#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define OBJ_NAME "TestObjectGetDouble" // Object name

#define WND 0 // Chart subwindow

#define EXT " (%$)" // Format string for displaying price values at levels



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- current chart ID, the chart symbol, and symbol Digits

long chart_id= ChartID();

string symbol = ChartSymbol(chart_id);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- construct the Fibonacci Levels graphical object at the maximum and minimum prices of the visible chart

if(!CreateFibo(chart_id))

return;



//--- number of object levels

int total=(int)ObjectGetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_LEVELS);

double value =0;

double price0=0;

double price1=0;



//--- anchor point prices

price0=ObjectGetDouble(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_PRICE, 0);

price1=ObjectGetDouble(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_PRICE, 1);



//--- in a loop by the number of object levels

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get the value set for the current level

ResetLastError();

if(!ObjectGetDouble(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE, i, value))

{

Print("ObjectGetDouble() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- get the maximum and minimum prices of the object binding and the distance between them in the price value

double max=fmax(price0, price1);

double min=fmin(price0, price1);

double range=max-min;



//--- calculate the price value for the current level of the object

double level_price=min+range*value;



//--- set the color for the level so that it is visible on both dark and light backgrounds of the chart

ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR, i, clrRed);



//--- set a format string for the level so that its price value is displayed along with the level value

string level_text=ObjectGetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT, i);

if(StringFind(level_text, EXT)<0)

{

level_text+=EXT;

ObjectSetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT, i, level_text);

}



//--- output the level number and its data - the level value and its price - in the journal

PrintFormat("Fibo level [%d] value: %.3f, price: %.*f", i, value, digits, level_price);

}

/*

result:

Fibo level [0] value: 0.000, price: 0.61989

Fibo level [1] value: 0.236, price: 0.62533

Fibo level [2] value: 0.382, price: 0.62869

Fibo level [3] value: 0.500, price: 0.63140

Fibo level [4] value: 0.618, price: 0.63412

Fibo level [5] value: 1.000, price: 0.64292

Fibo level [6] value: 1.618, price: 0.65715

Fibo level [7] value: 2.618, price: 0.68018

Fibo level [8] value: 4.236, price: 0.71745

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create the Fibo levels graphical object on the specified chart |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateFibo(const long chart_id)

{

//--- draw Fibo levels from the highest to the lowest visible price values on the chart and get them

double price_high=0, price_low=0;

datetime time_high =0, time_low =0;



if(!GetChartExtremums(chart_id, price_high, price_low, time_high, time_low))

return(false);



//--- construct the Fibo Levels object on the found price/time coordinates

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_FIBO, WND, time_high, price_high, time_low, price_low))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- all is well - update the chart and return 'true'

ChartRedraw();

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the maximum and minimum prices on the chart and their time|

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetChartExtremums(const long chart_id, double &price_high, double &price_low, datetime &time_high, datetime &time_low)

{

//--- reset the variables

price_high=price_low=0;

time_high =time_low =0;

//--- chart symbol

string symbol = ChartSymbol(chart_id);



//--- calculate the start of the range of copied timeseries based on the number of the first visible bar and the number of bars on the chart

int first = (int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR);

int count = (int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

int start = first+1-count;



//--- arrays where timeseries are to be copied

double array_high[];

double array_low[];

datetime array_time[];

int index;



//--- copy three timeseries into arrays in the amount of 'count' and starting from 'start'

ResetLastError();

if(CopySeries(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, start, count, COPY_RATES_TIME|COPY_RATES_HIGH|COPY_RATES_LOW, array_time, array_high, array_low)!=count)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopySeries() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- look for the maximum price index in the array_high array

index=ArrayMaximum(array_high);

if(index<0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: ArrayMaximum() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- remember the highest price on the visible chart and the time value of the bar this price is located on

price_high=array_high[index];

time_high=array_time[index];



//--- look for the minimum price index in the array_low array

index=ArrayMinimum(array_low);

if(index<0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: ArrayMinimum() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- remember the lowest price on the visible chart and the time value of the bar this price is located on

price_low=array_low[index];

time_low=array_time[index];



//--- all is fine

return(true);

}