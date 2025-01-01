DocumentationSections
ChartXYToTimePrice

Converts the X and Y coordinates on a chart to the time and price values.

bool  ChartXYToTimePrice(
   long           chart_id,     // Chart ID
   int            x,            // The X coordinate on the chart
   int            y,            // The Y coordinate on the chart
   int&           sub_window,   // The number of the subwindow
   datetime&      time,         // Time on the chart
   double&        price         // Price on the chart
   );

Parameters

chart_id

[in]  Chart ID. 0 means the current chart.

x

[in]  The X coordinate.

y

[in]  The Y coordinate.

sub_window

[out]  The variable, into which the chart subwindow number will be written. 0 means the main chart window.

time

[out]  The time value on the chart, for which the value in pixels along the X axis will be received. The origin is in the upper left corner of the main chart window.

price

[out]  The price value on the chart, for which the value in pixels along the Y axis will be received. The origin is in the upper left corner of the main chart window.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Show the event parameters on the chart
   Comment(__FUNCTION__,": id=",id," lparam=",lparam," dparam=",dparam," sparam=",sparam);
//--- If this is an event of a mouse click on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Prepare variables
      int      x     =(int)lparam;
      int      y     =(int)dparam;
      datetime dt    =0;
      double   price =0;
      int      window=0;
      //--- Convert the X and Y coordinates in terms of date/time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(0,x,y,window,dt,price))
        {
         PrintFormat("Window=%d X=%d  Y=%d  =>  Time=%s  Price=%G",window,x,y,TimeToString(dt),price);
         //--- Perform reverse conversion: (X,Y) => (Time,Price)
         if(ChartTimePriceToXY(0,window,dt,price,x,y))
            PrintFormat("Time=%s  Price=%G  =>  X=%d  Y=%d",TimeToString(dt),price,x,y);
         else
            Print("ChartTimePriceToXY return error code: ",GetLastError());
         //--- delete lines
         ObjectDelete(0,"V Line");
         ObjectDelete(0,"H Line");
         //--- create horizontal and vertical lines of the crosshair
         ObjectCreate(0,"H Line",OBJ_HLINE,window,dt,price);
         ObjectCreate(0,"V Line",OBJ_VLINE,window,dt,price);
         ChartRedraw(0);
        }
      else
         Print("ChartXYToTimePrice return error code: ",GetLastError());
      Print("+--------------------------------------------------------------+");
     }
  }

See also

ChartTimePriceToXY()