- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXContextClearDepth
Clears the depth buffer.
bool DXContextClearDepth(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
The DXContextClearDepth() function can be used for clearing the depth buffer before rendering the next frame.