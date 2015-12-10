FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 731

tol64:
Pulsating emanations at the epicentre of fibre clusters. )))
Nah, don't do it with mats, he won't understand)))
 
stranger:

What am I supposed to do with him?

I'm going to have a dream about that deal...

you'll have to re-enter here!

 
Ilij:

that deal will be a dream ...

you'll rejoin it here!

Ilya, you're thinking too slowly)))

 
stranger:

the main thing is the right thing!!!


 
stranger:

Nah, it's a bit formulaic.

My life and Kukl
 
gnawingmarket:
My life and Kukl
Kukl in my life)))) and fu...in euro///
Teacher, I'm tired of waiting for the euro to rise, how much longer?)
 
stranger:
what makes you think it will go up?
 
artikul:
  1. The unmasked puppet.
  2. How not to lose in 30 minutes.
  3. The secrets of tantric trading.
peeping at the euro through the keyhole.
 
Great debilitation )))
 
Ishim:
what makes you think it's going to grow?

So you bought it to make it fall?

Sorry, Sensei, I didn't get it right away... clever scheme...

