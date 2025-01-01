- MathAbs
- MathArccos
- MathArcsin
- MathArctan
- MathArctan2
- MathClassify
- MathCeil
- MathCos
- MathExp
- MathFloor
- MathLog
- MathLog10
- MathMax
- MathMin
- MathMod
- MathPow
- MathRand
- MathRound
- MathSin
- MathSqrt
- MathSrand
- MathTan
- MathIsValidNumber
- MathExpm1
- MathLog1p
- MathArccosh
- MathArcsinh
- MathArctanh
- MathCosh
- MathSinh
- MathTanh
- MathSwap
MathAbs
The function returns the absolute value (modulus) of the specified numeric value.
|
double MathAbs(
Parameters
value
[in] Numeric value.
Return Value
Value of double type more than or equal to zero.
Note
Instead the MathAbs() function you can use fabs().
Example:
|
//--- input parameters