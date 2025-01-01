DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXContextClearDepth 

DXContextClearDepth

Clears the depth buffer.

bool  DXContextClearDepth(
   int  context      // graphic context handle 
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

The DXContextClearDepth() function can be used for clearing the depth buffer before rendering the next frame.