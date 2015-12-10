FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 426
ah, that's right. he bought it with a lecture beforehand. well, it can't be helped, there's no limit to HIS genius...
Smoke a little less)))
Smoking would be less of a problem)))
if you make plans thoroughly, you can't do without it. weed-muravushka....
and he'll show you how grasshoppers turn into kangaroos in the long run ))))
you will understand everything here - exhaustion, Elliott and the wave, of course, as a perceived necessity and REALITY
but can't make it clear. i'm still confused...
The dollar is a reserve currency in general, everyone is tied to it, that's why the pindos get rich off of it)
Depletion and Icarus, those are his two chips and names appropriate for tc))))
And the Fed to whom? Not interested? Not many central banks are government agencies.
I wonder how Sensei is doing with his euro purchases, he has no stops
He says that before the new year there will be the coolest account that ever existed.
47.50 would be hilarious))))
Teacher, hey) What did you want to post there? ))))
1 point has not reached the buy-limit - it is not clear yet that it may not work.
1 point to the buy-limit has not been reached - it is not clear yet that it may not work.