FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 91
I'll charge like I do in ginger...
demo =)
Have the profits closed?
so there are all kinds of items:
Do you people ever sleep? ;)
accuracy doesn't matter here, it's the target that counts
next entry from 50%.
next from 161.8
That's right, I already sold it.
Here's my view of the market:
I got a good night's sleep today. I wrote the software, now I'm out of here. Let him make some money. I got a lot of work to do...
Here's the whole vision down to the penny, no fantasies