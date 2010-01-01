IndicatorRelease

The function removes an indicator handle and releases the calculation block of the indicator, if it's not used by anyone else.

bool IndicatorRelease(

int indicator_handle

);

Return Value

Returns true in case of success, otherwise returns false.

Note

The function allows removing an indicator handle, if it's no longer needed, thus saving memory. The handle is removed immediately, the calculation block is deleted in some time (if it's not called anymore).

When working in the strategy tester, the IndicatorRelease() function is not executed.

Example: