- Indexing Direction in Arrays, Buffers and Timeseries
- Organizing Data Access
- SeriesInfoInteger
- Bars
- BarsCalculated
- IndicatorCreate
- IndicatorParameters
- IndicatorRelease
- CopyBuffer
- CopyRates
- CopySeries
- CopyTime
- CopyOpen
- CopyHigh
- CopyLow
- CopyClose
- CopyTickVolume
- CopyRealVolume
- CopySpread
- CopyTicks
- CopyTicksRange
- iBars
- iBarShift
- iClose
- iHigh
- iHighest
- iLow
- iLowest
- iOpen
- iTime
- iTickVolume
- iRealVolume
- iVolume
- iSpread
BarsCalculated
Returns the number of calculated data for the specified indicator.
|
int BarsCalculated(
Parameters
indicator_handle
[in] The indicator handle, returned by the corresponding indicator function.
Return Value
Returns the amount of calculated data in the indicator buffer or -1 in the case of error (data not calculated yet)
Note
The function is useful when it's necessary to get the indicator data immediately after its creation (indicator handle is available).
Example:
|
void OnStart()