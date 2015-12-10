FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 758

Kino:
alex_r +++
alex_r:
Man, there was so much dough on the spot... And you are talking about Sulzhik. Watch less Kremlin TV. And the three trillion was printed on the stock exchange, right?
You're an idiot:
You're a fool ))))
man, Dudes relax... the source is at the link... rub it in with your bullshit and insults
 
IRIP:
What are you doing, stirring things up?)))
 
stranger:
What's up with all the people around here?)))
I just posted material explaining that the RUR is being artificially squeezed... that was a hint. =)
 
IRIP:
Even without any material it is clear that the pressure is artificial.

I do not believe in such coincidences, they bought the dollar, lowered the oil and sold the ruble)))

 
So on SS.
http://clip2net.com/s/39a4uOy on the minutes we enter with a trawl of 30-35 on the five digits

Now testing the pattern -

ran the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and look - how the pattern works - how signals appear

there is no real way to trace it =(

I mean - you miss entries at once

http://clip2net.com/s/39auL0i - and after that you can say that it does not go by levels? =)

http://clip2net.com/s/39awjIE - you don't have to wait for a "breakthrough" of the keltner curve level - but for the formation of the SS level

Fucking mongrels, are you de, mcl5s selling out to promote?

http://s020.radikal.ru/i716/1309/c9/f73a62bfbe2c.png

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/146641/page246

 
RekkeR:

Fucking mongrels, are you de, mcl5s selling out to promote?

http://s020.radikal.ru/i716/1309/c9/f73a62bfbe2c.png

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/146641/page246

Hey Rekker) With the mt4, let's go.)
 
IRIP:
Nah, my opera is not friendly with the clipnet.
 
alex_r:
Man, there was so much dough on the spot... And you're talking about Suljik. Watch less Kremlin TV. And the three trillion issue was printed on the stock exchange, right???
Kino:
alex_r +++

Ukrainians are, as always, the most "clever and knowledgeable" ...............

How do you know about the spot and the issue.......... have you personally been there and participated? If no, then shut up.......... If yes, then I will give you the mailing address - send a description of the events....... and do not forget to specify the return address, please, otherwise I will not believe you.

About the TV, it's basically true....... I would add, "and especially do not read the Internet."

 

Irip, what's the ruble to test?

