- Indexing Direction in Arrays, Buffers and Timeseries
- Organizing Data Access
- SeriesInfoInteger
- Bars
- BarsCalculated
- IndicatorCreate
- IndicatorParameters
- IndicatorRelease
- CopyBuffer
- CopyRates
- CopySeries
- CopyTime
- CopyOpen
- CopyHigh
- CopyLow
- CopyClose
- CopyTickVolume
- CopyRealVolume
- CopySpread
- CopyTicks
- CopyTicksRange
- iBars
- iBarShift
- iClose
- iHigh
- iHighest
- iLow
- iLowest
- iOpen
- iTime
- iTickVolume
- iRealVolume
- iVolume
- iSpread
iBarShift
Search bar by time. The function returns the index of the bar corresponding to the specified time.
|
int iBarShift(
Parameters
symbol
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument. NULL means the current symbol.
timeframe
[in] Period. It can be one of the values of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration. PERIOD_CURRENT means the current chart period.
time
[in] Time value to search for.
exact=false
[in] A return value, in case the bar with the specified time is not found. If exact=false, iBarShift returns the index of the nearest bar, the Open time of which is less than the specified time (time_open<time). If such a bar is not found (history before the specified time is not available), then the function returns -1. If exact=true, iBarShift does not search for a nearest bar but immediately returns -1.
Return Value
The index of the bar corresponding to the specified time. If the bar corresponding to the specified time is not found (there is a gap in the history), the function returns -1 or the index of the nearest bar (depending on the 'exact' parameter).
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+