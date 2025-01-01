Matrices and vectors

A matrix is a two-dimensional array of double, float, or complex numbers.

A vector is a one-dimensional array of double, float, or complex numbers. The vector has no indication of whether it is vertical or horizontal. It is determined from the use context. For example, the vector operation Dot assumes that the left vector is horizontal and the right one is vertical. If the type indication is required, one-row or one-column matrices can be used. However, this is generally not necessary.

Matrices and vectors allocate memory for data dynamically. In fact, matrices and vectors are objects that have certain properties, such as the type of data they contain and dimensions. Matrix and vector properties can be obtained using methods such as vector_a.Size(), matrix_b.Rows(), vector_c.Norm(), matrix_d.Cond() and others. Any dimension can be changed.

When creating and initializing matrices, so-called static methods are used (these are like static methods of a class). For example: matrix::Eye(), matrix::Identity(), matrix::Ones(), vector::Ones(), matrix: :Zeros(), vector::Zeros(), matrix::Full(), vector::Full(), matrix::Tri().

At the moment, matrix and vector operations do not imply the use of the complex data type, as this development direction has not yet been completed.

MQL5 supports passing of matrices and vectors to DLLs. This enables the import of functions utilizing the relevant types, from external variables.

Matrices and vectors are passed to a DLL as a pointer to a buffer. For example, to pass a matrix of type float, the corresponding parameter of the function exported from the DLL must take a float-type buffer pointer.

MQL5

#import "mmlib.dll"

bool sgemm(uint flags, matrix<float> &C, const matrix<float> &A, const matrix<float> &B, ulong M, ulong N, ulong K, float alpha, float beta);

#import

C++

extern "C" __declspec(dllexport) bool sgemm(UINT flags, float *C, const float *A, const float *B, UINT64 M, UINT64 N, UINT64 K, float alpha, float beta)

In addition to buffers, you should pass matrix and vector sizes for correct processing.

All matrix and vector methods are listed below in alphabetical order.