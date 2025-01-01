- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartXYToTimePrice
Converts the X and Y coordinates on a chart to the time and price values.
|
bool ChartXYToTimePrice(
Parameters
chart_id
[in] Chart ID. 0 means the current chart.
x
[in] The X coordinate.
y
[in] The Y coordinate.
sub_window
[out] The variable, into which the chart subwindow number will be written. 0 means the main chart window.
time
[out] The time value on the chart, for which the value in pixels along the X axis will be received. The origin is in the upper left corner of the main chart window.
price
[out] The price value on the chart, for which the value in pixels along the Y axis will be received. The origin is in the upper left corner of the main chart window.
Return Value
Returns true if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also