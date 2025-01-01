DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXShaderSetLayout 

DXShaderSetLayout

Sets vertex layout for the vertex shader.

bool  DXShaderSetLayout(
   int                    shader,       // shader handle
   const DXVertexLayout&  layout[]      // 
   );

Parameters

shader

[in]  Handle of a vertex shader created in DXShaderCreate().

layout[]

[in]  Array of vertex fields description. The description is set by the DXVertexLayout structure:

struct DXVertexLayout
  {
   string         semantic_name;       // The HLSL semantic associated with this element in a shader input-signature.
   uint           semantic_index;      // The semantic index for the element. A semantic index modifies a semantic, with an integer index number. A semantic index is only needed in a case where there is more than one element with the same semantic
   ENUM_DX_FORMAT format;              // The data type of the element data.
  };

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

The layout should match the type of vertices in a specified vertex buffer. It should also match the input type of vertices used at the entry point in the vertex shader code.

The vertex buffer for a shader is set in DXBufferSet().

The DXVertexLayout structure is a version of the D3D11_INPUT_ELEMENT_DESC MSDN structure.