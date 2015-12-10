FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 240
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Teacher, don't shuffle later, people are waiting for a miracle now)
the right people see the trend!, but do they see the pullbacks? (they're like parrots, trending down, trending down)
Dop. I'm not shuffling! We're picking oranges with Ahmet! There's another truck here - see you tonight!
The right people see the trend! But do they see the pullbacks? (they're parroting like parrots, trending down, trending down)
You're a nervous wreck, Teacher))) Lun is here, he's baiting us.
You're a nervous wreck, Teacher))) Moone is here, he's funny.
The channel will be broken - down ))))) (I did not tell you about the ninja for nothing - use the demo to practice).
fuck! your chart is upside down ))))))))))) (futures - well, that's more solid)
the channel will be broken - down ))))) (I didn't write you about ninja for nothing - practice on the demo)
You're naive, Teacher)))))))) You've been shown a candy and you're chasing it down))))
Get the fuck out of here and go.)
You are naive, Teacher)))))))) You've been shown the candy and you're chasing after it))))
kito? I don't give a shit about your ninja )))))))))0
Do you want me to draw you in Mt?)
I've already got it... I don't know when it's been sold, it's in the morning, look for a proper pair or you'll fall asleep on it))))
This pair is for professional onanists only.
is that really the point?
you sell it then, then sell it again, then sell it again... and so on every serious one-hour pullback, with a target of about 1.21
so is that the point?
You sell then, then sell again, then sell again... and so on every serious one-hour pullback, with a target of about 1.21
so is that the point?
You sell then, then sell again, then sell again... and so on every serious one-hour pullback, with a target of about 1.21