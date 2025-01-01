SymbolIsSynchronized
The function checks whether data of a selected symbol in the terminal are synchronized with data on the trade server.
bool SymbolIsSynchronized(
string name,
);
Parameters
name
[in] Symbol name.
Return value
Example:
#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- get the flag for synchronizing data in the terminal using the 'SYMBOL_NAME' symbol with the server data
bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- create a message depending on the synchronization flag
string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
if(!sync)
text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- send the obtained result to the journal
Print(text);
/*
result for synchronized data:
The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
result for data not yet synchronized:
The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
*/
}
See also
SymbolInfoInteger, Organizing Data Access