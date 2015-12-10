FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 190
Well done! ........ but no time to read yet........ I'll play with the euro back and forth a bit and then we'll have to look at stocking up to 3550.
Is that your raynbos?
Look, it looks like it's going to be a fun night .... It's going to be a lot more fun than it was during the day ))))
Moon already yanked 150 farts....
The GEP on monday is going to be a glorious one))))))
It looks like Rainbow, I wonder if it is available on MT5.
I can do it myself. I don't see the point. The colonel will show his progress later and we'll think about it.
I used to have it all over the Mt4 website.
I hope you bought before 25?
... and silence in response.
... offer without stop was only valid for him... too bad ((
moose, now the new scenario is a sell limit or a sell stop.
That's how you go in...
but not everyone can do it. There are those who can do it with their hands.
are you looking at a harrier?
What's a harrier?
it doesn't go well with me... it's a difficult pair for my mind =) so is gold.
I found this on 4 in the "Have you seen this pattern?" thread, the pattern from the mash-ups was called Cc-1260....... I added pivots,murray,candlesticks to spread out. A quick look at the occasional W1-D1-H1_M15 pair and the picture is in the palm of my hand.