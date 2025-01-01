- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXShaderSetLayout
Sets vertex layout for the vertex shader.
bool DXShaderSetLayout(
Parameters
shader
[in] Handle of a vertex shader created in DXShaderCreate().
layout[]
[in] Array of vertex fields description. The description is set by the DXVertexLayout structure:
struct DXVertexLayout
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
The layout should match the type of vertices in a specified vertex buffer. It should also match the input type of vertices used at the entry point in the vertex shader code.
The vertex buffer for a shader is set in DXBufferSet().
The DXVertexLayout structure is a version of the D3D11_INPUT_ELEMENT_DESC MSDN structure.