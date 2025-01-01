AccountInfoDouble Returns a value of double type of the corresponding account property Account Information

AccountInfoInteger Returns a value of integer type (bool, int or long) of the corresponding account property Account Information

AccountInfoString Returns a value string type corresponding account property Account Information

acos Returns the arc cosine of x in radians Math Functions

Alert Displays a message in a separate window Common Functions

ArrayBsearch Searches for a specified value in a multidimensional numeric array sorted ascending Array Functions

ArrayCompare Returns the result of comparing two arrays of simple types or custom structures without complex objects Array Functions

ArrayCopy Copies one array into another Array Functions

ArrayFill Fills an array with the specified value Array Functions

ArrayFree Frees up buffer of any dynamic array and sets the size of the zero dimension in 0. Array Functions

ArrayGetAsSeries Checks direction of array indexing Array Functions

ArrayInitialize Sets all elements of a numeric array into a single value Array Functions

ArrayIsDynamic Checks whether an array is dynamic Array Functions

ArrayIsSeries Checks whether an array is a timeseries Array Functions

ArrayMaximum Searches for the largest element in the first dimension of a multidimensional numeric array Array Functions

ArrayMinimum Searches for the lowest element in the first dimension of a multidimensional numeric array Array Functions

ArrayRange Returns the number of elements in the specified dimension of the array Array Functions

ArrayResize Sets the new size in the first dimension of the array Array Functions

ArraySetAsSeries Sets the direction of array indexing Array Functions

ArraySize Returns the number of elements in the array Array Functions

ArraySort Sorting of numeric arrays by the first dimension Array Functions

ArrayPrint Prints an array of a simple type or a simple structure into journal Array Functions

ArrayInsert Inserts the specified number of elements from a source array to a receiving one starting from a specified index Array Functions

ArrayRemove Removes the specified number of elements from the array starting with a specified index Array Functions

ArrayReverse Reverses the specified number of elements in the array starting with a specified index Array Functions

ArraySwap Swaps the contents of two dynamic arrays of the same type Array Functions

asin Returns the arc sine of x in radians Math Functions

atan Returns the arc tangent of x in radians Math Functions

Bars Returns the number of bars the history for a specified symbol and period Timeseries and Indicators Access

BarsCalculated Returns the number of calculated data in an indicator buffer or -1 in the case of error (data hasn't been calculated yet) Timeseries and Indicators Access

CalendarCountryById Get a country description by its ID Economic Calendar

CalendarEventById Get an event description by its ID Economic Calendar

CalendarValueById Get an event value description by its ID Economic Calendar

CalendarCountries Get the array of country names available in the calendar Economic Calendar

CalendarEventByCountry Get the array of descriptions of all events available in the calendar by a specified country code Economic Calendar

CalendarEventByCurrency Get the array of descriptions of all events available in the calendar by a specified currency Economic Calendar

CalendarValueHistoryByEvent Get the array of values for all events in a specified time range by an event ID Economic Calendar

CalendarValueHistory Get the array of values for all events in a specified time range with the ability to sort by country and/or currency Economic Calendar

CalendarValueLastByEvent Get the array of event values by its ID since the calendar database status with a specified change_id Economic Calendar

CalendarValueLast Get the array of values for all events with the ability to sort by country and/or currency since the calendar database status with a specified change_id Economic Calendar

ceil Returns integer numeric value closest from above Math Functions

CharArrayToString Converting symbol code (ansi) into one-symbol array Conversion Functions

ChartApplyTemplate Applies a specific template from a specified file to the chart Chart Operations

ChartClose Closes the specified chart Chart Operations

ChartFirst Returns the ID of the first chart of the client terminal Chart Operations

ChartGetDouble Returns the double value property of the specified chart Chart Operations

ChartGetInteger Returns the integer value property of the specified chart Chart Operations

ChartGetString Returns the string value property of the specified chart Chart Operations

ChartID Returns the ID of the current chart Chart Operations

ChartIndicatorAdd Adds an indicator with the specified handle into a specified chart window Chart Operations

ChartIndicatorDelete Removes an indicator with a specified name from the specified chart window Chart Operations

ChartIndicatorGet Returns the handle of the indicator with the specified short name in the specified chart window Chart Operations

ChartIndicatorName Returns the short name of the indicator by the number in the indicators list on the specified chart window Chart Operations

ChartIndicatorsTotal Returns the number of all indicators applied to the specified chart window. Chart Operations

ChartNavigate Performs shift of the specified chart by the specified number of bars relative to the specified position in the chart Chart Operations

ChartNext Returns the chart ID of the chart next to the specified one Chart Operations

ChartOpen Opens a new chart with the specified symbol and period Chart Operations

CharToString Converting a symbol code into a one-character string Conversion Functions

ChartPeriod Returns the period value of the specified chart Chart Operations

ChartPriceOnDropped Returns the price coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to Chart Operations

ChartRedraw Calls a forced redrawing of a specified chart Chart Operations

ChartSaveTemplate Saves current chart settings in a template with a specified name Chart Operations

ChartScreenShot Provides a screenshot of the chart of its current state in a GIF, PNG or BMP format depending on specified extension Chart Operations

ChartSetDouble Sets the double value for a corresponding property of the specified chart Chart Operations

ChartSetInteger Sets the integer value (datetime, int, color, bool or char) for a corresponding property of the specified chart Chart Operations

ChartSetString Sets the string value for a corresponding property of the specified chart Chart Operations

ChartSetSymbolPeriod Changes the symbol value and a period of the specified chart Chart Operations

ChartSymbol Returns the symbol name of the specified chart Chart Operations

ChartTimeOnDropped Returns the time coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to Chart Operations

ChartTimePriceToXY Converts the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation to the X and Y coordinates Chart Operations

ChartWindowFind Returns the number of a subwindow where an indicator is drawn Chart Operations

ChartWindowOnDropped Returns the number (index) of the chart subwindow, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to Chart Operations

ChartXOnDropped Returns the X coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to Chart Operations

ChartXYToTimePrice Converts the X and Y coordinates on a chart to the time and price values Chart Operations

ChartYOnDropped Returns the Y coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to Chart Operations

CheckPointer Returns the type of the object pointer Common Functions

CLBufferCreate Creates an OpenCL buffer Working with OpenCL

CLBufferFree Deletes an OpenCL buffer Working with OpenCL

CLBufferRead Reads an OpenCL buffer into an array Working with OpenCL

CLBufferWrite Writes an array into an OpenCL buffer Working with OpenCL

CLContextCreate Creates an OpenCL context Working with OpenCL

CLContextFree Removes an OpenCL context Working with OpenCL

CLExecute Runs an OpenCL program Working with OpenCL

CLGetDeviceInfo Receives device property from OpenCL driver Working with OpenCL

CLGetInfoInteger Returns the value of an integer property for an OpenCL object or device Working with OpenCL

CLHandleType Returns the type of an OpenCL handle as a value of the ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE enumeration Working with OpenCL

CLKernelCreate Creates an OpenCL start function Working with OpenCL

CLKernelFree Removes an OpenCL start function Working with OpenCL

CLProgramCreate Creates an OpenCL program from a source code Working with OpenCL

CLProgramFree Removes an OpenCL program Working with OpenCL

CLSetKernelArg Sets a parameter for the OpenCL function Working with OpenCL

CLSetKernelArgMem Sets an OpenCL buffer as a parameter of the OpenCL function Working with OpenCL

ColorToARGB Converting color type to uint type to receive ARGB representation of the color. Conversion Functions

ColorToString Converting color value into string as "R,G,B" Conversion Functions

Comment Outputs a comment in the left top corner of the chart Common Functions

CopyBuffer Gets data of a specified buffer from a specified indicator into an array Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyClose Gets history data on bar closing price for a specified symbol and period into an array Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyHigh Gets history data on maximal bar price for a specified symbol and period into an array Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyLow Gets history data on minimal bar price for a specified symbol and period into an array Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyOpen Gets history data on bar opening price for a specified symbol and period into an array Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyRates Gets history data of the Rates structure for a specified symbol and period into an array Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyRealVolume Gets history data on trade volumes for a specified symbol and period into an array Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopySpread Gets history data on spreads for a specified symbol and period into an array Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyTicks Gets ticks accumulated by the terminal for the current working session into an array Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyTickVolume Gets history data on tick volumes for a specified symbol and period into an array Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyTime Gets history data on bar opening time for a specified symbol and period into an array Timeseries and Indicators Access

cos Returns the cosine of a number Math Functions

CryptDecode Performs the inverse transformation of the data from array Common Functions

CryptEncode Transforms the data from array with the specified method Common Functions

CustomSymbolCreate Create a custom symbol with the specified name in the specified group Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolDelete Delete a custom symbol with the specified name Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetInteger Set the integer type property value for a custom symbol Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetDouble Set the real type property value for a custom symbol Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetString Set the string type property value for a custom symbol Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetMarginRate Set the margin rates depending on the order type and direction for a custom symbol Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote Set the start and end time of the specified quotation session for the specified symbol and week day Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetSessionTrade Set the start and end time of the specified trading session for the specified symbol and week day Custom Symbols

CustomRatesDelete Delete all bars from the price history of the custom symbol in the specified time interval Custom Symbols

CustomRatesReplace Fully replace the price history of the custom symbol within the specified time interval with the data from the MqlRates type array Custom Symbols

CustomRatesUpdate Add missing bars to the custom symbol history and replace existing data with the ones from the MqlRates type array Custom Symbols

CustomTicksAdd Adds data from an array of the MqlTick type to the price history of a custom symbol. The custom symbol must be selected in the Market Watch window Custom Symbols

CustomTicksDelete Delete all ticks from the price history of the custom symbol in the specified time interval Custom Symbols

CustomTicksReplace Fully replace the price history of the custom symbol within the specified time interval with the data from the MqlTick type array Custom Symbols

CustomBookAdd Passes the status of the Depth of Market for a custom symbol Custom Symbols

DatabaseOpen Opens or creates a database in a specified file Working with databases

DatabaseClose Closes a database Working with databases

DatabaseImport Imports data from a file into a table Working with databases

DatabaseExport Exports a table or an SQL request execution result to a CSV file Working with databases

DatabasePrint Prints a table or an SQL request execution result in the Experts journal Working with databases

DatabaseTableExists Checks the presence of the table in a database Working with databases

DatabaseExecute Executes a request to a specified database Working with databases

DatabasePrepare Creates a handle of a request, which can then be executed using DatabaseRead() Working with databases

DatabaseBind Sets a parameter value in a request Working with databases

DatabaseBindArray Sets an array as a parameter value Working with databases

DatabaseRead Moves to the next entry as a result of a request Working with databases

DatabaseReadBind Moves to the next record and reads data into the structure from it Working with databases

DatabaseFinalize Removes a request created in DatabasePrepare() Working with databases

DatabaseTransactionBegin Starts transaction execution Working with databases

DatabaseTransactionCommit Completes transaction execution Working with databases

DatabaseTransactionRollback Rolls back transactions Working with databases

DatabaseColumnsCount Gets the number of fields in a request Working with databases

DatabaseColumnName Gets a field name by index Working with databases

DatabaseColumnType Gets a field type by index Working with databases

DatabaseColumnSize Gets a field size in bytes Working with databases

DatabaseColumnText Gets a field value as a string from the current record Working with databases

DatabaseColumnInteger Gets the int type value from the current record Working with databases

DatabaseColumnLong Gets the long type value from the current record Working with databases

DatabaseColumnDouble Gets the double type value from the current record Working with databases

DatabaseColumnBlob Gets a field value as an array from the current record Working with databases

DebugBreak Program breakpoint in debugging Common Functions

Digits Returns the number of decimal digits determining the accuracy of the price value of the current chart symbol Checkup

DoubleToString Converting a numeric value to a text line with a specified accuracy Conversion Functions

DXContextCreate Creates a graphic context for rendering frames of a specified size Working with DirectX

DXContextSetSize Changes a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate() Working with DirectX

DXContextSetSize Gets a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate() Working with DirectX

DXContextClearColors Sets a specified color to all pixels for the rendering buffer Working with DirectX

DXContextClearDepth Clears the depth buffer Working with DirectX

DXContextGetColors Gets an image of a specified size and offset from a graphic context Working with DirectX

DXContextGetDepth Gets the depth buffer of a rendered frame Working with DirectX

DXBufferCreate Creates a buffer of a specified type based on a data array Working with DirectX

DXTextureCreate Creates a 2D texture out of a rectangle of a specified size cut from a passed image Working with DirectX

DXInputCreate Creates shader inputs Working with DirectX

DXInputSet Sets shader inputs Working with DirectX

DXShaderCreate Creates a shader of a specified type Working with DirectX

DXShaderSetLayout Sets vertex layout for the vertex shader Working with DirectX

DXShaderInputsSet Sets shader inputs Working with DirectX

DXShaderTexturesSet Sets shader textures Working with DirectX

DXDraw Renders the vertices of the vertex buffer set in DXBufferSet() Working with DirectX

DXDrawIndexed Renders graphic primitives described by the index buffer from DXBufferSet() Working with DirectX

DXPrimiveTopologySet Sets the type of primitives for rendering using DXDrawIndexed() Working with DirectX

DXBufferSet Sets a buffer for the current rendering Working with DirectX

DXShaderSet Sets a shader for rendering Working with DirectX

DXHandleType Returns a handle type Working with DirectX

DXRelease Releases a handle Working with DirectX

EnumToString Converting an enumeration value of any type to string Conversion Functions

EventChartCustom Generates a custom event for the specified chart Working with Events

EventKillTimer Stops the generation of events by the timer in the current chart Working with Events

EventSetMillisecondTimer Launches event generator of the high-resolution timer with a period less than 1 second for the current chart Working with Events

EventSetTimer Starts the timer event generator with the specified periodicity for the current chart Working with Events

exp Returns exponent of a number Math Functions

ExpertRemove Stops Expert Advisor and unloads it from the chart Common Functions

fabs Returns absolute value (modulus) of the specified numeric value Math Functions

FileClose Closes a previously opened file File Functions

FileCopy Copies the original file from a local or shared folder to another file File Functions

FileDelete Deletes a specified file File Functions

FileFindClose Closes search handle File Functions

FileFindFirst Starts the search of files in a directory in accordance with the specified filter File Functions

FileFindNext Continues the search started by the FileFindFirst() function File Functions

FileFlush Writes to a disk all data remaining in the input/output file buffer File Functions

FileGetInteger Gets an integer property of a file File Functions

FileIsEnding Defines the end of a file in the process of reading File Functions

FileIsExist Checks the existence of a file File Functions

FileIsLineEnding Defines the end of a line in a text file in the process of reading File Functions

FileMove Moves or renames a file File Functions

FileOpen Opens a file with a specified name and flag File Functions

FileReadArray Reads arrays of any type except for string from the file of the BIN type File Functions

FileReadBool Reads from the file of the CSV type a string from the current position till a delimiter (or till the end of a text line) and converts the read string to a value of bool type File Functions

FileReadDatetime Reads from the file of the CSV type a string of one of the formats: "YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM:SS", "YYYY.MM.DD" or "HH:MM:SS" - and converts it into a datetime value File Functions

FileReadDouble Reads a double value from the current position of the file pointer File Functions

FileReadFloat Reads a float value from the current position of the file pointer File Functions

FileReadInteger Reads int, short or char value from the current position of the file pointer File Functions

FileReadLong Reads a long type value from the current position of the file pointer File Functions

FileReadNumber Reads from the file of the CSV type a string from the current position till a delimiter (or til the end of a text line) and converts the read string into double value File Functions

FileReadString Reads a string from the current position of a file pointer from a file File Functions

FileReadStruct Reads the contents from a binary file into a structure passed as a parameter, from the current position of the file pointer File Functions

FileSeek Moves the position of the file pointer by a specified number of bytes relative to the specified position File Functions

FileSize Returns the size of a corresponding open file File Functions

FileTell Returns the current position of the file pointer of a corresponding open file File Functions

FileWrite Writes data to a file of CSV or TXT type File Functions

FileWriteArray Writes arrays of any type except for string into a file of BIN type File Functions

FileWriteDouble Writes value of the double type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file File Functions

FileWriteFloat Writes value of the float type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file File Functions

FileWriteInteger Writes value of the int type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file File Functions

FileWriteLong Writes value of the long type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file File Functions

FileWriteString Writes the value of a string parameter into a BIN or TXT file starting from the current position of the file pointer File Functions

FileWriteStruct Writes the contents of a structure passed as a parameter into a binary file, starting from the current position of the file pointer File Functions

floor Returns integer numeric value closest from below Math Functions

fmax Returns the maximal value of the two numeric values Math Functions

fmin Returns the minimal value of the two numeric values Math Functions

fmod Returns the real remainder after the division of two numbers Math Functions

FolderClean Deletes all files in the specified folder File Functions

FolderCreate Creates a folder in the Files directory File Functions

FolderDelete Removes a selected directory. If the folder is not empty, then it can't be removed File Functions

FrameAdd Adds a frame with data Working with Optimization Results

FrameFilter Sets the frame reading filter and moves the pointer to the beginning Working with Optimization Results

FrameFirst Moves a pointer of frame reading to the beginning and resets the previously set filter Working with Optimization Results

FrameNext Reads a frame and moves the pointer to the next one Working with Optimization Results

GetLastError Returns the last error Checkup

GetPointer Returns the object pointer Common Functions

GetTickCount Returns the number of milliseconds that have elapsed since the system was started Common Functions

GlobalVariableCheck Checks the existence of a global variable with the specified name Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableGet Returns the value of a global variable Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableName Returns the name of a global variable by its ordinal number in the list of global variables Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariablesDeleteAll Deletes global variables with the specified prefix in their names Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableSet Sets the new value to a global variable Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableSetOnCondition Sets the new value of the existing global variable by condition Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariablesFlush Forcibly saves contents of all global variables to a disk Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariablesTotal Returns the total number of global variables Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableTemp Sets the new value to a global variable, that exists only in the current session of the terminal Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableTime Returns time of the last accessing the global variable Global Variables of the Terminal

HistoryDealGetDouble Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (double) Trade Functions

HistoryDealGetInteger Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (datetime or int) Trade Functions

HistoryDealGetString Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (string) Trade Functions

HistoryDealGetTicket Returns a ticket of a corresponding deal in the history Trade Functions

HistoryDealSelect Selects a deal in the history for further calling it through appropriate functions Trade Functions

HistoryDealsTotal Returns the number of deals in the history Trade Functions

HistoryOrderGetDouble Returns the requested property of an order in the history (double) Trade Functions

HistoryOrderGetInteger Returns the requested property of an order in the history (datetime or int) Trade Functions

HistoryOrderGetString Returns the requested property of an order in the history (string) Trade Functions

HistoryOrderGetTicket Return order ticket of a corresponding order in the history Trade Functions

HistoryOrderSelect Selects an order in the history for further working with it Trade Functions

HistoryOrdersTotal Returns the number of orders in the history Trade Functions

HistorySelect Retrieves the history of transactions and orders for the specified period of the server time Trade Functions

HistorySelectByPosition Requests the history of deals with a specified position identifier. Trade Functions

iBars Returns the number of bars of a corresponding symbol and period, available in history Timeseries and Indicators Access

iBarShift Returns the index of the bar corresponding to the specified time Timeseries and Indicators Access

iClose Returns the Close price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart Timeseries and Indicators Access

iHigh Returns the High price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart Timeseries and Indicators Access

iHighest Returns the index of the highest value found on the corresponding chart (shift relative to the current bar) Timeseries and Indicators Access

iLow Returns the Low price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart Timeseries and Indicators Access

iLowest Returns the index of the smallest value found on the corresponding chart (shift relative to the current bar) Timeseries and Indicators Access

iOpen Returns the Open price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart Timeseries and Indicators Access

iTime Returns the opening time of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart Timeseries and Indicators Access

iTickVolume Returns the tick volume of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart Timeseries and Indicators Access

iRealVolume Returns the real volume of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart Timeseries and Indicators Access

iVolume Returns the tick volume of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart Timeseries and Indicators Access

iSpread Returns the spread value of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart Timeseries and Indicators Access

iADX Average Directional Index Technical Indicators

iADXWilder Average Directional Index by Welles Wilder Technical Indicators

iAMA Adaptive Moving Average Technical Indicators

iAO Awesome Oscillator Technical Indicators

iATR Average True Range Technical Indicators

iBearsPower Bears Power Technical Indicators

iBullsPower Bulls Power Technical Indicators

iBWMFI Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams Technical Indicators

iCCI Commodity Channel Index Technical Indicators

iChaikin Chaikin Oscillator Technical Indicators

iCustom Custom indicator Technical Indicators

iDEMA Double Exponential Moving Average Technical Indicators

iForce Force Index Technical Indicators

iFrAMA Fractal Adaptive Moving Average Technical Indicators

iGator Gator Oscillator Technical Indicators

iIchimoku Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Technical Indicators

iMA Moving Average Technical Indicators

iMACD Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence Technical Indicators

iMFI Money Flow Index Technical Indicators

IndicatorCreate Returns the handle to the specified technical indicator created by an array of MqlParam type parameters Timeseries and Indicators Access

IndicatorParameters Based on the specified handle, returns the number of input parameters of the indicator, as well as the values and types of the parameters Timeseries and Indicators Access

IndicatorRelease Removes an indicator handle and releases the calculation block of the indicator, if it's not used by anyone else Timeseries and Indicators Access

IndicatorSetDouble Sets the value of an indicator property of the double type Custom Indicators

IndicatorSetInteger Sets the value of an indicator property of the int type Custom Indicators

IndicatorSetString Sets the value of an indicator property of the string type Custom Indicators

IntegerToString Converting int into a string of preset length Conversion Functions

iOBV On Balance Volume Technical Indicators

iOsMA Moving Average of Oscillator (MACD histogram) Technical Indicators

iRSI Relative Strength Index Technical Indicators

iRVI Relative Vigor Index Technical Indicators

iSAR Parabolic Stop And Reverse System Technical Indicators

IsStopped Returns true, if an mql5 program has been commanded to stop its operation Checkup

iStdDev Standard Deviation Technical Indicators

iStochastic Stochastic Oscillator Technical Indicators

iTEMA Triple Exponential Moving Average Technical Indicators

iTriX Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator Technical Indicators

iVIDyA Variable Index Dynamic Average Technical Indicators

iWPR Williams' Percent Range Technical Indicators

log Returns natural logarithm Math Functions

log10 Returns the logarithm of a number by base 10 Math Functions

MarketBookAdd Provides opening of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and subscribes for receiving notifications of the DOM changes Market Info

MarketBookGet Returns a structure array MqlBookInfo containing records of the Depth of Market of a specified symbol Market Info

MarketBookRelease Provides closing of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and cancels the subscription for receiving notifications of the DOM changes Market Info

MathAbs Returns absolute value (modulus) of the specified numeric value Math Functions

MathArccos Returns the arc cosine of x in radians Math Functions

MathArcsin Returns the arc sine of x in radians Math Functions

MathArctan Returns the arc tangent of x in radians Math Functions

MathCeil Returns integer numeric value closest from above Math Functions

MathCos Returns the cosine of a number Math Functions

MathExp Returns exponent of a number Math Functions

MathFloor Returns integer numeric value closest from below Math Functions

MathIsValidNumber Checks the correctness of a real number Math Functions

MathLog Returns natural logarithm Math Functions

MathLog10 Returns the logarithm of a number by base 10 Math Functions

MathMax Returns the maximal value of the two numeric values Math Functions

MathMin Returns the minimal value of the two numeric values Math Functions

MathMod Returns the real remainder after the division of two numbers Math Functions

MathPow Raises the base to the specified power Math Functions

MathRand Returns a pseudorandom value within the range of 0 to 32767 Math Functions

MathRound Rounds of a value to the nearest integer Math Functions

MathSin Returns the sine of a number Math Functions

MathSqrt Returns a square root Math Functions

MathSrand Sets the starting point for generating a series of pseudorandom integers Math Functions

MathTan Returns the tangent of a number Math Functions

MessageBox Creates, displays a message box and manages it Common Functions

MQLInfoInteger Returns an integer value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program Checkup

MQLInfoString Returns a string value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program Checkup

MT5Initialize Establish a connection with the MetaTrader 5 terminal MetaTrader for Python

MT5Shutdown Close the previously established connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal MetaTrader for Python

MT5TerminalInfo Get status and parameters of the connected MetaTrader 5 terminal MetaTrader for Python

MT5Version Return the MetaTrader 5 terminal version MetaTrader for Python

MT5CopyRatesFrom Get bars from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified date MetaTrader for Python

MT5CopyRatesFromPos Get bars from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified index MetaTrader for Python

MT5CopyRatesRange Get bars in the specified date range from the MetaTrader 5 terminal MetaTrader for Python

MT5CopyTicksFrom Get ticks from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified date MetaTrader for Python

MT5CopyTicksRange Get ticks for the specified date range from the MetaTrader 5 terminal MetaTrader for Python

NormalizeDouble Rounding of a floating point number to a specified accuracy Conversion Functions

ObjectCreate Creates an object of the specified type in a specified chart Object Functions

ObjectDelete Removes the object with the specified name from the specified chart (from the specified chart subwindow) Object Functions

ObjectFind Searches for an object with the specified ID by the name Object Functions

ObjectGetDouble Returns the double value of the corresponding object property Object Functions

ObjectGetInteger Returns the integer value of the corresponding object property Object Functions

ObjectGetString Returns the string value of the corresponding object property Object Functions

ObjectGetTimeByValue Returns the time value for the specified object price value Object Functions

ObjectGetValueByTime Returns the price value of an object for the specified time Object Functions

ObjectMove Changes the coordinates of the specified object anchor point Object Functions

ObjectName Returns the name of an object of the corresponding type in the specified chart (specified chart subwindow) Object Functions

ObjectsDeleteAll Removes all objects of the specified type from the specified chart (from the specified chart subwindow) Object Functions

ObjectSetDouble Sets the value of the corresponding object property Object Functions

ObjectSetInteger Sets the value of the corresponding object property Object Functions

ObjectSetString Sets the value of the corresponding object property Object Functions

ObjectsTotal Returns the number of objects of the specified type in the specified chart (specified chart subwindow) Object Functions

OnStart The function is called when the Start event occurs to perform actions set in the script Event Handling

OnInit The function is called in indicators and EAs when the Init event occurs to initialize a launched MQL5 program Event Handling

OnDeinit The function is called in indicators and EAs when the Deinit event occurs to de-initialize a launched MQL5 program Event Handling

OnTick The function is called in EAs when the NewTick event occurs to handle a new quote Event Handling

OnCalculate The function is called in indicators when the Calculate event occurs to handle price data changes Event Handling

OnTimer The function is called in indicators and EAs during the Timer periodic event generated by the terminal at fixed time intervals Event Handling

OnTrade The function is called in EAs during the Trade event generated at the end of a trading operation on a trade server Event Handling

OnTradeTransaction The function is called in EAs when the TradeTransaction event occurs to process a trade request execution results Event Handling

OnBookEvent The function is called in EAs when the BookEvent event occurs to process changes in the market depth Event Handling

OnChartEvent The function is called in indicators and EAs when the ChartEvent event occurs to process chart changes made by a user or an MQL5 program Event Handling

OnTester The function is called in EAs when the Tester event occurs to perform necessary actions after testing an EA on history data Event Handling

OnTesterInit The function is called in EAs when the TesterInit event occurs to perform necessary actions before optimization in the strategy tester Event Handling

OnTesterDeinit The function is called in EAs when the TesterDeinit event occurs after EA optimization in the strategy tester Event Handling

OnTesterPass The function is called in EAs when the TesterPass even occurs to handle an arrival of a new data frame during EA optimization in the strategy tester Event Handling

OrderCalcMargin Calculates the margin required for the specified order type, in the deposit currency Trade Functions

OrderCalcProfit Calculates the profit based on the parameters passed, in the deposit currency Trade Functions

OrderCheck Checks if there are enough funds to execute the required trade operation. Trade Functions

OrderGetDouble Returns the requested property of the order (double) Trade Functions

OrderGetInteger Returns the requested property of the order (datetime or int) Trade Functions

OrderGetString Returns the requested property of the order (string) Trade Functions

OrderGetTicket Return the ticket of a corresponding order Trade Functions

OrderSelect Selects a order for further working with it Trade Functions

OrderSendAsync Asynchronously sends trade requests without waiting for the trade response of the trade server Trade Functions

OrdersTotal Returns the number of orders Trade Functions

ParameterGetRange Receives data on the values range and the change step for an input variable when optimizing an Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester Working with Optimization Results

ParameterSetRange Specifies the use of input variable when optimizing an Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester: value, change step, initial and final values Working with Optimization Results

Period Returns the current chart timeframe Checkup

PeriodSeconds Returns the number of seconds in the period Common Functions

PlaySound Plays a sound file Common Functions

PlotIndexGetInteger Returns the value of an indicator line property of the integer type Custom Indicators

PlotIndexSetDouble Sets the value of an indicator line property of the type double Custom Indicators

PlotIndexSetInteger Sets the value of an indicator line property of the int type Custom Indicators

PlotIndexSetString Sets the value of an indicator line property of the string type Custom Indicators

Point Returns the point size of the current symbol in the quote currency Checkup

PositionGetDouble Returns the requested property of an open position (double) Trade Functions

PositionGetInteger Returns the requested property of an open position (datetime or int) Trade Functions

PositionGetString Returns the requested property of an open position (string) Trade Functions

PositionGetSymbol Returns the symbol corresponding to the open position Trade Functions

PositionGetTicket Returns the ticket of the position with the specified index in the list of open positions Trade Functions

PositionSelect Chooses an open position for further working with it Trade Functions

PositionSelectByTicket Selects a position to work with by the ticket number specified in it Trade Functions

PositionsTotal Returns the number of open positions Trade Functions

pow Raises the base to the specified power Math Functions

Print Displays a message in the log Common Functions

PrintFormat Formats and prints the sets of symbols and values in a log file in accordance with a preset format Common Functions

rand Returns a pseudorandom value within the range of 0 to 32767 Math Functions

ResetLastError Sets the value of a predetermined variable _LastError to zero Common Functions

ResourceCreate Creates an image resource based on a data set Common Functions

ResourceSave Saves a resource into the specified file Common Functions

round Rounds of a value to the nearest integer Math Functions

SendFTP Sends a file at the address specified in the settings window of the "FTP" tab Common Functions

SendMail Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab Common Functions

SendNotification Sends push notifications to mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes ID are specified in the "Notifications" tab Common Functions

SeriesInfoInteger Returns information about the state of historical data Timeseries and Indicators Access

SetIndexBuffer Binds the specified indicator buffer with one-dimensional dynamic array of the double type Custom Indicators

ShortArrayToString Copying array part into a string Conversion Functions

ShortToString Converting symbol code (unicode) into one-symbol string Conversion Functions

SignalBaseGetDouble Returns the value of double type property for selected signal Trade Signals

SignalBaseGetInteger Returns the value of integer type property for selected signal Trade Signals

SignalBaseGetString Returns the value of string type property for selected signal Trade Signals

SignalBaseSelect Selects a signal from signals, available in terminal for further working with it Trade Signals

SignalBaseTotal Returns the total amount of signals, available in terminal Trade Signals

SignalInfoGetDouble Returns the value of double type property of signal copy settings Trade Signals

SignalInfoGetInteger Returns the value of integer type property of signal copy settings Trade Signals

SignalInfoGetString Returns the value of string type property of signal copy settings Trade Signals

SignalInfoSetDouble Sets the value of double type property of signal copy settings Trade Signals

SignalInfoSetInteger Sets the value of integer type property of signal copy settings Trade Signals

SignalSubscribe Subscribes to the trading signal Trade Signals

SignalUnsubscribe Cancels subscription Trade Signals

sin Returns the sine of a number Math Functions

Sleep Suspends execution of the current Expert Advisor or script within a specified interval Common Functions

SocketCreate Create a socket with specified flags and return its handle Network Functions

SocketClose Close a socket Network Functions

SocketConnect Connect to the server with timeout control Network Functions

SocketIsConnected Checks if the socket is currently connected Network Functions

SocketIsReadable Get a number of bytes that can be read from a socket Network Functions

SocketIsWritable Check whether data can be written to a socket at the current time Network Functions

SocketTimeouts Set timeouts for receiving and sending data for a socket system object Network Functions

SocketRead Read data from a socket Network Functions

SocketSend Write data to a socket Network Functions

SocketTlsHandshake Initiate secure TLS (SSL) connection to a specified host via TLS Handshake protocol Network Functions

SocketTlsCertificate Get data on the certificate used to secure network connection Network Functions

SocketTlsRead Read data from secure TLS connection Network Functions

SocketTlsReadAvailable Read all available data from secure TLS connection Network Functions

SocketTlsSend Send data via secure TLS connection Network Functions

sqrt Returns a square root Math Functions

srand Sets the starting point for generating a series of pseudorandom integers Math Functions

StringAdd Adds a string to the end of another string String Functions

StringBufferLen Returns the size of buffer allocated for the string String Functions

StringCompare Compares two strings and returns 1 if the first string is greater than the second; 0 - if the strings are equal; -1 (minus 1) - if the first string is less than the second one String Functions

StringConcatenate Forms a string of parameters passed String Functions

StringFill Fills out a specified string by selected symbols String Functions

StringFind Search for a substring in a string String Functions

StringFormat Converting number into string according to preset format Conversion Functions

StringGetCharacter Returns the value of a number located in the specified string position String Functions

StringInit Initializes string by specified symbols and provides the specified string length String Functions

StringLen Returns the number of symbols in a string String Functions

StringReplace Replaces all the found substrings of a string by a set sequence of symbols String Functions

StringSetCharacter Returns a copy of a string with a changed value of a symbol in a specified position String Functions

StringSplit Gets substrings by a specified separator from the specified string, returns the number of substrings obtained String Functions

StringSubstr Extracts a substring from a text string starting from a specified position String Functions

StringToCharArray Symbol-wise copying a string converted from Unicode to ANSI, to a selected place of array of uchar type Conversion Functions

StringToColor Converting "R,G,B" string or string with color name into color type value Conversion Functions

StringToDouble Converting a string containing a symbol representation of number into number of double type Conversion Functions

StringToInteger Converting a string containing a symbol representation of number into number of int type Conversion Functions

StringToLower Transforms all symbols of a selected string to lowercase String Functions

StringToShortArray Symbol-wise copying a string to a selected part of array of ushort type Conversion Functions

StringToTime Converting a string containing time or date in "yyyy.mm.dd [hh:mi]" format into datetime type Conversion Functions

StringToUpper Transforms all symbols of a selected string into capitals String Functions

StringTrimLeft Cuts line feed characters, spaces and tabs in the left part of the string String Functions

StringTrimRight Cuts line feed characters, spaces and tabs in the right part of the string String Functions

StructToTime Converts a variable of MqlDateTime structure type into a datetime value Date and Time

Symbol Returns the name of a symbol of the current chart Checkup

SymbolInfoDouble Returns the double value of the symbol for the corresponding property Market Info

SymbolInfoInteger Returns a value of an integer type (long, datetime, int or bool) of a specified symbol for the corresponding property Market Info

SymbolInfoMarginRate Returns the margin rates depending on the order type and direction Market Info

SymbolInfoSessionQuote Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week. Market Info

SymbolInfoSessionTrade Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week. Market Info

SymbolInfoString Returns a value of the string type of a specified symbol for the corresponding property Market Info

SymbolInfoTick Returns the current prices for the specified symbol in a variable of the MqlTick type Market Info

SymbolIsSynchronized Checks whether data of a selected symbol in the terminal are synchronized with data on the trade server Market Info

SymbolName Returns the name of a specified symbol Market Info

SymbolSelect Selects a symbol in the Market Watch window or removes a symbol from the window Market Info

SymbolsTotal Returns the number of available (selected in Market Watch or all) symbols Market Info

tan Returns the tangent of a number Math Functions

TerminalClose Commands the terminal to complete operation Common Functions

TerminalInfoDouble Returns an double value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment Checkup

TerminalInfoInteger Returns an integer value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment Checkup

TerminalInfoString Returns a string value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment Checkup

TesterStatistics It returns the value of a specified statistic calculated based on testing results Common Functions

TextGetSize Returns the string's width and height at the current font settings Object Functions

TextOut Transfers the text to the custom array (buffer) designed for creation of a graphical resource Object Functions

TextSetFont Sets the font for displaying the text using drawing methods (Arial 20 used by default) Object Functions

TimeCurrent Returns the last known server time (time of the last quote receipt) in the datetime format Date and Time

TimeDaylightSavings Returns the sign of Daylight Saving Time switch Date and Time

TimeGMT Returns GMT in datetime format with the Daylight Saving Time by local time of the computer, where the client terminal is running Date and Time

TimeGMTOffset Returns the current difference between GMT time and the local computer time in seconds, taking into account DST switch Date and Time

TimeLocal Returns the local computer time in datetime format Date and Time

TimeToString Converting a value containing time in seconds elapsed since 01.01.1970 into a string of "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi" format Conversion Functions

TimeToStruct Converts a datetime value into a variable of MqlDateTime structure type Date and Time

TimeTradeServer Returns the current calculation time of the trade server Date and Time

UninitializeReason Returns the code of the reason for deinitialization Checkup

WebRequest Sends HTTP request to the specified server Common Functions