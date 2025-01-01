OrderSendAsync

The OrderSendAsync() function is used for conducting asynchronous trade operations without waiting for the trade server's response to a sent request. The function is designed for high-frequency trading, when under the terms of the trading algorithm it is unacceptable to waste time waiting for a response from the server.

bool OrderSendAsync(

MqlTradeRequest& request,

MqlTradeResult& result

);

Parameters

request

[in] A pointer to a structure of the MqlTradeRequest type that describes the trade action of the client.

result

[in,out] A pointer to a structure of the MqlTradeResult type that describes the result of a trade operation in case of successful execution of the function (if true is returned).

Return Value

Returns true if the request is sent to a trade server. In case the request is not sent, it returns false. In case the request is sent, in the result variable the response code contains TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED value (code 10008) – "order placed". Successful execution means only the fact of sending, but does not give any guarantee that the request has reached the trade server and has been accepted for processing. When processing the received request, a trade server sends a reply to a client terminal notifying of change in the current state of positions, orders and deals, which leads to the generation of the Trade event.

The result of executing the trade request on a server sent by OrderSendAsync() function can be tracked by OnTradeTransaction handler. It should be noted that OnTradeTransaction handler will be called several times when executing one trade request.

For example, when sending a market buy order, it is handled, an appropriate buy order is created for the account, the order is then executed and removed from the list of the open ones, then it is added to the orders history, an appropriate deal is added to the history and a new position is created. OnTradeTransaction function will be called for each of these events. To get such a data, the function parameters should be analyzed:

trans - this parameter gets MqlTradeTransaction structure describing a trade transaction applied to a trade account;

request - this parameter gets MqlTradeRequest structure describing the trade request resulted in a trade transaction;

result - this parameter gets MqlTradeResult structure describing a trade request execution result.

Note

In terms of purposes and parameters, the function is similar to OrderSend(), but unlike it, it is asynchronous, i.e. does not hold the program operation while waiting for the function execution result. You can compare the rate of trade operations of these two functions using the sample Expert Advisor.

Example:

#property description "Expert Advisor for sending trade requests "

" using OrderSendAsync() function.\r

"

#property description "Handling trading events using"

" OnTrade() and OnTradeTransaction() handler functions is displayed\r

"

#property description "Expert Advisor parameters allow setting Magic Number"

" (unique ID) "

#property description "and the mode of displaying messages in Experts log. All details are displayed by default.\r

"

//--- input parameters

input int MagicNumber=1234567; // Expert Advisor ID

input bool DescriptionModeFull=true; // Detailed output mode

//--- variable for using in HistorySelect() call

datetime history_start;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- check if autotrading is allowed

if(!TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED))

{

Alert("Autotrading in the terminal is disabled, Expert Advisor will be removed.");

ExpertRemove();

return(-1);

}

//--- unable to trade on a real account

if(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)==ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL)

{

Alert("Expert Advisor cannot trade on a real account!");

ExpertRemove();

return(-2);

}

//--- check if it is possible to trade on this account (for example, trading is impossible when using an investor password)

if(!AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED))

{

Alert("Trading on this account is disabled");

ExpertRemove();

return(-3);

}

//--- save the time of launching the Expert Advisor for receiving trading history

history_start=TimeCurrent();

//---

CreateBuySellButtons();

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- delete all graphical objects

ObjectDelete(0,"Buy");

ObjectDelete(0,"Sell");

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| TradeTransaction function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction &trans,

const MqlTradeRequest &request,

const MqlTradeResult &result)

{

//--- heading named after trading event's handler function

Print("=> ",__FUNCTION__," at ",TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS));

//--- receive transaction type as enumeration value

ENUM_TRADE_TRANSACTION_TYPE type=trans.type;

//--- if transaction is a result of request handling

if(type==TRADE_TRANSACTION_REQUEST)

{

//--- display transaction name

Print(EnumToString(type));

//--- then display the string description of the handled request

Print("------------RequestDescription\r

",

RequestDescription(request,DescriptionModeFull));

//--- and show description of the request result

Print("------------ ResultDescription\r

",

TradeResultDescription(result,DescriptionModeFull));

}

else // display full description of the transaction for transactions of another type

{

Print("------------ TransactionDescription\r

",

TransactionDescription(trans,DescriptionModeFull));

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Trade function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTrade()

{

//--- static members for storing trading account status

static int prev_positions=0,prev_orders=0,prev_deals=0,prev_history_orders=0;

//--- request trading history

bool update=HistorySelect(history_start,TimeCurrent());

PrintFormat("HistorySelect(%s , %s) = %s",

TimeToString(history_start),TimeToString(TimeCurrent()),(string)update);

//--- heading named after trading event's handler function

Print("=> ",__FUNCTION__," at ",TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS));

//--- display handler's name and the number of orders at the moment of handling

int curr_positions=PositionsTotal();

int curr_orders=OrdersTotal();

int curr_deals=HistoryOrdersTotal();

int curr_history_orders=HistoryDealsTotal();

//--- display the number of orders, positions, deals, as well as changes in parentheses

PrintFormat("PositionsTotal() = %d (%+d)",

curr_positions,(curr_positions-prev_positions));

PrintFormat("OrdersTotal() = %d (%+d)",

curr_orders,curr_orders-prev_orders);

PrintFormat("HistoryOrdersTotal() = %d (%+d)",

curr_deals,curr_deals-prev_deals);

PrintFormat("HistoryDealsTotal() = %d (%+d)",

curr_history_orders,curr_history_orders-prev_history_orders);

//--- insert a string break to view the log more conveniently

Print("");

//--- save the account status

prev_positions=curr_positions;

prev_orders=curr_orders;

prev_deals=curr_deals;

prev_history_orders=curr_history_orders;

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ChartEvent function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam)

{

//--- handling CHARTEVENT_CLICK event ("Clicking the chart")

if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)

{

Print("=> ",__FUNCTION__,": sparam = ",sparam);

//--- minimum volume for a deal

double volume_min=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);

//--- if "Buy" button is pressed, then buy

if(sparam=="Buy")

{

PrintFormat("Buy %s %G lot",_Symbol,volume_min);

BuyAsync(volume_min);

//--- unpress the button

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_STATE,false);

}

//--- if "Sell" button is pressed, then sell

if(sparam=="Sell")

{

PrintFormat("Sell %s %G lot",_Symbol,volume_min);

SellAsync(volume_min);

//--- unpress the button

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_STATE,false);

}

ChartRedraw();

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Returns the text description of a transaction |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string TransactionDescription(const MqlTradeTransaction &trans,

const bool detailed=true)

{

//--- prepare a string for returning from the function

string desc=EnumToString(trans.type)+"\r

";

//--- all possible data is added in detailed mode

if(detailed)

{

desc+="Symbol: "+trans.symbol+"\r

";

desc+="Deal ticket: "+(string)trans.deal+"\r

";

desc+="Deal type: "+EnumToString(trans.deal_type)+"\r

";

desc+="Order ticket: "+(string)trans.order+"\r

";

desc+="Order type: "+EnumToString(trans.order_type)+"\r

";

desc+="Order state: "+EnumToString(trans.order_state)+"\r

";

desc+="Order time type: "+EnumToString(trans.time_type)+"\r

";

desc+="Order expiration: "+TimeToString(trans.time_expiration)+"\r

";

desc+="Price: "+StringFormat("%G",trans.price)+"\r

";

desc+="Price trigger: "+StringFormat("%G",trans.price_trigger)+"\r

";

desc+="Stop Loss: "+StringFormat("%G",trans.price_sl)+"\r

";

desc+="Take Profit: "+StringFormat("%G",trans.price_tp)+"\r

";

desc+="Volume: "+StringFormat("%G",trans.volume)+"\r

";

}

//--- return a received string

return desc;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Returns the text description of the trade request |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string RequestDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request,

const bool detailed=true)

{

//--- prepare a string for returning from the function

string desc=EnumToString(request.action)+"\r

";

//--- add all available data in detailed mode

if(detailed)

{

desc+="Symbol: "+request.symbol+"\r

";

desc+="Magic Number: "+StringFormat("%d",request.magic)+"\r

";

desc+="Order ticket: "+(string)request.order+"\r

";

desc+="Order type: "+EnumToString(request.type)+"\r

";

desc+="Order filling: "+EnumToString(request.type_filling)+"\r

";

desc+="Order time type: "+EnumToString(request.type_time)+"\r

";

desc+="Order expiration: "+TimeToString(request.expiration)+"\r

";

desc+="Price: "+StringFormat("%G",request.price)+"\r

";

desc+="Deviation points: "+StringFormat("%G",request.deviation)+"\r

";

desc+="Stop Loss: "+StringFormat("%G",request.sl)+"\r

";

desc+="Take Profit: "+StringFormat("%G",request.tp)+"\r

";

desc+="Stop Limit: "+StringFormat("%G",request.stoplimit)+"\r

";

desc+="Volume: "+StringFormat("%G",request.volume)+"\r

";

desc+="Comment: "+request.comment+"\r

";

}

//--- return the received string

return desc;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Returns the text description of request handling result |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string TradeResultDescription(const MqlTradeResult &result,

const bool detailed=true)

{

//--- prepare the string for returning from the function

string desc="Retcode "+(string)result.retcode+"\r

";

//--- add all available data in detailed mode

if(detailed)

{

desc+="Request ID: "+StringFormat("%d",result.request_id)+"\r

";

desc+="Order ticket: "+(string)result.order+"\r

";

desc+="Deal ticket: "+(string)result.deal+"\r

";

desc+="Volume: "+StringFormat("%G",result.volume)+"\r

";

desc+="Price: "+StringFormat("%G",result.price)+"\r

";

desc+="Ask: "+StringFormat("%G",result.ask)+"\r

";

desc+="Bid: "+StringFormat("%G",result.bid)+"\r

";

desc+="Comment: "+result.comment+"\r

";

}

//--- return the received string

return desc;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create two buttons for buying and selling |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CreateBuySellButtons()

{

//--- check the object named "Buy"

if(ObjectFind(0,"Buy")>=0)

{

//--- if the found object is not a button, delete it

if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_TYPE)!=OBJ_BUTTON)

ObjectDelete(0,"Buy");

}

else

ObjectCreate(0,"Buy",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0); // create "Buy" button

//--- configure "Buy" button

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER);

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,50);

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_XSIZE,70);

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_YSIZE,30);

ObjectSetString(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Buy");

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);

//--- check presence of the object named "Sell"

if(ObjectFind(0,"Sell")>=0)

{

//--- if the found object is not a button, delete it

if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_TYPE)!=OBJ_BUTTON)

ObjectDelete(0,"Sell");

}

else

ObjectCreate(0,"Sell",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0); // create "Sell" button

//--- configure "Sell" button

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER);

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_XSIZE,70);

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_YSIZE,30);

ObjectSetString(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Sell");

ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue);

//--- perform forced update of the chart to see the buttons immediately

ChartRedraw();

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Buy using OrderSendAsync() asynchronous function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void BuyAsync(double volume)

{

//--- prepare the request

MqlTradeRequest req={};

req.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;

req.symbol =_Symbol;

req.magic =MagicNumber;

req.volume =0.1;

req.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;

req.price =SymbolInfoDouble(req.symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);

req.deviation =10;

req.comment ="Buy using OrderSendAsync()";

MqlTradeResult res={};

if(!OrderSendAsync(req,res))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,": error ",GetLastError(),", retcode = ",res.retcode);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Sell using OrderSendAsync() asynchronous function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void SellAsync(double volume)

{

//--- prepare the request

MqlTradeRequest req={};

req.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;

req.symbol =_Symbol;

req.magic =MagicNumber;

req.volume =0.1;

req.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL;

req.price =SymbolInfoDouble(req.symbol,SYMBOL_BID);

req.deviation =10;

req.comment ="Sell using OrderSendAsync()";

MqlTradeResult res={};

if(!OrderSendAsync(req,res))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,": error ",GetLastError(),", retcode = ",res.retcode);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Example of displaying messages in "Experts" log: