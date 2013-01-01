|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileReadBool.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1 "UpSignal"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 4
//---- plot Label2
#property indicator_label2 "DownSignal"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2 clrRed
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 4
//--- parameters for data reading
input string InpFileName="MACD.csv"; // file name
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name
//--- global variables
int ind=0; // index
double upbuff[]; // indicator buffers of up arrows
double downbuff[]; // indicator buffer of down arrows
bool sign_buff[]; // signal array (true - buy, false - sell)
datetime time_buff[]; // array of signals' arrival time
int size=0; // size of signal arrays
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- open the file
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s file is open for reading",InpFileName);
//--- first, read the number of signals
size=(int)FileReadNumber(file_handle);
//--- allocate memory for the arrays
ArrayResize(sign_buff,size);
ArrayResize(time_buff,size);
//--- read data from the file
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
//--- signal time
time_buff[i]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
//--- signal value
sign_buff[i]=FileReadBool(file_handle);
}
//--- close the file
FileClose(file_handle);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- binding the arrays
SetIndexBuffer(0,upbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,downbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- set the symbol code for drawing in PLOT_ARROW
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,241);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,242);
//---- set the indicator values that will not be seen on the chart
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
//--- the loop for the bars that have not been handled yet
for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- 0 by default
upbuff[i]=0;
downbuff[i]=0;
//--- check if any data is still present
if(ind<size)
{
for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
{
//--- if dates coincide, use the value from the file
if(time[i]==time_buff[j])
{
//--- draw the arrow according to the signal
if(sign_buff[j])
upbuff[i]=high[i];
else
downbuff[i]=low[i];
//--- increase the counter
ind=j+1;
break;
}
}
}
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}