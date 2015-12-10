FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 634
the rules say three entrances
and done...
Yeah, but you lose the profits.
you just take it away.
yeah
just picking it up
Yep.
You could have the first order from the top already in the second.
and if you go both up, you lose more
Yes. The wager brings such a ratio closer to parity.
I am of the opinion that until you understand the physical meaning of forex, there is no point in trading with real money.
Ren, I've been trading all these years, having understood the meaning...(even made money... :-)))
but i guess i was by no means a messiah - i was just lucky to mold everyone and everything in a flat ... as soon as a trend ( you don't deny that it's just a super trend...)
it's just physically breaking who lasts the longest... i'm not dead, but i don't see a breaking point yet...
and I can't change my jump to buying a quid everywhere... just can't because of my inner beliefs... hence die another downward fall... :-)))
money everywhere is far from everyone's money... tumblers - the discretisation seems cooler than ticks, but you can't take the money...
Entering on higherframes is not better either - just more time to think about your insignificance...
arbitrage - there's nowhere and nothing for mere mortals to catch...
conclusion - there's something averaging ... the possibility of giving the entrant not to fall immediately and at least on b.u. to replay repeatedly...
price movement is random, any randomness constraint (setting conditions) - leads to counteraction, left one constraint far outside the channel as a necessary evil.(stop loss) Perfect systems have no randomness constraint and can replay repeatedly. (the key here is in the word repeatedly!)
