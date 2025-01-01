|
#property description "Expert Advisor for sending trade requests "
" using OrderSendAsync() function.\r\n"
#property description "Handling trading events using"
" OnTrade() and OnTradeTransaction() handler functions is displayed\r\n"
#property description "Expert Advisor parameters allow setting Magic Number"
" (unique ID) "
#property description "and the mode of displaying messages in Experts log. All details are displayed by default.\r\n"
//--- input parameters
input int MagicNumber=1234567; // Expert Advisor ID
input bool DescriptionModeFull=true; // Detailed output mode
//--- variable for using in HistorySelect() call
datetime history_start;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- check if autotrading is allowed
if(!TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED))
{
Alert("Autotrading in the terminal is disabled, Expert Advisor will be removed.");
ExpertRemove();
return(-1);
}
//--- unable to trade on a real account
if(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)==ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL)
{
Alert("Expert Advisor cannot trade on a real account!");
ExpertRemove();
return(-2);
}
//--- check if it is possible to trade on this account (for example, trading is impossible when using an investor password)
if(!AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED))
{
Alert("Trading on this account is disabled");
ExpertRemove();
return(-3);
}
//--- save the time of launching the Expert Advisor for receiving trading history
history_start=TimeCurrent();
//---
CreateBuySellButtons();
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//--- delete all graphical objects
ObjectDelete(0,"Buy");
ObjectDelete(0,"Sell");
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TradeTransaction function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction &trans,
const MqlTradeRequest &request,
const MqlTradeResult &result)
{
//--- heading named after trading event's handler function
Print("=> ",__FUNCTION__," at ",TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS));
//--- receive transaction type as enumeration value
ENUM_TRADE_TRANSACTION_TYPE type=trans.type;
//--- if transaction is a result of request handling
if(type==TRADE_TRANSACTION_REQUEST)
{
//--- display transaction name
Print(EnumToString(type));
//--- then display the string description of the handled request
Print("------------RequestDescription\r\n",
RequestDescription(request,DescriptionModeFull));
//--- and show description of the request result
Print("------------ ResultDescription\r\n",
TradeResultDescription(result,DescriptionModeFull));
}
else // display full description of the transaction for transactions of another type
{
Print("------------ TransactionDescription\r\n",
TransactionDescription(trans,DescriptionModeFull));
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trade function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
{
//--- static members for storing trading account status
static int prev_positions=0,prev_orders=0,prev_deals=0,prev_history_orders=0;
//--- request trading history
bool update=HistorySelect(history_start,TimeCurrent());
PrintFormat("HistorySelect(%s , %s) = %s",
TimeToString(history_start),TimeToString(TimeCurrent()),(string)update);
//--- heading named after trading event's handler function
Print("=> ",__FUNCTION__," at ",TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS));
//--- display handler's name and the number of orders at the moment of handling
int curr_positions=PositionsTotal();
int curr_orders=OrdersTotal();
int curr_deals=HistoryOrdersTotal();
int curr_history_orders=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- display the number of orders, positions, deals, as well as changes in parentheses
PrintFormat("PositionsTotal() = %d (%+d)",
curr_positions,(curr_positions-prev_positions));
PrintFormat("OrdersTotal() = %d (%+d)",
curr_orders,curr_orders-prev_orders);
PrintFormat("HistoryOrdersTotal() = %d (%+d)",
curr_deals,curr_deals-prev_deals);
PrintFormat("HistoryDealsTotal() = %d (%+d)",
curr_history_orders,curr_history_orders-prev_history_orders);
//--- insert a string break to view the log more conveniently
Print("");
//--- save the account status
prev_positions=curr_positions;
prev_orders=curr_orders;
prev_deals=curr_deals;
prev_history_orders=curr_history_orders;
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
const long &lparam,
const double &dparam,
const string &sparam)
{
//--- handling CHARTEVENT_CLICK event ("Clicking the chart")
if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
{
Print("=> ",__FUNCTION__,": sparam = ",sparam);
//--- minimum volume for a deal
double volume_min=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
//--- if "Buy" button is pressed, then buy
if(sparam=="Buy")
{
PrintFormat("Buy %s %G lot",_Symbol,volume_min);
BuyAsync(volume_min);
//--- unpress the button
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
}
//--- if "Sell" button is pressed, then sell
if(sparam=="Sell")
{
PrintFormat("Sell %s %G lot",_Symbol,volume_min);
SellAsync(volume_min);
//--- unpress the button
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
}
ChartRedraw();
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the text description of a transaction |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string TransactionDescription(const MqlTradeTransaction &trans,
const bool detailed=true)
{
//--- prepare a string for returning from the function
string desc=EnumToString(trans.type)+"\r\n";
//--- all possible data is added in detailed mode
if(detailed)
{
desc+="Symbol: "+trans.symbol+"\r\n";
desc+="Deal ticket: "+(string)trans.deal+"\r\n";
desc+="Deal type: "+EnumToString(trans.deal_type)+"\r\n";
desc+="Order ticket: "+(string)trans.order+"\r\n";
desc+="Order type: "+EnumToString(trans.order_type)+"\r\n";
desc+="Order state: "+EnumToString(trans.order_state)+"\r\n";
desc+="Order time type: "+EnumToString(trans.time_type)+"\r\n";
desc+="Order expiration: "+TimeToString(trans.time_expiration)+"\r\n";
desc+="Price: "+StringFormat("%G",trans.price)+"\r\n";
desc+="Price trigger: "+StringFormat("%G",trans.price_trigger)+"\r\n";
desc+="Stop Loss: "+StringFormat("%G",trans.price_sl)+"\r\n";
desc+="Take Profit: "+StringFormat("%G",trans.price_tp)+"\r\n";
desc+="Volume: "+StringFormat("%G",trans.volume)+"\r\n";
}
//--- return a received string
return desc;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the text description of the trade request |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string RequestDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request,
const bool detailed=true)
{
//--- prepare a string for returning from the function
string desc=EnumToString(request.action)+"\r\n";
//--- add all available data in detailed mode
if(detailed)
{
desc+="Symbol: "+request.symbol+"\r\n";
desc+="Magic Number: "+StringFormat("%d",request.magic)+"\r\n";
desc+="Order ticket: "+(string)request.order+"\r\n";
desc+="Order type: "+EnumToString(request.type)+"\r\n";
desc+="Order filling: "+EnumToString(request.type_filling)+"\r\n";
desc+="Order time type: "+EnumToString(request.type_time)+"\r\n";
desc+="Order expiration: "+TimeToString(request.expiration)+"\r\n";
desc+="Price: "+StringFormat("%G",request.price)+"\r\n";
desc+="Deviation points: "+StringFormat("%G",request.deviation)+"\r\n";
desc+="Stop Loss: "+StringFormat("%G",request.sl)+"\r\n";
desc+="Take Profit: "+StringFormat("%G",request.tp)+"\r\n";
desc+="Stop Limit: "+StringFormat("%G",request.stoplimit)+"\r\n";
desc+="Volume: "+StringFormat("%G",request.volume)+"\r\n";
desc+="Comment: "+request.comment+"\r\n";
}
//--- return the received string
return desc;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the text description of request handling result |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string TradeResultDescription(const MqlTradeResult &result,
const bool detailed=true)
{
//--- prepare the string for returning from the function
string desc="Retcode "+(string)result.retcode+"\r\n";
//--- add all available data in detailed mode
if(detailed)
{
desc+="Request ID: "+StringFormat("%d",result.request_id)+"\r\n";
desc+="Order ticket: "+(string)result.order+"\r\n";
desc+="Deal ticket: "+(string)result.deal+"\r\n";
desc+="Volume: "+StringFormat("%G",result.volume)+"\r\n";
desc+="Price: "+StringFormat("%G",result.price)+"\r\n";
desc+="Ask: "+StringFormat("%G",result.ask)+"\r\n";
desc+="Bid: "+StringFormat("%G",result.bid)+"\r\n";
desc+="Comment: "+result.comment+"\r\n";
}
//--- return the received string
return desc;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create two buttons for buying and selling |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateBuySellButtons()
{
//--- check the object named "Buy"
if(ObjectFind(0,"Buy")>=0)
{
//--- if the found object is not a button, delete it
if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_TYPE)!=OBJ_BUTTON)
ObjectDelete(0,"Buy");
}
else
ObjectCreate(0,"Buy",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0); // create "Buy" button
//--- configure "Buy" button
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER);
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,50);
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_XSIZE,70);
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_YSIZE,30);
ObjectSetString(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Buy");
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);
//--- check presence of the object named "Sell"
if(ObjectFind(0,"Sell")>=0)
{
//--- if the found object is not a button, delete it
if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_TYPE)!=OBJ_BUTTON)
ObjectDelete(0,"Sell");
}
else
ObjectCreate(0,"Sell",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0); // create "Sell" button
//--- configure "Sell" button
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER);
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_XSIZE,70);
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_YSIZE,30);
ObjectSetString(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Sell");
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue);
//--- perform forced update of the chart to see the buttons immediately
ChartRedraw();
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Buy using OrderSendAsync() asynchronous function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuyAsync(double volume)
{
//--- prepare the request
MqlTradeRequest req={};
req.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
req.symbol =_Symbol;
req.magic =MagicNumber;
req.volume =0.1;
req.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
req.price =SymbolInfoDouble(req.symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
req.deviation =10;
req.comment ="Buy using OrderSendAsync()";
MqlTradeResult res={};
if(!OrderSendAsync(req,res))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,": error ",GetLastError(),", retcode = ",res.retcode);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sell using OrderSendAsync() asynchronous function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellAsync(double volume)
{
//--- prepare the request
MqlTradeRequest req={};
req.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
req.symbol =_Symbol;
req.magic =MagicNumber;
req.volume =0.1;
req.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
req.price =SymbolInfoDouble(req.symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
req.deviation =10;
req.comment ="Sell using OrderSendAsync()";
MqlTradeResult res={};
if(!OrderSendAsync(req,res))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,": error ",GetLastError(),", retcode = ",res.retcode);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+