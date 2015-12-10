FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 194
the main pattern is a channel, everything is a channel of every peak! the GIP formation is inside the channel and watch the gyp! a bunch of false ones will be eliminated with a 1/10 ratio. On all patterns the profit/loss ratio is 1/10. (blindfolded and open for example on a doorbell - you may not lose - at most the spread)
large - I agree, and the ending - read the above post (changed a bit)
cut off the end and see - what's the channel?
oh! that's what I wanted - a debriefing is necessary!!!
at 2330 see how it pushes off )))
2321 - that's where your stop will work ))))
I agree, but the end - read the above post (changed it a bit).
I have a swap-free ))))
bullshit! the main thing is the right one! the criterion is 4-5 touches! and you know how to build a channel by 3 points? (I used to be able to do it - I forgot - old age is no fun, I even know how to do it from one point).
(jokingly). (just kidding), not on minutes, of course...
look at it and everything will become clear...
like Chips? (I get heartburn from fries)
(jokingly). (just kidding), not in minutes, of course...
look, don't stoop to it and everything will become clear...
yeah, like without potatoes ))))
Yes mistake, now you can see the channel - 6 touches! they don't live longer than that. (it was cut off by the downward channel - that's why it didn't go to 26)