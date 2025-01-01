DocumentationSections
List of MQL5 Functions

All MQL5 functions in alphabetical order.

Function

Action

Section

AccountInfoDouble

Returns a value of double type of the corresponding account property

Account Information

AccountInfoInteger

Returns a value of integer type (bool, int or long) of the corresponding account property

Account Information

AccountInfoString

Returns a value string type corresponding account property

Account Information

acos

Returns the arc cosine of x in radians

Math Functions

Alert

Displays a message in a separate window

Common Functions

ArrayBsearch

Searches for a specified value in a multidimensional numeric array sorted ascending

Array Functions

ArrayCompare

Returns the result of comparing two arrays of simple types or custom structures without complex objects

Array Functions

ArrayCopy

Copies one array into another

Array Functions

ArrayFill

Fills an array with the specified value

Array Functions

ArrayFree

Frees up buffer of any dynamic array and sets the size of the zero dimension in 0.

Array Functions

ArrayGetAsSeries

Checks direction of array indexing

Array Functions

ArrayInitialize

Sets all elements of a numeric array into a single value

Array Functions

ArrayIsDynamic

Checks whether an array is dynamic

Array Functions

ArrayIsSeries

Checks whether an array is a timeseries

Array Functions

ArrayMaximum

Searches for the largest element in the first dimension of a multidimensional numeric array

Array Functions

ArrayMinimum

Searches for the lowest element in the first dimension of a multidimensional numeric array

Array Functions

ArrayRange

Returns the number of elements in the specified dimension of the array

Array Functions

ArrayResize

Sets the new size in the first dimension of the array

Array Functions

ArraySetAsSeries

Sets the direction of array indexing

Array Functions

ArraySize

Returns the number of elements in the array

Array Functions

ArraySort

Sorting of numeric arrays by the first dimension

Array Functions

ArrayPrint

Prints an array of a simple type or a simple structure into journal

Array Functions

ArrayInsert

Inserts the specified number of elements from a source array to a receiving one starting from a specified index

Array Functions

ArrayRemove

Removes the specified number of elements from the array starting with a specified index

Array Functions

ArrayReverse

Reverses the specified number of elements in the array starting with a specified index

Array Functions

ArraySwap

Swaps the contents of two dynamic arrays of the same type

Array Functions

asin

Returns the arc sine of x in radians

Math Functions

atan

Returns the arc tangent of x in radians

Math Functions

Bars

Returns the number of bars the history for a specified symbol and period

Timeseries and Indicators Access

BarsCalculated

Returns the number of calculated data in an indicator buffer or -1 in the case of error (data hasn't been calculated yet)

Timeseries and Indicators Access

CalendarCountryById

Get a country description by its ID

Economic Calendar

CalendarEventById

Get an event description by its ID

Economic Calendar

CalendarValueById

Get an event value description by its ID

Economic Calendar

CalendarCountries

Get the array of country names available in the calendar

Economic Calendar

CalendarEventByCountry

Get the array of descriptions of all events available in the calendar by a specified country code

Economic Calendar

CalendarEventByCurrency

Get the array of descriptions of all events available in the calendar by a specified currency

Economic Calendar

CalendarValueHistoryByEvent

Get the array of values for all events in a specified time range by an event ID

Economic Calendar

CalendarValueHistory

Get the array of values for all events in a specified time range with the ability to sort by country and/or currency

Economic Calendar

CalendarValueLastByEvent

Get the array of event values by its ID since the calendar database status with a specified change_id

Economic Calendar

CalendarValueLast

Get the array of values for all events with the ability to sort by country and/or currency since the calendar database status with a specified change_id

Economic Calendar

ceil

Returns integer numeric value closest from above

Math Functions

CharArrayToString

Converting symbol code (ansi) into one-symbol array

Conversion Functions

ChartApplyTemplate

Applies a specific template from a specified file to the chart

Chart Operations

ChartClose

Closes the specified chart

Chart Operations

ChartFirst

Returns the ID of the first chart of the client terminal

Chart Operations

ChartGetDouble

Returns the double value property of the specified chart

Chart Operations

ChartGetInteger

Returns the integer value property of the specified chart

Chart Operations

ChartGetString

Returns the string value property of the specified chart

Chart Operations

ChartID

Returns the ID of the current chart

Chart Operations

ChartIndicatorAdd

Adds an indicator with the specified handle into a specified chart window

Chart Operations

ChartIndicatorDelete

Removes an indicator with a specified name from the specified chart window

Chart Operations

ChartIndicatorGet

Returns the handle of the indicator with the specified short name in the specified chart window

Chart Operations

ChartIndicatorName

Returns the short name of the indicator by the number in the indicators list on the specified chart window

Chart Operations

ChartIndicatorsTotal

Returns the number of all indicators applied to the specified chart window.

Chart Operations

ChartNavigate

Performs shift of the specified chart by the specified number of bars relative to the specified position in the chart

Chart Operations

ChartNext

Returns the chart ID of the chart next to the specified one

Chart Operations

ChartOpen

Opens a new chart with the specified symbol and period

Chart Operations

CharToString

Converting a symbol code into a one-character string

Conversion Functions

ChartPeriod

Returns the period value of the specified chart

Chart Operations

ChartPriceOnDropped

Returns the price coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

Chart Operations

ChartRedraw

Calls a forced redrawing of a specified chart

Chart Operations

ChartSaveTemplate

Saves current chart settings in a template with a specified name

Chart Operations

ChartScreenShot

Provides a screenshot of the chart of its current state in a GIF, PNG or BMP format depending on specified extension

Chart Operations

ChartSetDouble

Sets the double value for a corresponding property of the specified chart

Chart Operations

ChartSetInteger

Sets the integer value (datetime, int, color, bool or char) for a corresponding property of the specified chart

Chart Operations

ChartSetString

Sets the string value for a corresponding property of the specified chart

Chart Operations

ChartSetSymbolPeriod

Changes the symbol value and a period of the specified chart

Chart Operations

ChartSymbol

Returns the symbol name of the specified chart

Chart Operations

ChartTimeOnDropped

Returns the time coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

Chart Operations

ChartTimePriceToXY

Converts the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation to the X and Y coordinates

Chart Operations

ChartWindowFind

Returns the number of a subwindow where an indicator is drawn

Chart Operations

ChartWindowOnDropped

Returns the number (index) of the chart subwindow, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

Chart Operations

ChartXOnDropped

Returns the X coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

Chart Operations

ChartXYToTimePrice

Converts the X and Y coordinates on a chart to the time and price values

Chart Operations

ChartYOnDropped

Returns the Y coordinate of the chart point, the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

Chart Operations

CheckPointer

Returns the type of the object pointer

Common Functions

CLBufferCreate

Creates an OpenCL buffer

Working with OpenCL

CLBufferFree

Deletes an OpenCL buffer

Working with OpenCL

CLBufferRead

Reads an OpenCL buffer into an array

Working with OpenCL

CLBufferWrite

Writes an array into an OpenCL buffer

Working with OpenCL

CLContextCreate

Creates an OpenCL context

Working with OpenCL

CLContextFree

Removes an OpenCL context

Working with OpenCL

CLExecute

Runs an OpenCL program

Working with OpenCL

CLGetDeviceInfo

Receives device property from OpenCL driver

Working with OpenCL

CLGetInfoInteger

Returns the value of an integer property for an OpenCL object or device

Working with OpenCL

CLHandleType

Returns the type of an OpenCL handle as a value of the ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE enumeration

Working with OpenCL

CLKernelCreate

Creates an OpenCL start function

Working with OpenCL

CLKernelFree

Removes an OpenCL start function

Working with OpenCL

CLProgramCreate

Creates an OpenCL program from a source code

Working with OpenCL

CLProgramFree

Removes an OpenCL program

Working with OpenCL

CLSetKernelArg

Sets a parameter for the OpenCL function

Working with OpenCL

CLSetKernelArgMem

Sets an OpenCL buffer as a parameter of the OpenCL function

Working with OpenCL

ColorToARGB

Converting color type to uint type to receive ARGB representation of the color.

Conversion Functions

ColorToString

Converting color value into string as "R,G,B"

Conversion Functions

Comment

Outputs a comment in the left top corner of the chart

Common Functions

CopyBuffer

Gets data of a specified buffer from a specified indicator into an array

Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyClose

Gets history data on bar closing price for a specified symbol and period into an array

Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyHigh

Gets history data on maximal bar price for a specified symbol and period into an array

Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyLow

Gets history data on minimal bar price for a specified symbol and period into an array

Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyOpen

Gets history data on bar opening price for a specified symbol and period into an array

Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyRates

Gets history data of the Rates structure for a specified symbol and period into an array

Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyRealVolume

Gets history data on trade volumes for a specified symbol and period into an array

Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopySpread

Gets history data on spreads for a specified symbol and period into an array

Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyTicks

Gets ticks accumulated by the terminal for the current working session into an array

Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyTickVolume

Gets history data on tick volumes for a specified symbol and period into an array

Timeseries and Indicators Access

CopyTime

Gets history data on bar opening time for a specified symbol and period into an array

Timeseries and Indicators Access

cos

Returns the cosine of a number

Math Functions

CryptDecode

Performs the inverse transformation of the data from array

Common Functions

CryptEncode

Transforms the data from array with the specified method

Common Functions

CustomSymbolCreate

Create a custom symbol with the specified name in the specified group

Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolDelete

Delete a custom symbol with the specified name

Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetInteger

Set the integer type property value for a custom symbol

Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetDouble

Set the real type property value for a custom symbol

Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetString

Set the string type property value for a custom symbol

Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetMarginRate

Set the margin rates depending on the order type and direction for a custom symbol

Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote

Set the start and end time of the specified quotation session for the specified symbol and week day

Custom Symbols

CustomSymbolSetSessionTrade

Set the start and end time of the specified trading session for the specified symbol and week day

Custom Symbols

CustomRatesDelete

Delete all bars from the price history of the custom symbol in the specified time interval

Custom Symbols

CustomRatesReplace

Fully replace the price history of the custom symbol within the specified time interval with the data from the MqlRates type array

Custom Symbols

CustomRatesUpdate

Add missing bars to the custom symbol history and replace existing data with the ones from the MqlRates type array

Custom Symbols

CustomTicksAdd

Adds data from an array of the MqlTick type to the price history of a custom symbol. The custom symbol must be selected in the Market Watch window

Custom Symbols

CustomTicksDelete

Delete all ticks from the price history of the custom symbol in the specified time interval

Custom Symbols

CustomTicksReplace

Fully replace the price history of the custom symbol within the specified time interval with the data from the MqlTick type array

Custom Symbols

CustomBookAdd

Passes the status of the Depth of Market for a custom symbol

Custom Symbols

DatabaseOpen

Opens or creates a database in a specified file

Working with databases

DatabaseClose

Closes a database

Working with databases

DatabaseImport

Imports data from a file into a table

Working with databases

DatabaseExport

Exports a table or an SQL request execution result to a CSV file

Working with databases

DatabasePrint

Prints a table or an SQL request execution result in the Experts journal

Working with databases

DatabaseTableExists

Checks the presence of the table in a database

Working with databases

DatabaseExecute

Executes a request to a specified database

Working with databases

DatabasePrepare

Creates a handle of a request, which can then be executed using DatabaseRead()

Working with databases

DatabaseReset

Resets a request, like after calling DatabasePrepare()

Working with databases

DatabaseBind

Sets a parameter value in a request

Working with databases

DatabaseBindArray

Sets an array as a parameter value

Working with databases

DatabaseRead

Moves to the next entry as a result of a request

Working with databases

DatabaseReadBind

Moves to the next record and reads data into the structure from it

Working with databases

DatabaseFinalize

Removes a request created in DatabasePrepare()

Working with databases

DatabaseTransactionBegin

Starts transaction execution

Working with databases

DatabaseTransactionCommit

Completes transaction execution

Working with databases

DatabaseTransactionRollback

Rolls back transactions

Working with databases

DatabaseColumnsCount

Gets the number of fields in a request

Working with databases

DatabaseColumnName

Gets a field name by index

Working with databases

DatabaseColumnType

Gets a field type by index

Working with databases

DatabaseColumnSize

Gets a field size in bytes

Working with databases

DatabaseColumnText

Gets a field value as a string from the current record

Working with databases

DatabaseColumnInteger

Gets the int type value from the current record

Working with databases

DatabaseColumnLong

Gets the long type value from the current record

Working with databases

DatabaseColumnDouble

Gets the double type value from the current record

Working with databases

DatabaseColumnBlob

Gets a field value as an array from the current record

Working with databases

DebugBreak

Program breakpoint in debugging

Common Functions

Digits

Returns the number of decimal digits determining the accuracy of the price value of the current chart symbol

Checkup

DoubleToString

Converting a numeric value to a text line with a specified accuracy

Conversion Functions

DXContextCreate

Creates a graphic context for rendering frames of a specified size

Working with DirectX

DXContextSetSize

Changes a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate()

Working with DirectX

DXContextSetSize

Gets a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate()

Working with DirectX

DXContextClearColors

Sets a specified color to all pixels for the rendering buffer

Working with DirectX

DXContextClearDepth

Clears the depth buffer

Working with DirectX

DXContextGetColors

Gets an image of a specified size and offset from a graphic context

Working with DirectX

DXContextGetDepth

Gets the depth buffer of a rendered frame

Working with DirectX

DXBufferCreate

Creates a buffer of a specified type based on a data array

Working with DirectX

DXTextureCreate

Creates a 2D texture out of a rectangle of a specified size cut from a passed image

Working with DirectX

DXInputCreate

Creates shader inputs

Working with DirectX

DXInputSet

Sets shader inputs

Working with DirectX

DXShaderCreate

Creates a shader of a specified type

Working with DirectX

DXShaderSetLayout

Sets vertex layout for the vertex shader

Working with DirectX

DXShaderInputsSet

Sets shader inputs

Working with DirectX

DXShaderTexturesSet

Sets shader textures

Working with DirectX

DXDraw

Renders the vertices of the vertex buffer set in DXBufferSet()

Working with DirectX

DXDrawIndexed

Renders graphic primitives described by the index buffer from DXBufferSet()

Working with DirectX

DXPrimiveTopologySet

Sets the type of primitives for rendering using DXDrawIndexed()

Working with DirectX

DXBufferSet

Sets a buffer for the current rendering

Working with DirectX

DXShaderSet

Sets a shader for rendering

Working with DirectX

DXHandleType

Returns a handle type

Working with DirectX

DXRelease

Releases a handle

Working with DirectX

EnumToString

Converting an enumeration value of any type to string

Conversion Functions

EventChartCustom

Generates a custom event for the specified chart

Working with Events

EventKillTimer

Stops the generation of events by the timer in the current chart

Working with Events

EventSetMillisecondTimer

Launches event generator of the high-resolution timer with a period less than 1 second for the current chart

Working with Events

EventSetTimer

Starts the timer event generator with the specified periodicity for the current chart

Working with Events

exp

Returns exponent of a number

Math Functions

ExpertRemove

Stops Expert Advisor and unloads it from the chart

Common Functions

fabs

Returns absolute value (modulus) of the specified numeric value

Math Functions

FileClose

Closes a previously opened file

File Functions

FileCopy

Copies the original file from a local or shared folder to another file

File Functions

FileDelete

Deletes a specified file

File Functions

FileFindClose

Closes search handle

File Functions

FileFindFirst

Starts the search of files in a directory in accordance with the specified filter

File Functions

FileFindNext

Continues the search started by the FileFindFirst() function

File Functions

FileFlush

Writes to a disk all data remaining in the input/output file buffer

File Functions

FileGetInteger

Gets an integer property of a file

File Functions

FileIsEnding

Defines the end of a file in the process of reading

File Functions

FileIsExist

Checks the existence of a file

File Functions

FileIsLineEnding

Defines the end of a line in a text file in the process of reading

File Functions

FileMove

Moves or renames a file

File Functions

FileOpen

Opens a file with a specified name and flag

File Functions

FileReadArray

Reads arrays of any type except for string from the file of the BIN type

File Functions

FileReadBool

Reads from the file of the CSV type a string from the current position till a delimiter (or till the end of a text line) and converts the read string to a value of bool type

File Functions

FileReadDatetime

Reads from the file of the CSV type a string of one of the formats: "YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM:SS", "YYYY.MM.DD" or "HH:MM:SS" - and converts it into a datetime value

File Functions

FileReadDouble

Reads a double value from the current position of the file pointer

File Functions

FileReadFloat

Reads a float value from the current position of the file pointer

File Functions

FileReadInteger

Reads int, short or char value from the current position of the file pointer

File Functions

FileReadLong

Reads a long type value from the current position of the file pointer

File Functions

FileReadNumber

Reads from the file of the CSV type a string from the current position till a delimiter (or til the end of a text line) and converts the read string into double value

File Functions

FileReadString

Reads a string from the current position of a file pointer from a file

File Functions

FileReadStruct

Reads the contents from a binary file  into a structure passed as a parameter, from the current position of the file pointer

File Functions

FileSeek

Moves the position of the file pointer by a specified number of bytes relative to the specified position

File Functions

FileSize

Returns the size of a corresponding open file

File Functions

FileTell

Returns the current position of the file pointer of a corresponding open file

File Functions

FileWrite

Writes data to a file of CSV or TXT type

File Functions

FileWriteArray

Writes arrays of any type except for string into a file of BIN type

File Functions

FileWriteDouble

Writes value of the double type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file

File Functions

FileWriteFloat

Writes value of the float type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file

File Functions

FileWriteInteger

Writes value of the int type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file

File Functions

FileWriteLong

Writes value of the long type from the current position of a file pointer into a binary file

File Functions

FileWriteString

Writes the value of a string parameter into a BIN or TXT file starting from the current position of the file pointer

File Functions

FileWriteStruct

Writes the contents of a structure passed as a parameter into a binary file, starting from the current position of the file pointer

File Functions

floor

Returns integer numeric value closest from below

Math Functions

fmax

Returns the maximal value of the two numeric values

Math Functions

fmin

Returns the minimal value of the two numeric values

Math Functions

fmod

Returns the real remainder after the division of two numbers

Math Functions

FolderClean

Deletes all files in the specified folder

File Functions

FolderCreate

Creates a folder in the Files directory

File Functions

FolderDelete

Removes a selected directory. If the folder is not empty, then it can't be removed

File Functions

FrameAdd

Adds a frame with data

Working with Optimization Results

FrameFilter

Sets the frame reading filter and moves the pointer to the beginning

Working with Optimization Results

FrameFirst

Moves a pointer of frame reading to the beginning and resets the previously set filter

Working with Optimization Results

FrameInputs

Receives input parameters, on which the frame is formed

Working with Optimization Results

FrameNext

Reads a frame and moves the pointer to the next one

Working with Optimization Results

GetLastError

Returns the last error

Checkup

GetPointer

Returns the object pointer

Common Functions

GetTickCount

Returns the number of milliseconds that have elapsed since the system was started

Common Functions

GlobalVariableCheck

Checks the existence of a global variable with the specified name

Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableDel

Deletes a global variable

Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableGet

Returns the value of a global variable

Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableName

Returns the name of a global variable by its ordinal number in the list of global variables

Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariablesDeleteAll

Deletes global variables with the specified prefix in their names

Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableSet

Sets the new value to a global variable

Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableSetOnCondition

Sets the new value of the existing global variable by condition

Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariablesFlush

Forcibly saves contents of all global variables to a disk

Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariablesTotal

Returns the total number of global variables

Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableTemp

Sets the new value to a global variable, that exists only in the current session of the terminal

Global Variables of the Terminal

GlobalVariableTime

Returns time of the last accessing the global variable

Global Variables of the Terminal

HistoryDealGetDouble

Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (double)

Trade Functions

HistoryDealGetInteger

Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (datetime or int)

Trade Functions

HistoryDealGetString

Returns the requested property of a deal in the history (string)

Trade Functions

HistoryDealGetTicket

Returns a ticket of a corresponding deal in the history

Trade Functions

HistoryDealSelect

Selects a deal in the history for further calling it through appropriate functions

Trade Functions

HistoryDealsTotal

Returns the number of deals in the history

Trade Functions

HistoryOrderGetDouble

Returns the requested property of an order in the history (double)

Trade Functions

HistoryOrderGetInteger

Returns the requested property of an order in the history (datetime or int)

Trade Functions

HistoryOrderGetString

Returns the requested property of an order in the history (string)

Trade Functions

HistoryOrderGetTicket

Return order ticket of a corresponding order in the history

Trade Functions

HistoryOrderSelect

Selects an order in the history for further working with it

Trade Functions

HistoryOrdersTotal

Returns the number of orders in the history

Trade Functions

HistorySelect

Retrieves the history of transactions and orders for the specified period of the server time

Trade Functions

HistorySelectByPosition

Requests the history of deals with a specified position identifier.

Trade Functions

iBars

Returns the number of bars of a corresponding symbol and period, available in history

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iBarShift

Returns the index of the bar corresponding to the specified time

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iClose

Returns the Close price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iHigh

Returns the High price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iHighest

Returns the index of the highest value found on the corresponding chart (shift relative to the current bar)

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iLow

Returns the Low price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iLowest

Returns the index of the smallest value found on the corresponding chart (shift relative to the current bar)

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iOpen

Returns the Open price of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iTime

Returns the opening time of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iTickVolume

Returns the tick volume of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iRealVolume

Returns the real volume of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iVolume

Returns the tick volume of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iSpread

Returns the spread value of the bar (indicated by the 'shift' parameter) on the corresponding chart

Timeseries and Indicators Access

iAD

Accumulation/Distribution

Technical Indicators

iADX

Average Directional Index

Technical Indicators

iADXWilder

Average Directional Index by Welles Wilder

Technical Indicators

iAlligator

Alligator

Technical Indicators

iAMA

Adaptive Moving Average

Technical Indicators

iAO

Awesome Oscillator

Technical Indicators

iATR

Average True Range

Technical Indicators

iBands

Bollinger Bands®

Technical Indicators

iBearsPower

Bears Power

Technical Indicators

iBullsPower

Bulls Power

Technical Indicators

iBWMFI

Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams

Technical Indicators

iCCI

Commodity Channel Index

Technical Indicators

iChaikin

Chaikin Oscillator

Technical Indicators

iCustom

Custom indicator

Technical Indicators

iDEMA

Double Exponential Moving Average

Technical Indicators

iDeMarker

DeMarker

Technical Indicators

iEnvelopes

Envelopes

Technical Indicators

iForce

Force Index

Technical Indicators

iFractals

Fractals

Technical Indicators

iFrAMA

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average

Technical Indicators

iGator

Gator Oscillator

Technical Indicators

iIchimoku

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

Technical Indicators

iMA

Moving Average

Technical Indicators

iMACD

Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence

Technical Indicators

iMFI

Money Flow Index

Technical Indicators

iMomentum

Momentum

Technical Indicators

IndicatorCreate

Returns the handle to the specified technical indicator created by an array of MqlParam type parameters

Timeseries and Indicators Access

IndicatorParameters

Based on the specified handle, returns the number of input parameters of the indicator, as well as the values and types of the parameters

Timeseries and Indicators Access

IndicatorRelease

Removes an indicator handle and releases the calculation block of the indicator, if it's not used by anyone else

Timeseries and Indicators Access

IndicatorSetDouble

Sets the value of an indicator property of the double type

Custom Indicators

IndicatorSetInteger

Sets the value of an indicator property of the int type

Custom Indicators

IndicatorSetString

Sets the value of an indicator property of the string type

Custom Indicators

IntegerToString

Converting int into a string of preset length

Conversion Functions

iOBV

On Balance Volume

Technical Indicators

iOsMA

Moving Average of Oscillator (MACD histogram)

Technical Indicators

iRSI

Relative Strength Index

Technical Indicators

iRVI

Relative Vigor Index

Technical Indicators

iSAR

Parabolic Stop And Reverse System

Technical Indicators

IsStopped

Returns true, if an mql5 program has been commanded to stop its operation

Checkup

iStdDev

Standard Deviation

Technical Indicators

iStochastic

Stochastic Oscillator

Technical Indicators

iTEMA

Triple Exponential Moving Average

Technical Indicators

iTriX

Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator

Technical Indicators

iVIDyA

Variable Index Dynamic Average

Technical Indicators

iVolumes

Volumes

Technical Indicators

iWPR

Williams' Percent Range

Technical Indicators

log

Returns natural logarithm

Math Functions

log10

Returns the logarithm of a number by base 10

Math Functions

MarketBookAdd

Provides opening of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and subscribes for receiving notifications of the DOM changes

Market Info

MarketBookGet

Returns a structure array MqlBookInfo containing records of the Depth of Market of a specified symbol

Market Info

MarketBookRelease

Provides closing of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and cancels the subscription for receiving notifications of the DOM changes

Market Info

MathAbs

Returns absolute value (modulus) of the specified numeric value

Math Functions

MathArccos

Returns the arc cosine of x in radians

Math Functions

MathArcsin

Returns the arc sine of x in radians

Math Functions

MathArctan

Returns the arc tangent of x in radians

Math Functions

MathCeil

Returns integer numeric value closest from above

Math Functions

MathCos

Returns the cosine of a number

Math Functions

MathExp

Returns exponent of a number

Math Functions

MathFloor

Returns integer numeric value closest from below

Math Functions

MathIsValidNumber

Checks the correctness of a real number

Math Functions

MathLog

Returns natural logarithm

Math Functions

MathLog10

Returns the logarithm of a number by base 10

Math Functions

MathMax

Returns the maximal value of the two numeric values

Math Functions

MathMin

Returns the minimal value of the two numeric values

Math Functions

MathMod

Returns the real remainder after the division of two numbers

Math Functions

MathPow

Raises the base to the specified power

Math Functions

MathRand

Returns a pseudorandom value within the range of 0 to 32767

Math Functions

MathRound

Rounds of a value to the nearest integer

Math Functions

MathSin

Returns the sine of a number

Math Functions

MathSqrt

Returns a square root

Math Functions

MathSrand

Sets the starting point for generating a series of pseudorandom integers

Math Functions

MathTan

Returns the tangent of a number

Math Functions

MessageBox

Creates, displays a message box and manages it

Common Functions

MQLInfoInteger

Returns an integer value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program

Checkup

MQLInfoString

Returns a string value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program

Checkup

MT5Initialize

Establish a connection with the MetaTrader 5 terminal

MetaTrader for Python

MT5Shutdown

Close the previously established connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

MetaTrader for Python

MT5TerminalInfo

Get status and parameters of the connected MetaTrader 5 terminal

MetaTrader for Python

MT5Version

Return the MetaTrader 5 terminal version

MetaTrader for Python

MT5CopyRatesFrom

Get bars from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified date

MetaTrader for Python

MT5CopyRatesFromPos

Get bars from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified index

MetaTrader for Python

MT5CopyRatesRange

Get bars in the specified date range from the MetaTrader 5 terminal

MetaTrader for Python

MT5CopyTicksFrom

Get ticks from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified date

MetaTrader for Python

MT5CopyTicksRange

Get ticks for the specified date range from the MetaTrader 5 terminal

MetaTrader for Python

NormalizeDouble

Rounding of a floating point number to a specified accuracy

Conversion Functions

ObjectCreate

Creates an object of the specified type in a specified chart

Object Functions

ObjectDelete

Removes the object with the specified name from the specified chart (from the specified chart subwindow)

Object Functions

ObjectFind

Searches for an object with the specified ID by the name

Object Functions

ObjectGetDouble

Returns the double value of the corresponding object property

Object Functions

ObjectGetInteger

Returns the integer value of the corresponding object property

Object Functions

ObjectGetString

Returns the string value of the corresponding object property

Object Functions

ObjectGetTimeByValue

Returns the time value for the specified object price value

Object Functions

ObjectGetValueByTime

Returns the price value of an object for the specified time

Object Functions

ObjectMove

Changes the coordinates of the specified object anchor point

Object Functions

ObjectName

Returns the name of an object of the corresponding type in the specified chart (specified chart subwindow)

Object Functions

ObjectsDeleteAll

Removes all objects of the specified type from the specified chart (from the specified chart subwindow)

Object Functions

ObjectSetDouble

Sets the value of the corresponding object property

Object Functions

ObjectSetInteger

Sets the value of the corresponding object property

Object Functions

ObjectSetString

Sets the value of the corresponding object property

Object Functions

ObjectsTotal

Returns the number of objects of the specified type in the specified chart (specified chart subwindow)

Object Functions

OnStart

The function is called when the Start event occurs to perform actions set in the script

Event Handling

OnInit

The function is called in indicators and EAs when the Init event occurs to initialize a launched MQL5 program

Event Handling

OnDeinit

The function is called in indicators and EAs when the Deinit event occurs to de-initialize a launched MQL5 program

Event Handling

OnTick

The function is called in EAs when the NewTick event occurs to handle a new quote

Event Handling

OnCalculate

The function is called in indicators when the Calculate event occurs to handle price data changes

Event Handling

OnTimer

The function is called in indicators and EAs during the Timer periodic event generated by the terminal at fixed time intervals

Event Handling

OnTrade

The function is called in EAs during the Trade event generated at the end of a trading operation on a trade server

Event Handling

OnTradeTransaction

The function is called in EAs when the TradeTransaction event occurs to process a trade request execution results

Event Handling

OnBookEvent

The function is called in EAs when the BookEvent event occurs to process changes in the market depth

Event Handling

OnChartEvent

The function is called in indicators and EAs when the ChartEvent event occurs to process chart changes made by a user or an MQL5 program

Event Handling

OnTester

The function is called in EAs when the Tester event occurs to perform necessary actions after testing an EA on history data

Event Handling

OnTesterInit

The function is called in EAs when the TesterInit event occurs to perform necessary actions before optimization in the strategy tester

Event Handling

OnTesterDeinit

The function is called in EAs when the TesterDeinit event occurs after EA optimization in the strategy tester

Event Handling

OnTesterPass

The function is called in EAs when the TesterPass even occurs to handle an arrival of a new data frame during EA optimization in the strategy tester

Event Handling

OrderCalcMargin

Calculates the margin required for the specified order type, in the deposit currency

Trade Functions

OrderCalcProfit

Calculates the profit based on the parameters passed, in the deposit currency

Trade Functions

OrderCheck

Checks if there are enough funds to execute the required trade operation.

Trade Functions

OrderGetDouble

Returns the requested property of the order (double)

Trade Functions

OrderGetInteger

Returns the requested property of the order (datetime or int)

Trade Functions

OrderGetString

Returns the requested property of the order (string)

Trade Functions

OrderGetTicket

Return the ticket of a corresponding order

Trade Functions

OrderSelect

Selects a order for further working with it

Trade Functions

OrderSend

Sends trade requests to a server

Trade Functions

OrderSendAsync

Asynchronously sends trade requests without waiting for the trade response of the trade server

Trade Functions

OrdersTotal

Returns the number of orders

Trade Functions

ParameterGetRange

Receives data on the values range and the change step for an input variable when optimizing an Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester

Working with Optimization Results

ParameterSetRange

Specifies the use of input variable when optimizing an Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester: value, change step, initial and final values

Working with Optimization Results

Period

Returns the current chart timeframe

Checkup

PeriodSeconds

Returns the number of seconds in the period

Common Functions

PlaySound

Plays a sound file

Common Functions

PlotIndexGetInteger

Returns the value of an indicator line property of the integer type

Custom Indicators

PlotIndexSetDouble

Sets the value of an indicator line property of the type double

Custom Indicators

PlotIndexSetInteger

Sets the value of an indicator line property of the int type

Custom Indicators

PlotIndexSetString

Sets the value of an indicator line property of the string type

Custom Indicators

Point

Returns the point size of the current symbol in the quote currency

Checkup

PositionGetDouble

Returns the requested property of an open position (double)

Trade Functions

PositionGetInteger

Returns the requested property of an open position (datetime or int)

Trade Functions

PositionGetString

Returns the requested property of an open position (string)

Trade Functions

PositionGetSymbol

Returns the symbol corresponding to the open position

Trade Functions

PositionGetTicket

Returns the ticket of the position with the specified index in the list of open positions

Trade Functions

PositionSelect

Chooses an open position for further working with it

Trade Functions

PositionSelectByTicket

Selects a position to work with by the ticket number specified in it

Trade Functions

PositionsTotal

Returns the number of open positions

Trade Functions

pow

Raises the base to the specified power

Math Functions

Print

Displays a message in the log

Common Functions

PrintFormat

Formats and prints the sets of symbols and values in a log file in accordance with a preset format

Common Functions

rand

Returns a pseudorandom value within the range of 0 to 32767

Math Functions

ResetLastError

Sets the value of a predetermined variable _LastError to zero

Common Functions

ResourceCreate

Creates an image resource based on a data set

Common Functions

ResourceFree

Deletes dynamically created resource (freeing the memory allocated for it)

Common Functions

ResourceReadImage

Reads data from the graphical resource created by ResourceCreate() function or saved in EX5 file during compilation

Common Functions

ResourceSave

Saves a resource into the specified file

Common Functions

round

Rounds of a value to the nearest integer

Math Functions

SendFTP

Sends a file at the address specified in the settings window of the "FTP" tab

Common Functions

SendMail

Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab

Common Functions

SendNotification

Sends push notifications to mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes ID are specified in the "Notifications" tab

Common Functions

SeriesInfoInteger

Returns information about the state of historical data

Timeseries and Indicators Access

SetIndexBuffer

Binds the specified indicator buffer with one-dimensional dynamic array of the double type

Custom Indicators

ShortArrayToString

Copying array part into a string

Conversion Functions

ShortToString

Converting symbol code (unicode) into one-symbol string

Conversion Functions

SignalBaseGetDouble

Returns the value of double type property for selected signal

Trade Signals

SignalBaseGetInteger

Returns the value of integer type property for selected signal

Trade Signals

SignalBaseGetString

Returns the value of string type property for selected signal

Trade Signals

SignalBaseSelect

Selects a signal from signals, available in terminal for further working with it

Trade Signals

SignalBaseTotal

Returns the total amount of signals, available in terminal

Trade Signals

SignalInfoGetDouble

Returns the value of double type property of signal copy settings

Trade Signals

SignalInfoGetInteger

Returns the value of integer type property of signal copy settings

Trade Signals

SignalInfoGetString

Returns the value of string type property of signal copy settings

Trade Signals

SignalInfoSetDouble

Sets the value of double type property of signal copy settings

Trade Signals

SignalInfoSetInteger

Sets the value of integer type property of signal copy settings

Trade Signals

SignalSubscribe

Subscribes to the trading signal

Trade Signals

SignalUnsubscribe

Cancels subscription

Trade Signals

sin

Returns the sine of a number

Math Functions

Sleep

Suspends execution of the current Expert Advisor or script within a specified interval

Common Functions

SocketCreate

Create a socket with specified flags and return its handle

Network Functions

SocketClose

Close a socket

Network Functions

SocketConnect

Connect to the server with timeout control

Network Functions

SocketIsConnected

Checks if the socket is currently connected

Network Functions

SocketIsReadable

Get a number of bytes that can be read from a socket

Network Functions

SocketIsWritable

Check whether data can be written to a socket at the current time

Network Functions

SocketTimeouts

Set timeouts for receiving and sending data for a socket system object

Network Functions

SocketRead

Read data from a socket

Network Functions

SocketSend

Write data to a socket

Network Functions

SocketTlsHandshake

Initiate secure TLS (SSL) connection to a specified host via TLS Handshake protocol

Network Functions

SocketTlsCertificate

Get data on the certificate used to secure network connection

Network Functions

SocketTlsRead

Read data from secure TLS connection

Network Functions

SocketTlsReadAvailable

Read all available data from secure TLS connection

Network Functions

SocketTlsSend

Send data via secure TLS connection

Network Functions

sqrt

Returns a square root

Math Functions

srand

Sets the starting point for generating a series of pseudorandom integers

Math Functions

StringAdd

Adds a string to the end of another string

String Functions

StringBufferLen

Returns the size of buffer allocated for the string

String Functions

StringCompare

Compares two strings and returns 1 if the first string is greater than the second; 0 - if the strings are equal; -1 (minus 1) - if the first string is less than the second one

String Functions

StringConcatenate

Forms a string of parameters passed

String Functions

StringFill

Fills out a specified string by selected symbols

String Functions

StringFind

Search for a substring in a string

String Functions

StringFormat

Converting number into string according to preset format

Conversion Functions

StringGetCharacter

Returns the value of a number located in the specified string position

String Functions

StringInit

Initializes string by specified symbols and provides the specified string length

String Functions

StringLen

Returns the number of symbols in a string

String Functions

StringReplace

Replaces all the found substrings of a string by a set sequence of symbols

String Functions

StringSetCharacter

Returns a copy of a string with a changed value of a symbol in a specified position

String Functions

StringSplit

Gets substrings by a specified separator from the specified string, returns the number of substrings obtained

String Functions

StringSubstr

Extracts a substring from a text string starting from a specified position

String Functions

StringToCharArray

Symbol-wise copying a string converted from Unicode to ANSI, to a selected place of array of uchar type

Conversion Functions

StringToColor

Converting "R,G,B" string or string with color name into color type value

Conversion Functions

StringToDouble

Converting a string containing a symbol representation of number into number of double type

Conversion Functions

StringToInteger

Converting a string containing a symbol representation of number into number of int type

Conversion Functions

StringToLower

Transforms all symbols of a selected string to lowercase

String Functions

StringToShortArray

Symbol-wise copying a string to a selected part of array of ushort type

Conversion Functions

StringToTime

Converting a string containing time or date in "yyyy.mm.dd [hh:mi]" format into datetime type

Conversion Functions

StringToUpper

Transforms all symbols of a selected string into capitals

String Functions

StringTrimLeft

Cuts line feed characters, spaces and tabs in the left part of the string

String Functions

StringTrimRight

Cuts line feed characters, spaces and tabs in the right part of the string

String Functions

StructToTime

Converts a variable of MqlDateTime structure type into a datetime value

Date and Time

Symbol

Returns the name of a symbol of the current chart

Checkup

SymbolInfoDouble

Returns the double value of the symbol for the corresponding property

Market Info

SymbolInfoInteger

Returns a value of an integer type (long, datetime, int or bool) of a specified symbol for the corresponding property

Market Info

SymbolInfoMarginRate

Returns the margin rates depending on the order type and direction

Market Info

SymbolInfoSessionQuote

Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.

Market Info

SymbolInfoSessionTrade

Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.

Market Info

SymbolInfoString

Returns a value of the string type of a specified symbol for the corresponding property

Market Info

SymbolInfoTick

Returns the current prices for the specified symbol in a variable of the MqlTick type

Market Info

SymbolIsSynchronized

Checks whether data of a selected symbol in the terminal are synchronized with data on the trade server

Market Info

SymbolName

Returns the name of a specified symbol

Market Info

SymbolSelect

Selects a symbol in the Market Watch window or removes a symbol from the window

Market Info

SymbolsTotal

Returns the number of available (selected in Market Watch or all) symbols

Market Info

tan

Returns the tangent of a number

Math Functions

TerminalClose

Commands the terminal to complete operation

Common Functions

TerminalInfoDouble

Returns an double value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment

Checkup

TerminalInfoInteger

Returns an integer value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment

Checkup

TerminalInfoString

Returns a string value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment

Checkup

TesterStatistics

It returns the value of a specified statistic calculated based on testing results

Common Functions

TextGetSize

Returns the string's width and height at the current font settings

Object Functions

TextOut

Transfers the text to the custom array (buffer) designed for creation of a graphical resource

Object Functions

TextSetFont

Sets the font for displaying the text using drawing methods (Arial 20 used by default)

Object Functions

TimeCurrent

Returns the last known server time (time of the last quote receipt) in the datetime format

Date and Time

TimeDaylightSavings

Returns the sign of Daylight Saving Time switch

Date and Time

TimeGMT

Returns GMT in datetime format with the Daylight Saving Time by local time of the computer, where the client terminal is running

Date and Time

TimeGMTOffset

Returns the current difference between GMT time and the local computer time in seconds, taking into account DST switch

Date and Time

TimeLocal

Returns the local computer time in datetime format

Date and Time

TimeToString

Converting a value containing time in seconds elapsed since 01.01.1970 into a string of "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi" format

Conversion Functions

TimeToStruct

Converts a datetime value into a variable of MqlDateTime structure type

Date and Time

TimeTradeServer

Returns the current calculation time of the trade server

Date and Time

UninitializeReason

Returns the code of the reason for deinitialization

Checkup

WebRequest

Sends HTTP request to the specified server

Common Functions

ZeroMemory

Resets a variable passed to it by reference. The variable can be of any type, except for classes and structures that have constructors.

Common Functions