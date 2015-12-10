FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 426

_new-rena:
ah, that's right. he bought it with a lecture beforehand. well, it can't be helped, there's no limit to HIS genius...

Smoke a little less)))

stranger:

Smoking would be less of a problem)))

if you make plans thoroughly, you can't do without it. weed-muravushka....

and he'll show you how grasshoppers turn into kangaroos in the long run ))))

you will understand everything here - exhaustion, Elliott and the wave, of course, as a perceived necessity and REALITY

but can't make it clear. i'm still confused...

 
Exhaustion and Icarus, those are his two chips and names appropriate for tc))))
 
stranger:
The dollar is a reserve currency in general, everyone is tied to it, that's why the pindos get rich off of it)
That's what I'm talking about.
stranger:
Depletion and Icarus, those are his two chips and names appropriate for tc))))
he says that before the new year he will have the coolest account he has ever had. i'm thinking of cutting back...
 
stranger:

And the Fed to whom? Not interested? Not many central banks are government agencies.

I wonder how Sensei is doing with his euro purchases, he has no stops

I don't know if it will work out yet.
 
_new-rena:
He says that before the new year there will be the coolest account that ever existed.
We'll have to come up with a name again, something like Zeroing or Emancipation...
 
stranger:

47.50 would be hilarious))))

Teacher, hey) What did you want to post there? ))))

the cars are being towed - the jeeps. ))))
 
Ishim:
1 point has not reached the buy-limit - it is not clear yet that it may not work.
Don't worry - it will, there will be another one)))
Ishim:
1 point to the buy-limit has not been reached - it is not clear yet that it may not work.
OK then... we're all worried... maybe it's nothing.
