FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 645

New comment
 
Ishim:
You breed rabbits?
I didn't breed you.
 
Komsomolec:

I am shorting usd/cad from 1576

would like to know more about myself )))) and i didn't put a fuckin' stop

and i had to pick up my son at school ... the whole set of fuck-ups.

What about us? It's everybody's business.)
 
Colleagues, if it is not a secret, who do you trade through?
 

added another sell:

bought:


 
Here's the professor chopping cabbage today... sitting somewhere in the bushes nearby)))
 
Ilij:

added another sell:

bought:


isn't your profit too far away?
 
The dollar exceeds 63 roubles, the euro 78 roubleshttp://izvestia.ru/news/580833
Курс доллара превысил 63 рубля, евро — 78 рублей
Курс доллара превысил 63 рубля, евро — 78 рублей
  • 2014.12.15
  • iz.ru
На внутреннем валютном рынке доллар вечером в понедельник превысил отметку 63 рубля, евро — 78,6 рубля. Таким образом, с пятницы доллар на Московской бирже подорожал почти на 5 рублей, евро — на 6,4 рубля. Как отмечают аналитики, в середине дня, после того как доллар превысил отметку 61...
 
Komsomolec:

I am shorting usd/cad from 1576

would like to know more about myself )))) and i didn't put a fuckin' stop

and i had to pick up my son at school ... total set of fuck-ups.

no one's forbidding it here...
 
RTS index collapses 10% due to weakening ruble http://tass.ru/ekonomika/1648326
 

What's going on?

http://tass.ru/ekonomika/1648326

1...638639640641642643644645646647648649650651652...871
New comment