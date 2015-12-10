FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 690
what do you think about european?
entrance, TR ?
I'm worried about Sensei, he's selling euros for the second week.
and the ruble is up again...
I am calm ))))) Only a wealthy person can stop at 100pc ))))
And if it runs out, can you imagine what will happen?!?!
Er... tests? )))
Nah, mql6 will have to do...
A four is good enough )))))
forum))))
Er... tests? )))