FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 190

[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:

Well done! ........ but no time to read yet........ I'll play with the euro back and forth a bit and then we'll have to look at stocking up to 3550.

Is that your raynbos?

Look, it looks like it's going to be a fun night .... It's going to be a lot more fun than it was during the day ))))

Moon already yanked 150 farts....

The GEP on monday is going to be a glorious one))))))

 
[Deleted]  
server:
It looks like Rainbow, I wonder if it is available on MT5.

I can do it myself. I don't see the point. The colonel will show his progress later and we'll think about it.

I used to have it all over the Mt4 website.

 
moose, now the new scenario is a sell limit or a sell stop.

[Deleted]  
Ishim:

Moose, now the new scenario is either a sell limit or a sell stop.

I never used pending orders, I'm not very good at them and I get confused. tell me the target of the kotir better.
 

That's how you go in...

 
I found it on 4 in the "Have you seen this pattern?" thread the pattern was called Cc-1260...... I added pivots, Murray, candlesticks to spread out. A quick look at the occasional W1-D1-H1_M15 pair and the picture is in the palm of my hand.
 
_new-rena:

but not everyone can do it. There are those who can do it with their hands.

are you looking at a harrier?

What's a harrier?

it doesn't go well with me... it's a difficult pair for my mind =) so is gold.

[Deleted]  
IRIP:

What is a harrier?

it doesn't go well with me... a difficult pair for my thinking =) so is gold

usdcad
[Deleted]  
That's the one, old rainbow. It's a stunningly beautiful indicator.
