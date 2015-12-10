FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 194

Ishim:
the main pattern is a channel, everything is a channel of every peak! the GIP formation is inside the channel and watch the gyp! a bunch of false ones will be eliminated with a 1/10 ratio. On all patterns the profit/loss ratio is 1/10. (blindfolded and open for example on a doorbell - you may not lose - at most the spread)

large - I agree, and the ending - read the above post (changed a bit)

cut off the end and see - what's the channel?

oh! that's what I wanted - a debriefing is necessary!!!

 
Sdimm:
at 2330 see how it pushes off )))
Ishim:
2321 - that's where your stop will work ))))
i have a swap free ))))
 
_new-rena:
I agree, but the end - read the above post (changed it a bit).
You know how to build a channel by 3 points? (I used to be able to do it - I forgot - old age is not a joy, even on the basis of one).
 
Sdimm:
I have a swap-free ))))
like Chips? (I get heartburn from fries)
Ishim:
bullshit! the main thing is the right one! the criterion is 4-5 touches! and you know how to build a channel by 3 points? (I used to be able to do it - I forgot - old age is no fun, I even know how to do it from one point).

(jokingly). (just kidding), not on minutes, of course...

look at it and everything will become clear...

 
Ishim:
like Chips? (I get heartburn from fries)
yeah, like without the fries)))
 
_new-rena:

(jokingly). (just kidding), not in minutes, of course...

look, don't stoop to it and everything will become clear...

the right pattern works everywhere - check the m5 you'll find. (here the problem comes out from the number of channels - so better H1,H4)
 
Sdimm:
yeah, like without potatoes ))))
are you expecting a plus-swap?
 
Ishim:

Yes mistake, now you can see the channel - 6 touches! they don't live longer than that. (it was cut off by the downward channel - that's why it didn't go to 26)

