- Language Basics
- Constants, Enumerations and Structures
- MQL5 programs
- Predefined Variables
- Common Functions
- Array Functions
- Matrix and Vector Methods
- Conversion Functions
- Math Functions
- String Functions
- Date and Time
- Account Information
- Checkup
- Event Handling
- Market Info
- Economic Calendar
- Timeseries and Indicators Access
- Custom Symbols
- Chart Operations
- Trade Functions
- Trade Signals
- Network Functions
- Global Variables of the Terminal
- File Functions
- Custom Indicators
- Object Functions
- Technical Indicators
- Working with Optimization Results
- Working with Events
- Working with OpenCL
- Working with databases
- Working with DirectX
- Python Integration
- ONNX models
- Standard Library
- Moving from MQL4
- List of MQL5 Functions
- List of MQL5 Constants
List of MQL5 Functions
All MQL5 functions in alphabetical order.
Function
Action
Section
Returns a value of double type of the corresponding account property
Returns a value of integer type (bool, int or long) of the corresponding account property
Returns a value string type corresponding account property
Returns the arc cosine of x in radians
Displays a message in a separate window
Searches for a specified value in a multidimensional numeric array sorted ascending
Returns the result of comparing two arrays of simple types or custom structures without complex objects
Copies one array into another
Fills an array with the specified value
Frees up buffer of any dynamic array and sets the size of the zero dimension in 0.
Checks direction of array indexing
Sets all elements of a numeric array into a single value
Checks whether an array is dynamic
Checks whether an array is a timeseries
Searches for the largest element in the first dimension of a multidimensional numeric array
Searches for the lowest element in the first dimension of a multidimensional numeric array
Returns the number of elements in the specified dimension of the array
Sets the new size in the first dimension of the array
Sets the direction of array indexing
Returns the number of elements in the array
Sorting of numeric arrays by the first dimension
Prints an array of a simple type or a simple structure into journal
Inserts the specified number of elements from a source array to a receiving one starting from a specified index
Removes the specified number of elements from the array starting with a specified index
Reverses the specified number of elements in the array starting with a specified index
Swaps the contents of two dynamic arrays of the same type
Returns the arc sine of x in radians
Returns the arc tangent of x in radians
Returns the number of bars the history for a specified symbol and period
Returns the number of calculated data in an indicator buffer or -1 in the case of error (data hasn't been calculated yet)
Get a country description by its ID
Get an event description by its ID
Get an event value description by its ID
Get the array of country names available in the calendar
Get the array of descriptions of all events available in the calendar by a specified country code
Get the array of descriptions of all events available in the calendar by a specified currency
Get the array of values for all events in a specified time range by an event ID
Get the array of values for all events in a specified time range with the ability to sort by country and/or currency
Get the array of event values by its ID since the calendar database status with a specified change_id
Get the array of values for all events with the ability to sort by country and/or currency since the calendar database status with a specified change_id
Returns integer numeric value closest from above
Converting symbol code (ansi) into one-symbol array
Applies a specific template from a specified file to the chart
Closes the specified chart
Returns the ID of the first chart of the client terminal
Returns the double value property of the specified chart
Returns the integer value property of the specified chart
Returns the string value property of the specified chart
Returns the ID of the current chart
Adds an indicator with the specified handle into a specified chart window
Removes an indicator with a specified name from the specified chart window
Returns the handle of the indicator with the specified short name in the specified chart window
Returns the short name of the indicator by the number in the indicators list on the specified chart window
Returns the number of all indicators applied to the specified chart window.
Performs shift of the specified chart by the specified number of bars relative to the specified position in the chart
Returns the chart ID of the chart next to the specified one
Opens a new chart with the specified symbol and period
Converting a symbol code into a one-character string
Returns the period value of the specified chart
Returns the price coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to
Calls a forced redrawing of a specified chart
Saves current chart settings in a template with a specified name
Provides a screenshot of the chart of its current state in a GIF, PNG or BMP format depending on specified extension
Sets the double value for a corresponding property of the specified chart
Sets the integer value (datetime, int, color, bool or char) for a corresponding property of the specified chart
Sets the string value for a corresponding property of the specified chart
Changes the symbol value and a period of the specified chart
Returns the symbol name of the specified chart
Returns the time coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to
Converts the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation to the X and Y coordinates
Returns the number of a subwindow where an indicator is drawn
Returns the number (index) of the chart subwindow, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to
Returns the X coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to
Converts the X and Y coordinates on a chart to the time and price values
Returns the Y coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to
Returns the type of the object pointer
Creates an OpenCL buffer
Deletes an OpenCL buffer
Reads an OpenCL buffer into an array
Writes an array into an OpenCL buffer
Creates an OpenCL context
Removes an OpenCL context
Runs an OpenCL program
Receives device property from OpenCL driver
Returns the value of an integer property for an OpenCL object or device
Returns the type of an OpenCL handle as a value of the ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE enumeration
Creates an OpenCL start function
Removes an OpenCL start function
Creates an OpenCL program from a source code
Removes an OpenCL program
Sets a parameter for the OpenCL function
Sets an OpenCL buffer as a parameter of the OpenCL function
Converting color type to uint type to receive ARGB representation of the color.
Converting color value into string as "R,G,B"
Outputs a comment in the left top corner of the chart
Gets data of a specified buffer from a specified indicator into an array
Gets history data on bar closing price for a specified symbol and period into an array
Gets history data on maximal bar price for a specified symbol and period into an array
Gets history data on minimal bar price for a specified symbol and period into an array
Gets history data on bar opening price for a specified symbol and period into an array
Gets history data of the Rates structure for a specified symbol and period into an array
Gets history data on trade volumes for a specified symbol and period into an array
Gets history data on spreads for a specified symbol and period into an array
Gets ticks accumulated by the terminal for the current working session into an array
Gets history data on tick volumes for a specified symbol and period into an array
Gets history data on bar opening time for a specified symbol and period into an array
Returns the cosine of a number
Performs the inverse transformation of the data from array
Transforms the data from array with the specified method
Create a custom symbol with the specified name in the specified group
Delete a custom symbol with the specified name
Set the integer type property value for a custom symbol
Set the real type property value for a custom symbol
Set the string type property value for a custom symbol
Set the margin rates depending on the order type and direction for a custom symbol
Set the start and end time of the specified quotation session for the specified symbol and week day
Set the start and end time of the specified trading session for the specified symbol and week day
Delete all bars from the price history of the custom symbol in the specified time interval
Fully replace the price history of the custom symbol within the specified time interval with the data from the MqlRates type array
Add missing bars to the custom symbol history and replace existing data with the ones from the MqlRates type array
Adds data from an array of the MqlTick type to the price history of a custom symbol. The custom symbol must be selected in the Market Watch window
Delete all ticks from the price history of the custom symbol in the specified time interval
Fully replace the price history of the custom symbol within the specified time interval with the data from the MqlTick type array
Passes the status of the Depth of Market for a custom symbol
Opens or creates a database in a specified file
Closes a database
Imports data from a file into a table
Exports a table or an SQL request execution result to a CSV file
Prints a table or an SQL request execution result in the Experts journal
Checks the presence of the table in a database
Executes a request to a specified database
Creates a handle of a request, which can then be executed using DatabaseRead()
Resets a request, like after calling DatabasePrepare()
Sets a parameter value in a request
Sets an array as a parameter value
Moves to the next entry as a result of a request
Moves to the next record and reads data into the structure from it
Removes a request created in DatabasePrepare()
Starts transaction execution
Completes transaction execution
Rolls back transactions
Gets the number of fields in a request
Gets a field name by index
Gets a field type by index
Gets a field size in bytes
Gets a field value as a string from the current record
Gets the int type value from the current record
Gets the long type value from the current record
Gets the double type value from the current record
Gets a field value as an array from the current record
Program breakpoint in debugging
Returns the number of decimal digits determining the accuracy of the price value of the current chart symbol
Converting a numeric value to a text line with a specified accuracy
Creates a graphic context for rendering frames of a specified size
Changes a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate()
Gets a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate()
Sets a specified color to all pixels for the rendering buffer
Clears the depth buffer
Gets an image of a specified size and offset from a graphic context
Gets the depth buffer of a rendered frame
Creates a buffer of a specified type based on a data array
Creates a 2D texture out of a rectangle of a specified size cut from a passed image
Creates shader inputs
Sets shader inputs
Creates a shader of a specified type
Sets vertex layout for the vertex shader
Sets shader inputs
Sets shader textures
Renders the vertices of the vertex buffer set in DXBufferSet()
Renders graphic primitives described by the index buffer from DXBufferSet()
Sets the type of primitives for rendering using DXDrawIndexed()
Sets a buffer for the current rendering
Sets a shader for rendering
Returns a handle type
Releases a handle
Converting an enumeration value of any type to string
Generates a custom event for the specified chart
Stops the generation of events by the timer in the current chart
Launches event generator of the high-resolution timer with a period less than 1 second for the current chart
Starts the timer event generator with the specified periodicity for the current chart
Returns exponent of a number
Stops Expert Advisor and unloads it from the chart
Returns absolute value (modulus) of the specified numeric value
Closes a previously opened file
Copies the original file from a local or shared folder to another file
Deletes a specified file
Closes search handle
Starts the search of files in a directory in accordance with the specified filter
Continues the search started by the FileFindFirst() function
Writes to a disk all data remaining in the input/output file buffer
Gets an integer property of a file
Defines the end of a file in the process of reading
Checks the existence of a file
Defines the end of a line in a text file in the process of reading
Moves or renames a file
Opens a file with a specified name and flag
Reads arrays of any type except for string from the file of the BIN type
Reads from the file of the CSV type a string from the current position till a delimiter (or till the end of a text line) and converts the read string to a value of bool type
Reads from the file of the CSV type a string of one of the formats: "YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM:SS", "YYYY.MM.DD" or "HH:MM:SS" - and converts it into a datetime value
Reads a double value from the current position of the file pointer
Reads a float value from the current position of the file pointer
Reads int, short or char value from the current position of the file pointer
Reads a long type value from the current position of the file pointer
Reads from the file of the CSV type a string from the current position till a delimiter (or til the end of a text line) and converts the read string into double value
Reads a string from the current position of a file pointer from a file
Reads the contents from a binary file into a structure passed as a parameter, from the current position of the file pointer
Moves the position of the file pointer by a specified number of bytes relative to the specified position
Returns the size of a corresponding open file
Returns the current position of the file pointer of a corresponding open file
Writes data to a file of CSV or TXT type
Writes arrays of any type except for string into a file of BIN type
Writes value of the double type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file
Writes value of the float type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file
Writes value of the int type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file
Writes value of the long type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file
Writes the value of a string parameter into a BIN or TXT file starting from the current position of the file pointer
Writes the contents of a structure passed as a parameter into a binary file, starting from the current position of the file pointer
Returns integer numeric value closest from below
Returns the maximal value of the two numeric values
Returns the minimal value of the two numeric values
Returns the real remainder after the division of two numbers
Deletes all files in the specified folder
Creates a folder in the Files directory
Removes a selected directory. If the folder is not empty, then it can't be removed
Adds a frame with data
Sets the frame reading filter and moves the pointer to the beginning
Moves a pointer of frame reading to the beginning and resets the previously set filter
Receives input parameters, on which the frame is formed
Reads a frame and moves the pointer to the next one
Returns the last error
Returns the object pointer
Returns the number of milliseconds that have elapsed since the system was started
Checks the existence of a global variable with the specified name
Deletes a global variable
Returns the value of a global variable
Returns the name of a global variable by its ordinal number in the list of global variables
Deletes global variables with the specified prefix in their names
Sets the new value to a global variable
Sets the new value of the existing global variable by condition
Forcibly saves contents of all global variables to a disk
Returns the total number of global variables
Sets the new value to a global variable, that exists only in the current session of the terminal
Returns time of the last accessing the global variable
Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (double)
Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (datetime or int)
Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (string)
Returns a ticket of a corresponding deal in the history
Selects a deal in the history for further calling it through appropriate functions
Returns the number of deals in the history
Returns the requested property of an order in the history (double)
Returns the requested property of an order in the history (datetime or int)
Returns the requested property of an order in the history (string)
Return order ticket of a corresponding order in the history
Selects an order in the history for further working with it
Returns the number of orders in the history
Retrieves the history of transactions and orders for the specified period of the server time
Requests the history of deals with a specified position identifier.
Returns the number of bars of a corresponding symbol and period, available in history
Returns the index of the bar corresponding to the specified time
Returns the Close price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart
Returns the High price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart
Returns the index of the highest value found on the corresponding chart (shift relative to the current bar)
Returns the Low price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart
Returns the index of the smallest value found on the corresponding chart (shift relative to the current bar)
Returns the Open price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart
Returns the opening time of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart
Returns the tick volume of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart
Returns the real volume of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart
Returns the tick volume of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart
Returns the spread value of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart
Accumulation/Distribution
Average Directional Index
Average Directional Index by Welles Wilder
Alligator
Adaptive Moving Average
Awesome Oscillator
Average True Range
Bollinger Bands®
Bears Power
Bulls Power
Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams
Commodity Channel Index
Chaikin Oscillator
Custom indicator
Double Exponential Moving Average
DeMarker
Envelopes
Force Index
Fractals
Fractal Adaptive Moving Average
Gator Oscillator
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Moving Average
Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence
Money Flow Index
Momentum
Returns the handle to the specified technical indicator created by an array of MqlParam type parameters
Based on the specified handle, returns the number of input parameters of the indicator, as well as the values and types of the parameters
Removes an indicator handle and releases the calculation block of the indicator, if it's not used by anyone else
Sets the value of an indicator property of the double type
Sets the value of an indicator property of the int type
Sets the value of an indicator property of the string type
Converting int into a string of preset length
On Balance Volume
Moving Average of Oscillator (MACD histogram)
Relative Strength Index
Relative Vigor Index
Parabolic Stop And Reverse System
Returns true, if an mql5 program has been commanded to stop its operation
Standard Deviation
Stochastic Oscillator
Triple Exponential Moving Average
Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator
Variable Index Dynamic Average
Volumes
Williams' Percent Range
Returns natural logarithm
Returns the logarithm of a number by base 10
Provides opening of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and subscribes for receiving notifications of the DOM changes
Returns a structure array MqlBookInfo containing records of the Depth of Market of a specified symbol
Provides closing of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and cancels the subscription for receiving notifications of the DOM changes
Returns absolute value (modulus) of the specified numeric value
Returns the arc cosine of x in radians
Returns the arc sine of x in radians
Returns the arc tangent of x in radians
Returns integer numeric value closest from above
Returns the cosine of a number
Returns exponent of a number
Returns integer numeric value closest from below
Checks the correctness of a real number
Returns natural logarithm
Returns the logarithm of a number by base 10
Returns the maximal value of the two numeric values
Returns the minimal value of the two numeric values
Returns the real remainder after the division of two numbers
Raises the base to the specified power
Returns a pseudorandom value within the range of 0 to 32767
Rounds of a value to the nearest integer
Returns the sine of a number
Returns a square root
Sets the starting point for generating a series of pseudorandom integers
Returns the tangent of a number
Creates, displays a message box and manages it
Returns an integer value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program
Returns a string value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program
Establish a connection with the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Close the previously established connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Get status and parameters of the connected MetaTrader 5 terminal
Return the MetaTrader 5 terminal version
Get bars from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified date
Get bars from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified index
Get bars in the specified date range from the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Get ticks from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified date
Get ticks for the specified date range from the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Rounding of a floating point number to a specified accuracy
Creates an object of the specified type in a specified chart
Removes the object with the specified name from the specified chart (from the specified chart subwindow)
Searches for an object with the specified ID by the name
Returns the double value of the corresponding object property
Returns the integer value of the corresponding object property
Returns the string value of the corresponding object property
Returns the time value for the specified object price value
Returns the price value of an object for the specified time
Changes the coordinates of the specified object anchor point
Returns the name of an object of the corresponding type in the specified chart (specified chart subwindow)
Removes all objects of the specified type from the specified chart (from the specified chart subwindow)
Sets the value of the corresponding object property
Sets the value of the corresponding object property
Sets the value of the corresponding object property
Returns the number of objects of the specified type in the specified chart (specified chart subwindow)
The function is called when the Start event occurs to perform actions set in the script
The function is called in indicators and EAs when the Init event occurs to initialize a launched MQL5 program
The function is called in indicators and EAs when the Deinit event occurs to de-initialize a launched MQL5 program
The function is called in EAs when the NewTick event occurs to handle a new quote
The function is called in indicators when the Calculate event occurs to handle price data changes
The function is called in indicators and EAs during the Timer periodic event generated by the terminal at fixed time intervals
The function is called in EAs during the Trade event generated at the end of a trading operation on a trade server
The function is called in EAs when the TradeTransaction event occurs to process a trade request execution results
The function is called in EAs when the BookEvent event occurs to process changes in the market depth
The function is called in indicators and EAs when the ChartEvent event occurs to process chart changes made by a user or an MQL5 program
The function is called in EAs when the Tester event occurs to perform necessary actions after testing an EA on history data
The function is called in EAs when the TesterInit event occurs to perform necessary actions before optimization in the strategy tester
The function is called in EAs when the TesterDeinit event occurs after EA optimization in the strategy tester
The function is called in EAs when the TesterPass even occurs to handle an arrival of a new data frame during EA optimization in the strategy tester
Calculates the margin required for the specified order type, in the deposit currency
Calculates the profit based on the parameters passed, in the deposit currency
Checks if there are enough funds to execute the required trade operation.
Returns the requested property of the order (double)
Returns the requested property of the order (datetime or int)
Returns the requested property of the order (string)
Return the ticket of a corresponding order
Selects a order for further working with it
Sends trade requests to a server
Asynchronously sends trade requests without waiting for the trade response of the trade server
Returns the number of orders
Receives data on the values range and the change step for an input variable when optimizing an Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester
Specifies the use of input variable when optimizing an Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester: value, change step, initial and final values
Returns the current chart timeframe
Returns the number of seconds in the period
Plays a sound file
Returns the value of an indicator line property of the integer type
Sets the value of an indicator line property of the type double
Sets the value of an indicator line property of the int type
Sets the value of an indicator line property of the string type
Returns the point size of the current symbol in the quote currency
Returns the requested property of an open position (double)
Returns the requested property of an open position (datetime or int)
Returns the requested property of an open position (string)
Returns the symbol corresponding to the open position
Returns the ticket of the position with the specified index in the list of open positions
Chooses an open position for further working with it
Selects a position to work with by the ticket number specified in it
Returns the number of open positions
Raises the base to the specified power
Displays a message in the log
Formats and prints the sets of symbols and values in a log file in accordance with a preset format
Returns a pseudorandom value within the range of 0 to 32767
Sets the value of a predetermined variable _LastError to zero
Creates an image resource based on a data set
Deletes dynamically created resource (freeing the memory allocated for it)
Reads data from the graphical resource created by ResourceCreate() function or saved in EX5 file during compilation
Saves a resource into the specified file
Rounds of a value to the nearest integer
Sends a file at the address specified in the settings window of the "FTP" tab
Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab
Sends push notifications to mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes ID are specified in the "Notifications" tab
Returns information about the state of historical data
Binds the specified indicator buffer with one-dimensional dynamic array of the double type
Copying array part into a string
Converting symbol code (unicode) into one-symbol string
Returns the value of double type property for selected signal
Returns the value of integer type property for selected signal
Returns the value of string type property for selected signal
Selects a signal from signals, available in terminal for further working with it
Returns the total amount of signals, available in terminal
Returns the value of double type property of signal copy settings
Returns the value of integer type property of signal copy settings
Returns the value of string type property of signal copy settings
Sets the value of double type property of signal copy settings
Sets the value of integer type property of signal copy settings
Subscribes to the trading signal
Cancels subscription
Returns the sine of a number
Suspends execution of the current Expert Advisor or script within a specified interval
Create a socket with specified flags and return its handle
Close a socket
Connect to the server with timeout control
Checks if the socket is currently connected
Get a number of bytes that can be read from a socket
Check whether data can be written to a socket at the current time
Set timeouts for receiving and sending data for a socket system object
Read data from a socket
Write data to a socket
Initiate secure TLS (SSL) connection to a specified host via TLS Handshake protocol
Get data on the certificate used to secure network connection
Read data from secure TLS connection
Read all available data from secure TLS connection
Send data via secure TLS connection
Returns a square root
Sets the starting point for generating a series of pseudorandom integers
Adds a string to the end of another string
Returns the size of buffer allocated for the string
Compares two strings and returns 1 if the first string is greater than the second; 0 - if the strings are equal; -1 (minus 1) - if the first string is less than the second one
Forms a string of parameters passed
Fills out a specified string by selected symbols
Search for a substring in a string
Converting number into string according to preset format
Returns the value of a number located in the specified string position
Initializes string by specified symbols and provides the specified string length
Returns the number of symbols in a string
Replaces all the found substrings of a string by a set sequence of symbols
Returns a copy of a string with a changed value of a symbol in a specified position
Gets substrings by a specified separator from the specified string, returns the number of substrings obtained
Extracts a substring from a text string starting from a specified position
Symbol-wise copying a string converted from Unicode to ANSI, to a selected place of array of uchar type
Converting "R,G,B" string or string with color name into color type value
Converting a string containing a symbol representation of number into number of double type
Converting a string containing a symbol representation of number into number of int type
Transforms all symbols of a selected string to lowercase
Symbol-wise copying a string to a selected part of array of ushort type
Converting a string containing time or date in "yyyy.mm.dd [hh:mi]" format into datetime type
Transforms all symbols of a selected string into capitals
Cuts line feed characters, spaces and tabs in the left part of the string
Cuts line feed characters, spaces and tabs in the right part of the string
Converts a variable of MqlDateTime structure type into a datetime value
Returns the name of a symbol of the current chart
Returns the double value of the symbol for the corresponding property
Returns a value of an integer type (long, datetime, int or bool) of a specified symbol for the corresponding property
Returns the margin rates depending on the order type and direction
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
Returns a value of the string type of a specified symbol for the corresponding property
Returns the current prices for the specified symbol in a variable of the MqlTick type
Checks whether data of a selected symbol in the terminal are synchronized with data on the trade server
Returns the name of a specified symbol
Selects a symbol in the Market Watch window or removes a symbol from the window
Returns the number of available (selected in Market Watch or all) symbols
Returns the tangent of a number
Commands the terminal to complete operation
Returns an double value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment
Returns an integer value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment
Returns a string value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment
It returns the value of a specified statistic calculated based on testing results
Returns the string's width and height at the current font settings
Transfers the text to the custom array (buffer) designed for creation of a graphical resource
Sets the font for displaying the text using drawing methods (Arial 20 used by default)
Returns the last known server time (time of the last quote receipt) in the datetime format
Returns the sign of Daylight Saving Time switch
Returns GMT in datetime format with the Daylight Saving Time by local time of the computer, where the client terminal is running
Returns the current difference between GMT time and the local computer time in seconds, taking into account DST switch
Returns the local computer time in datetime format
Converting a value containing time in seconds elapsed since 01.01.1970 into a string of "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi" format
Converts a datetime value into a variable of MqlDateTime structure type
Returns the current calculation time of the trade server
Returns the code of the reason for deinitialization
Sends HTTP request to the specified server
Resets a variable passed to it by reference. The variable can be of any type, except for classes and structures that have constructors.