble is up again...


 
artikul:
I am calm ))))) Only a wealthy person can stop at 100pc ))))
What if it depletes, can you imagine what will happen?!!!!
 
stranger:
And if it runs out, can you imagine what will happen?!?!
Uh... tests? )))
 
artikul:
Er... tests? )))
Nah, mql6 will have to do...
 
stranger:
Nah, mql6 will have to do...
Quartet is good enough ))))
 
artikul:
A four is good enough )))))
forum)))
 
stranger:
forum))))
Well unless the wall refuses to talk to the Teacher ))))
 
artikul:
Er... tests? )))
all finished - quite successfully. (I didn't doubt it).
1...683684685686687688689690691692693694695696697...871
New comment