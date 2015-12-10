FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 273
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am right in choosing a tool to trade with rather than just chiseling away at a dead Euro. Look for what is near strong supports-resistances and not much interest and trade.
Why not sell it?
I'm looking at this one, it's been written about, I think it's coming up to the level
So you can't see the future either?
So you can't see the future either?
(I see a bright future!)
In light slippers?
I'll buy a time machine (can be second-hand). )
bearded troll )))
The experimenters are the first to be attacked by trolls (who have made up their minds about their future).
Relax Master, it's out of envy, everyone is jealous of you....