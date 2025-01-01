DocumentationSections
The function returns the result of comparing two arrays of the same type. It can be used to compare arrays of simple types or custom structures without complex objects, that is the custom structures that do not contain strings, dynamic arrays, classes and other structures with complex objects.

int  ArrayCompare(
   const void&  array1[],            // first array
   const void&  array2[],            // second array
   int          start1=0,            // initial offset in the first array
   int          start2=0,            // initial offset in the second array
   int          count=WHOLE_ARRAY    // number of elements for comparison
   );

Parameters

array1[]

[in]  First array.

array2[]

[in]  Second array.

start1=0

[in]  The element's initial index in the first array, from which comparison starts. The default start index - 0.

start2=0

[in]  The element's initial index in the second array, from which comparison starts. The default start index - 0.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Number of elements to be compared. All elements of both arrays participate in comparison by default (count=WHOLE_ARRAY).

Return Value

  • -1, if array1[] less than array2[]
  • 0, if array1[] equal to array2[]
  • 1, if array1[] more than array2[]
  • -2, if an error occurs due to incompatibility of the types of compared arrays or if start1, start2 or count values lead to falling outside the array.

Note

The function will not return 0 (the arrays will not be considered equal) if the arrays differ in size and count=WHOLE_ARRAY for the case when one array is a faithful subset of another one. In this case, the result of comparing the sizes of that arrays will be returned: -1, if the size of array1[] is less than the size of array2[] , otherwise 1.

Example:

//--- global variables 
double   ExtArrayFirst[];
double   ExtArraySecond[];
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- set the array sizes
   if(ArrayResize(ExtArrayFirst,10)!=10)
     {
      Print("ArrayResize() failed for ExtArrayFirst. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   if(ArrayResize(ExtArraySecond,10)!=10)
     {
      Print("ArrayResize() failed for ExtArraySecond. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- fill the arrays with the values of i and j indices in a loop
   int total=ArraySize(ExtArrayFirst);
   for(int i=0j=total-1i<totali++,j--)
     {
      //--- fill the ExtArrayFirst array from left to right
      //--- fill the ExtArraySecond array from right to left
      ExtArrayFirst[i]=i;
      ExtArraySecond[i]=j;
     }
//--- compare the arrays and print the result in the log
   ArrayComparePrint(ExtArrayFirst,ExtArraySecond);
   /*
   Result:
   ExtArrayFirst:
   0.00000 1.00000 2.00000 3.00000 4.00000 5.00000 6.00000 7.00000 8.00000 9.00000
   ExtArraySecond:
   9.00000 8.00000 7.00000 6.00000 5.00000 4.00000 3.00000 2.00000 1.00000 0.00000
   Result ArrayCompare(): ExtArrayFirst is smaller than ExtArraySecond (result = -1)
   */
   
//--- now let's flip the arrays
//--- fill the arrays with the values of i and j indices in a loop
   for(int i=0j=total-1i<totali++,j--)
     {
      //--- fill the ExtArrayFirst array from right to left
      //--- fill the ExtArraySecond array from left to right
      ExtArrayFirst[i]=j;
      ExtArraySecond[i]=i;
     }
//--- compare the arrays and print the result in the log
   ArrayComparePrint(ExtArrayFirst,ExtArraySecond);
   /*
   Result:
   ExtArrayFirst:
   9.00000 8.00000 7.00000 6.00000 5.00000 4.00000 3.00000 2.00000 1.00000 0.00000
   ExtArraySecond:
   0.00000 1.00000 2.00000 3.00000 4.00000 5.00000 6.00000 7.00000 8.00000 9.00000
   Result ArrayCompare(): ExtArrayFirst is larger than ExtArraySecond (result = 1)
   */
   
//--- now let's fill the arrays in one direction
//--- fill the arrays with the values of i index in a loop
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- fill both arrays from left to right
      ExtArrayFirst[i]=i;
      ExtArraySecond[i]=i;
     }
//--- compare the arrays and print the result in the log
   ArrayComparePrint(ExtArrayFirst,ExtArraySecond);
   /*
   Result:
   ExtArrayFirst:
   0.00000 1.00000 2.00000 3.00000 4.00000 5.00000 6.00000 7.00000 8.00000 9.00000
   ExtArraySecond:
   0.00000 1.00000 2.00000 3.00000 4.00000 5.00000 6.00000 7.00000 8.00000 9.00000
   Result ArrayCompare(): ExtArrayFirst and ExtArraySecond are equal (result = 0)
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare and display the result                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ArrayComparePrint(const double &array1[], const double &array2[])
  {
   //--- print the header and contents of the arrays
   Print("ExtArrayFirst:");
   ArrayPrint(array1);
   Print("ExtArraySecond:");
   ArrayPrint(array2);
   //--- compare the arrays and print the comparison result
   int    res=ArrayCompare(array1,array2);
   string res_str=(res>0 ? "ExtArrayFirst is larger than ExtArraySecond" : res<0 ? "ExtArrayFirst is smaller than ExtArraySecond" : "ExtArrayFirst and ExtArraySecond are equal");
   PrintFormat("Result ArrayCompare(): %s (result = %d)\n",res_str,res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+