ChartXYToTimePrice

Converts the X and Y coordinates on a chart to the time and price values.

bool ChartXYToTimePrice(

long chart_id,

int x,

int y,

int& sub_window,

datetime& time,

double& price

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart ID. 0 means the current chart.

x

[in] The X coordinate.

y

[in] The Y coordinate.

sub_window

[out] The variable, into which the chart subwindow number will be written. 0 means the main chart window.

time

[out] The time value on the chart, for which the value in pixels along the X axis will be received. The origin is in the upper left corner of the main chart window.

price

[out] The price value on the chart, for which the value in pixels along the Y axis will be received. The origin is in the upper left corner of the main chart window.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ChartEvent function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam)

{

//--- Show the event parameters on the chart

Comment(__FUNCTION__,": id=",id," lparam=",lparam," dparam=",dparam," sparam=",sparam);

//--- If this is an event of a mouse click on the chart

if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)

{

//--- Prepare variables

int x =(int)lparam;

int y =(int)dparam;

datetime dt =0;

double price =0;

int window=0;

//--- Convert the X and Y coordinates in terms of date/time

if(ChartXYToTimePrice(0,x,y,window,dt,price))

{

PrintFormat("Window=%d X=%d Y=%d => Time=%s Price=%G",window,x,y,TimeToString(dt),price);

//--- Perform reverse conversion: (X,Y) => (Time,Price)

if(ChartTimePriceToXY(0,window,dt,price,x,y))

PrintFormat("Time=%s Price=%G => X=%d Y=%d",TimeToString(dt),price,x,y);

else

Print("ChartTimePriceToXY return error code: ",GetLastError());

//--- delete lines

ObjectDelete(0,"V Line");

ObjectDelete(0,"H Line");

//--- create horizontal and vertical lines of the crosshair

ObjectCreate(0,"H Line",OBJ_HLINE,window,dt,price);

ObjectCreate(0,"V Line",OBJ_VLINE,window,dt,price);

ChartRedraw(0);

}

else

Print("ChartXYToTimePrice return error code: ",GetLastError());

Print("+--------------------------------------------------------------+");

}

}

See also

ChartTimePriceToXY()