- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
ZeroMemory
The function resets a variable passed to it by reference.
|
void ZeroMemory(
Parameters
variable
[in] [out] Variable passed by reference, you want to reset (initialize by zero values).
Return Value
No return value.
Note
If the function parameter is a string, the call will be equivalent to indicating NULL as its value.
For simple types and their arrays, as well as for structures/classes consisting of such types, this is a simple reset.
For objects containing strings and dynamic arrays, ZeroMemory() is called for each element.
For any arrays not protected by the const modifier, this is the zeroing of all elements.
For arrays of complex objects, ZeroMemory() is called for each element.
ZeroMemory() can't be applied to classes with protected members or inheritance.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+