iBarShift 

iBarShift

Search bar by time. The function returns the index of the bar corresponding to the specified time.

int  iBarShift(
   const string        symbol,          // Symbol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     timeframe,       // Period
   datetime            time,            // Time
   bool                exact=false      // Mode
   );

Parameters

symbol

[in]  The symbol name of the financial instrument. NULL means the current symbol.

timeframe

[in]  Period. It can be one of the values of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration. PERIOD_CURRENT means the current chart period.

time

[in]  Time value to search for.

exact=false

[in]  A return value, in case the bar with the specified time is not found. If exact=false, iBarShift returns the index of the nearest bar, the Open time of which is less than the specified time (time_open<time). If such a bar is not found (history before the specified time is not available), then the function returns -1. If exact=true, iBarShift does not search for a nearest bar but immediately returns -1.

Return Value

The index of the bar corresponding to the specified time. If the bar corresponding to the specified time is not found (there is a gap in the history), the function returns -1 or the index of the nearest bar (depending on the 'exact' parameter).

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- The date is on Sunday
   datetime time=D'2002.04.25 12:00';
   string symbol="GBPUSD";
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_H1;
   bool exact=false;
//--- If there is no bar at the specified time, iBarShift will return the index of the nearest bar
   int bar_index=iBarShift(symbol,tf,time,exact);
//--- Check the error code after the call of iBarShift()
   int error=GetLastError();
   if(error!=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("iBarShift(): GetLastError=%d - The requested date %s "+
                  "for %s %s is not found in the available history",
                  error,TimeToString(time),symbol,EnumToString(tf));
      return;
     }
//--- The iBarShift() function was executed successfully, return a result for exact=false
   PrintFormat("1. %s %s %s(%s): bar index is %d (exact=%s)",
               symbol,EnumToString(tf),TimeToString(time),
               DayOfWeek(time),bar_index,string(exact));
   datetime bar_time=iTime(symbol,tf,bar_index);
   PrintFormat("Time of bar #%d is %s (%s)",
               bar_index,TimeToString(bar_time),DayOfWeek(bar_time));
//--- Request the index of the bar with the specified time; if there is no bar -1 will be returned
   exact=true;
   bar_index=iBarShift(symbol,tf,time,exact);
//--- The iBarShift() function was executed successfully, return a result for exact=true
   PrintFormat("2. %s %s %s (%s):bar index is %d (exact=%s)",
               symbol,EnumToString(tf),TimeToString(time)
               ,DayOfWeek(time),bar_index,string(exact));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the name of the day of the week                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DayOfWeek(const datetime time)
  {
   MqlDateTime dt;
   string day="";
   TimeToStruct(time,dt);
   switch(dt.day_of_week)
     {
      case 0: day=EnumToString(SUNDAY);
      break;
      case 1: day=EnumToString(MONDAY);
      break;
      case 2: day=EnumToString(TUESDAY);
      break;
      case 3: day=EnumToString(WEDNESDAY);
      break;
      case 4: day=EnumToString(THURSDAY);
      break;
      case 5: day=EnumToString(FRIDAY);
      break;
      default:day=EnumToString(SATURDAY);
      break;
     }
//---
   return day;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
/* Execution result
   1. GBPUSD PERIOD_H1 2018.06.10 12:00(SUNDAY): bar index is 64 (exact=false)
   Time of bar #64 is 2018.06.08 23:00 (FRIDAY)
   2. GBPUSD PERIOD_H1 2018.06.10 12:00 (SUNDAY):bar index is -1 (exact=true)
*/ 