FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 357
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I need to understand who I'm talking to with the computer or the wall? (and decide where your brain ends).
Let's not discuss now, just tell me. Because I'm about to say I disagree with this one, the other with that one.
For example, the price movement. They bought up a quid, the ruble fell sharply, they started dumping it, panic ensued, i.e. there was a demand for quid and a large supply of ruble, the result was a price movement.
There are scalpers, child traders, medium-term traders and long-term traders (long-term traders are questionable, as well as high-frequency traders - they are on the edge). We have only a few (if they are not brokerage houses), and they are successful not all the time but from time to time!
Do you agree with my opinion?
Let us continue what we have 1) the price of the currency pair 2) all the open positions we will call a "pool" - a pool of traders. What is going on - the price trades a pool of positions (well, maybe it does not trade, maybe it uses stops - the meaning is the same).
Conclusions: 1) the price sees positions 2) the price trades them in its favor.
The most important conclusion confirming the usefulness of the theory of price movement
Open positions are in the price with different stops and 50 pips and 100 pips and 300 pips. And they are there! In the monitor of TF m30, H1, H4 (well, in D1 there should be a little)
The recent past directly affects the movement in the near future! And everyone says the past does not affect it.
That's it for the movement theory.
Let's continue with 1) the price of a currency pair 2) all open positions we will call a "pool" - a pool of traders. What happens is that the price trades a pool of positions (well, maybe it does not trade, maybe it uses stops - the meaning is the same).
Conclusions: 1) the price sees positions 2) the price trades them in its favor.
The most important conclusion confirming the usefulness of the theory of price movement
Open positions are in the price with different stops and 50 pips and 100 pips and 300 pips. And they are there! In the monitor of TF m30, H1, H4 (well, in D1 there should be a little)
The recent past directly affects the movement in the near future! And everyone says the past does not affect it.
That's it for the movement theory.
Got it. The past affects the future unequivocally, go on.
Let's continue with 1) the price of a currency pair 2) all open positions we will call a "pool" - a pool of traders. What happens is that the price trades a pool of positions (well, maybe it does not trade, maybe it uses stops - the meaning is the same).
Conclusions 1) the price covers all positions 2) the price trades them in its favor.
The most important conclusion confirming the usefulness of the price movement theory.
Open positions are in the price with different stops and 50 pips and 100 pips and 300 pips. And they are there! In the monitor of TF m30, H1, H4 (well, in D1 there should be a little)
The recent past directly affects the movement in the near future! And everyone says the past does not affect it.
That's it for the movement theory.
Everyone should have his own theory - he builds his TA on it and trades it. What can I add theory can be any fiction (nonsense) (I have a puppet and a master) - as long as past quotations correctly signal future movement.
So here's the deal, Rena:
At the beginning I needed a straight, heavy and not pivoting target, lying on the horizon on a compressed H1 (i.e. the pair is flying with a 300-1000pp spread) - I have a smoothed wave 1194 and Yusufsky with a period of 2000 as such targets. Yusufov's is overcorrected, as well as all regression, but in all cases the indicator carries information and helps the wave, and sometimes vice versa.
The main sense to find a pair with horizonal targets and wait for the maximum removal of the pair from the target, and start trading without stopping. If the default doesn't kill Kukl, the Broker may draw it if he wants, but the clients won't run away from the designer, and the historical target during a flat of 300_1000 points is sacred and every bounce of the pair from the target brings closer the time of its correct movement.
For help in determining the levels and critical states of the pair, I use pivots, Murray and WPR.
The problem is common:I cannot mark the precise momentof the start of charging. I have some practical experience, but I have 500-700pp drawdown and no free margin for filling.
Even my dead deal on EVRCHF started to go to my mother, but I have nothing to add.
At the major targets are slanted to the horizon and as if this tactic is not suitable, and the crosses are lying fine, maybe only at this point in the market life.
Some of them, the euro pound, for example, is exactly in the middle, i.e. the pair is flying on H4. You may calculate the maximal distance of the pair from the target and trade it.
(My problem is marked above in colour - i.e. precisely defining the maximal spring compression).
Got it. The past affects the future unequivocally, move on.
I'm thinking in spades - I don't think they'll even give them a boo ))))
So here's the deal, Rena:
At the beginning I needed a straight, heavy and not pivoting target, lying on the horizon on a compressed H1 (i.e. the pair is flying with a 300-1000pp spread) - I have a smoothed wave 1194 and Yusufsky with a period of 2000 as such targets. Yusufov's is overcorrected, as well as all regression, but in all cases the indicator carries information and helps the wave, and sometimes vice versa.
The main sense to find a pair with horizonal targets and wait for the maximum removal of the pair from the target, and start trading without stopping. If the default doesn't kill the Goat, the Broker may draw it if he wants, but the Clients won't run away from the designer, and the historical target during a flat of 300_1000 points is a sacred goal and every bounce of the pair from the target brings closer the time of its correct movement.
For help in determining the levels and critical states of the pair, I use pivots, Murray and WPR.
The problem is common:I cannot mark the precise momentof the start of charging. I have some practical experience, but I have 500-700pp drawdown and no free margin for filling.
Even my dead trade on EVRCHF is starting to turn to the mother, but I have nothing to fill it with.
At the major targets are slanted to the horizon and as if this tactic is not suitable, and the crosses are lying fine, maybe only at this point in the market life.
Some of them, the euro pound, for example, is exactly in the middle, i.e. the pair is flying on H4. You may calculate the maximal distance of the pair from the target and trade it.
(My problem is marked above in colour - i.e. exact determination of maximal spring compression).
For example: a level to detect (?), not one but a pair.
you need to calculate the dough beforehand, otherwise it's too empty and nerve-racking.
You may feel faster, but you may actually be trading with confidence.
People asked you to tell, and you - I can't if I don't know if they're listening to me, so I write - here we are, like))) In general, write, then read it all at once.