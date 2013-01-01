//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadBool.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 2

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "UpSignal"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 4

//---- plot Label2

#property indicator_label2 "DownSignal"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW

#property indicator_color2 clrRed

#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width2 4

//--- parameters for data reading

input string InpFileName="MACD.csv"; // file name

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name

//--- global variables

int ind=0; // index

double upbuff[]; // indicator buffers of up arrows

double downbuff[]; // indicator buffer of down arrows

bool sign_buff[]; // signal array (true - buy, false - sell)

datetime time_buff[]; // array of signals' arrival time

int size=0; // size of signal arrays

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- open the file

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is open for reading",InpFileName);

//--- first, read the number of signals

size=(int)FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- allocate memory for the arrays

ArrayResize(sign_buff,size);

ArrayResize(time_buff,size);

//--- read data from the file

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

//--- signal time

time_buff[i]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);

//--- signal value

sign_buff[i]=FileReadBool(file_handle);

}

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- binding the arrays

SetIndexBuffer(0,upbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,downbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- set the symbol code for drawing in PLOT_ARROW

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,241);

PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,242);

//---- set the indicator values that will not be seen on the chart

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

//--- the loop for the bars that have not been handled yet

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 0 by default

upbuff[i]=0;

downbuff[i]=0;

//--- check if any data is still present

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- if dates coincide, use the value from the file

if(time[i]==time_buff[j])

{

//--- draw the arrow according to the signal

if(sign_buff[j])

upbuff[i]=high[i];

else

downbuff[i]=low[i];

//--- increase the counter

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}