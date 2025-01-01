BarsCalculated

Returns the number of calculated data for the specified indicator.

int BarsCalculated(

int indicator_handle,

);

Parameters

indicator_handle

[in] The indicator handle, returned by the corresponding indicator function.

Return Value

Returns the amount of calculated data in the indicator buffer or -1 in the case of error (data not calculated yet)

Note

The function is useful when it's necessary to get the indicator data immediately after its creation (indicator handle is available).

Example: