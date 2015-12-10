FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 760

IRIP:

What do you think of the trading system we made?

I do not know - any system needs to be understood. At first glance it seems to be standard without any peculiarities, if you put stops, it will hit them........... how often, you should test it on the real and adjust the settings.
 
stranger:
I asked a question a long time ago, who has been buying up the quid since '8? I don't know who's there in Moscow and how, but find the answer to that question and you'll know everything)
Saint! Holy shit! Not again!
 
Stranger I think a New Year's hat will suit you too =)

no offence =)

 

but also, if one is sure of an exact rise in the rouble... =) then get up and hold on... and so...
but the top, we can tickle it again

 
What do you want to bet if they widen the spread to space))))

Those lines I have on the screenshot - 61.52 and 56.52 are asc-bid, think about it)

 
A hat for Santa Claus is a shame! )
 

I think it should go somewhere...

but by a leap upwards

 
I don't care.))
 

other currency pairs are jumping around like a maniac and no one is paying attention to them...

and this is panic =)

 

For a change

