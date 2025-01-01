DXShaderSetLayout

Sets vertex layout for the vertex shader.

bool DXShaderSetLayout(

int shader,

const DXVertexLayout& layout[]

);

Parameters

shader

[in] Handle of a vertex shader created in DXShaderCreate().

layout[]

[in] Array of vertex fields description. The description is set by the DXVertexLayout structure:

struct DXVertexLayout

{

string semantic_name; // The HLSL semantic associated with this element in a shader input-signature.

uint semantic_index; // The semantic index for the element. A semantic index modifies a semantic, with an integer index number. A semantic index is only needed in a case where there is more than one element with the same semantic

ENUM_DX_FORMAT format; // The data type of the element data.

};

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

The layout should match the type of vertices in a specified vertex buffer. It should also match the input type of vertices used at the entry point in the vertex shader code.

The vertex buffer for a shader is set in DXBufferSet().

The DXVertexLayout structure is a version of the D3D11_INPUT_ELEMENT_DESC MSDN structure.