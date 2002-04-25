iBarShift

Search bar by time. The function returns the index of the bar corresponding to the specified time.

int iBarShift(

const string symbol,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,

datetime time,

bool exact=false

);

Parameters

symbol

[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument. NULL means the current symbol.

timeframe

[in] Period. It can be one of the values of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration. PERIOD_CURRENT means the current chart period.

time

[in] Time value to search for.

exact=false

[in] A return value, in case the bar with the specified time is not found. If exact=false, iBarShift returns the index of the nearest bar, the Open time of which is less than the specified time (time_open<time). If such a bar is not found (history before the specified time is not available), then the function returns -1. If exact=true, iBarShift does not search for a nearest bar but immediately returns -1.

Return Value

The index of the bar corresponding to the specified time. If the bar corresponding to the specified time is not found (there is a gap in the history), the function returns -1 or the index of the nearest bar (depending on the 'exact' parameter).

Example: