MQL5 ReferenceMarket InfoSymbolIsSynchronized 

SymbolIsSynchronized

The function checks whether data of a selected symbol in the terminal are synchronized with data on the trade server.

bool  SymbolIsSynchronized(
   string  name,       // symbol name
   );

Parameters

name

[in]  Symbol name.

Return value

If data are synchronized, returns 'true'; otherwise returns 'false'.

Example:

#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- get the flag for synchronizing data in the terminal using the 'SYMBOL_NAME' symbol with the server data
   bool   sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- create a message depending on the synchronization flag
   string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   if(!sync)
      text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- send the obtained result to the journal
   Print(text);
   
   /*
   result for synchronized data:
   The data on the 'EURUSDsymbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   
   result for data not yet synchronized:
   The data for the 'GBPHKDsymbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   */
  }

See also

SymbolInfoInteger, Organizing Data Access