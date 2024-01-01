//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomSymbolSetInteger.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // custom symbol name

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // name of the group, in which a symbol is to be created

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the error code when creating a custom symbol

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- if the error code is not 0 (successful symbol creation) and not 5304 (symbol has already been created) - leave

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- get and print in the journal the properties of the symbol the custom one is based on

//--- (trading mode, Stop order installation level and trading operations freezing distance)

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION origin_exe_mode = (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE);

int origin_stops_level = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);

int origin_freeze_level= (int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL);



PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created:

"+

" Deal execution mode: %s

Stops Level: %d

Freeze Level: %d",

CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,

StringSubstr(EnumToString(origin_exe_mode), 23), origin_stops_level, origin_freeze_level);



//--- set other values for the custom symbol properties

ResetLastError();

bool res=true;

res &=CustomSymbolSetInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET);

res &=CustomSymbolSetInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, 10);

res &=CustomSymbolSetInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, 3);



//--- if there was an error when setting any of the properties, display an appropriate message in the journal

if(!res)

Print("CustomSymbolSetInteger() failed. Error ", GetLastError());



//--- get and print in the journal the modified custom symbol properties

//--- (trading mode, Stop order installation level and trading operations freezing distance)

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION custom_exe_mode = (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE);

int custom_stops_level = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);

int custom_freeze_level= (int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL);



PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' based on '%s':

"+

" Deal execution mode: %s

Stops Level: %d

Freeze Level: %d",

CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN,

StringSubstr(EnumToString(custom_exe_mode), 23), custom_stops_level, custom_freeze_level);



//--- display a hint about the script termination keys on the chart comment

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));



//--- wait for pressing the Esc or Del keys to exit in an endless loop

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- when pressing Del, delete the created custom symbol

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- clear the chart before exiting

Comment("");

/*

result:

The 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created:

Deal execution mode: INSTANT

Stops Level: 0

Freeze Level: 0

Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' based on 'EURUSD':

Deal execution mode: MARKET

Stops Level: 10

Freeze Level: 3

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a custom symbol, return an error code |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- define the name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- if failed to create a custom symbol and this is not error 5304, report this in the journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successful

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Remove a custom symbol |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- hide the symbol from the Market Watch window

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- if failed to delete a custom symbol, report this in the journal and return 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful

return(true);

}