FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 634

New comment
[Deleted]  
Ilij:

the rules say three entrances

and done...

Yeah, but you lose the profits.
 
_new-rena:
Yeah, but you lose the profits.

you just take it away.

yeah

[Deleted]  
Ilij:

just picking it up

Yep.

You could have the first order from the top already in the second.

and if you go both up, you lose more

 
_new-rena:

Yes. The wager brings such a ratio closer to parity.

I am of the opinion that until you understand the physical meaning of forex, there is no point in trading with real money.

Ren, I've been trading all these years, having understood the meaning...(even made money... :-)))

but i guess i was by no means a messiah - i was just lucky to mold everyone and everything in a flat ... as soon as a trend ( you don't deny that it's just a super trend...)

it's just physically breaking who lasts the longest... i'm not dead, but i don't see a breaking point yet...

 
and I can't change my jump to buying a quid everywhere... just can't because of my inner beliefs... hence die another downward fall... :-)))
[Deleted]  
zoritch:

Ren, I've been trading all these years, getting the point...(even made money...) :-))

but i guess i was by no means the messiah - i was just successfully molding everyone and everything in the flat ... as soon as a trend ( you don't deny that it's just a super trend...)

it's just physically breaking who lasts the longest... i'm not dead, but i don't see a breaking point yet...

I've been trading the same way for the last 3 months and I just explained the refinement to Ilya.
[Deleted]  
zoritch:
and I can't change my jump to buying a quid everywhere... just can't because of my inner beliefs... hence die another downward fall... :-)))
Zorich, it was just explained on TV, like the bank needs interventions to dump the extra quid. The turnover is huge. Speculators do not affect the price by more than 10%. Don't limit your profits. It's not our problem.
 
zoritch:

money everywhere is far from everyone's money... tumblers - the discretisation seems cooler than ticks, but you can't take the money...

Entering on higherframes is not better either - just more time to think about your insignificance...

arbitrage - there's nowhere and nothing for mere mortals to catch...

conclusion - there's something averaging ... the possibility of giving the entrant not to fall immediately and at least on b.u. to replay repeatedly...

Price movement is random, any limitation of randomness (setting conditions) - leads to counteraction... I left one limitation far outside the channel as a necessary evil.(stop loss) Perfect systems have no randomness constraint and can be replayed repeatedly. (the key here is in the word repeatedly!)
 
Ishim:
price movement is random, any randomness constraint (setting conditions) - leads to counteraction, left one constraint far outside the channel as a necessary evil.(stop loss) Perfect systems have no randomness constraint and can replay repeatedly. (the key here is in the word repeatedly!)

 
_new-rena:

Yes. The wager brings such a ratio closer to parity.

I am of the opinion that until you understandthe physical meaning of forex, there is no point in trading for real money.

Mysteriously............ in My inflamed brain the phenomenon of the Delphic Oracle immediately arises..................Rena,is there a link about the physical meaning or Did you mean the personal experience of trial and error of everyone?
1...627628629630631632633634635636637638639640641...871
New comment