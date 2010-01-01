- Indexing Direction in Arrays, Buffers and Timeseries
- Organizing Data Access
- SeriesInfoInteger
- Bars
- BarsCalculated
- IndicatorCreate
- IndicatorParameters
- IndicatorRelease
- CopyBuffer
- CopyRates
- CopySeries
- CopyTime
- CopyOpen
- CopyHigh
- CopyLow
- CopyClose
- CopyTickVolume
- CopyRealVolume
- CopySpread
- CopyTicks
- CopyTicksRange
- iBars
- iBarShift
- iClose
- iHigh
- iHighest
- iLow
- iLowest
- iOpen
- iTime
- iTickVolume
- iRealVolume
- iVolume
- iSpread
IndicatorRelease
The function removes an indicator handle and releases the calculation block of the indicator, if it's not used by anyone else.
bool IndicatorRelease(
Return Value
Returns true in case of success, otherwise returns false.
Note
The function allows removing an indicator handle, if it's no longer needed, thus saving memory. The handle is removed immediately, the calculation block is deleted in some time (if it's not called anymore).
When working in the strategy tester, the IndicatorRelease() function is not executed.
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+