//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_iBWMFI.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"

#property description "of indicator buffers for the iBWMFI technical indicator."

#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"

#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."

#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- the iBWMFI plot

#property indicator_label1 "iBWMFI"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color1 clrLime,clrSaddleBrown,clrBlue,clrPink

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Enumeration of the methods of handle creation |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

enum Creation

{

Call_iBWMFI, // use iBWMFI

Call_IndicatorCreate // use IndicatorCreate

};

//--- input parameters

input Creation type=Call_iBWMFI; // type of function

input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume=VOLUME_TICK;// type of volume

input string symbol=" "; // symbol

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // timeframe

//--- indicator buffer

double iBWMFIBuffer[];

double iBWMFIColors[];

//--- variable for storing the handle of the iBWMFI indicator

int handle;

//--- variable for storing

string name=symbol;

//--- name of the indicator on a chart

string short_name;

//--- we will keep the number of values in the Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams indicator

int bars_calculated=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- assignment of arrays to indicator buffers

SetIndexBuffer(0,iBWMFIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,iBWMFIColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for

name=symbol;

//--- delete spaces to the right and to the left

StringTrimRight(name);

StringTrimLeft(name);

//--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string

if(StringLen(name)==0)

{

//--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to

name=_Symbol;

}

//--- create handle of the indicator

if(type==Call_iBWMFI)

handle=iBWMFI(name,period,applied_volume);

else

{

//--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator

MqlParam pars[1];

//--- type of volume

pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[0].integer_value=applied_volume;

handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_BWMFI,1,pars);

}

//--- if the handle is not created

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- tell about the failure and output the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iBWMFI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",

name,

EnumToString(period),

GetLastError());

//--- the indicator is stopped early

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams indicator is calculated for

short_name=StringFormat("iBWMFI(%s/%s, %s)",name,EnumToString(period),

EnumToString(applied_volume));

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);

//--- normal initialization of the indicator

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- number of values copied from the iBWMFI indicator

int values_to_copy;

//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator

int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);

if(calculated<=0)

{

PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iBWMFI indicator changed

//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)

if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)

{

//--- if the iBWMFIBuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iBWMFI indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything

//--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers

if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;

else values_to_copy=calculated;

}

else

{

//--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()

//--- for calculation not more than one bar is added

values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;

}

//--- fill the arrays with values of the indicator Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams

//--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation

if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(iBWMFIBuffer,iBWMFIColors,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);

//--- form the message

string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",

TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

short_name,

values_to_copy);

//--- display the service message on the chart

Comment(comm);

//--- memorize the number of values in the Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams indicator

bars_calculated=calculated;

//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Filling indicator buffers from the iBWMFI indicator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &values[], // indicator buffer for the histogram values

double &colors[], // indicator buffer of the histogram colors

int ind_handle, // handle of the iBWMFI indicator

int amount // number of copied values

)

{

//--- reset error code

ResetLastError();

//--- fill a part of the iBWMFIBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,values)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBWMFI indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}

//--- fill a part of the iBWMFIColors array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,0,amount,colors)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBWMFI indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}

//--- everything is fine

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Indicator deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

IndicatorRelease(handle);

//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator

Comment("");

}