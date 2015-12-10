FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 758
Man, there was so much dough on the spot... And you are talking about Sulzhik. Watch less Kremlin TV. And the three trillion was printed on the stock exchange, right?
man, dudes relax... the source is at the link... rub it in with your bullshit and insults.
What's up with all the people around here?)))
What about me?
I just posted material explaining that the ruble is being artificially squeezed... was that a hint. =)
Now testing the pattern -
there is no real way to trace it =(
http://clip2net.com/s/39auL0i - and after that you can say that it does not go by levels? =)
http://clip2net.com/s/39awjIE - you don't have to wait for a "breakthrough" of the keltner curve level - but for the formation of the SS level
Ukrainians are, as always, the most "clever and knowledgeable" ...............
How do you know about the spot and the issue.......... have you personally been there and participated? If no, then shut up.......... If yes, then I will give you the mailing address - send a description of the events....... and do not forget to specify the return address, please, otherwise I will not believe you.
About the TV, it's basically true....... I would add, "and especially do not read the Internet."
Irip, what's the ruble to test?