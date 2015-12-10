FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 804

stranger:

That's all it takes)

I'd like to see, what's up with the cars?
 
predicting.

 
artikul:
Who believes in the Euro at 2180 ? )))
it's already 2165
or like a break down prediction ?


Thanks !
 
_new-rena:
I personally have found it recently and I don't know what it tastes like yet. i used to have popular currency pairs in meta and that's it )))

The flavour is intense. Mostly green, even if golden or purple :-)

In MT I also mostly look at currencies, iron if available and indices, the rest wherever.

 
US GDP growth is predicted. Everything else is bogus :-)
 

 

The euras drew a lower target of 2050 with a hike through the overhang of 2230 (I won't say exactly where) ))) The trend is bearish, the prog is still buying ))))

 
Why?)
 
pako:
What kind of cars?
20 и 60)
