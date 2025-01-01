|
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define OBJ_NAME "TestObjectGetDouble" // Object name
#define WND 0 // Chart subwindow
#define EXT " (%$)" // Format string for displaying price values at levels
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- current chart ID, the chart symbol, and symbol Digits
long chart_id= ChartID();
string symbol = ChartSymbol(chart_id);
int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
//--- construct the Fibonacci Levels graphical object at the maximum and minimum prices of the visible chart
if(!CreateFibo(chart_id))
return;
//--- number of object levels
int total=(int)ObjectGetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_LEVELS);
double value =0;
double price0=0;
double price1=0;
//--- anchor point prices
price0=ObjectGetDouble(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_PRICE, 0);
price1=ObjectGetDouble(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_PRICE, 1);
//--- in a loop by the number of object levels
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
//--- get the value set for the current level
ResetLastError();
if(!ObjectGetDouble(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE, i, value))
{
Print("ObjectGetDouble() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- get the maximum and minimum prices of the object binding and the distance between them in the price value
double max=fmax(price0, price1);
double min=fmin(price0, price1);
double range=max-min;
//--- calculate the price value for the current level of the object
double level_price=min+range*value;
//--- set the color for the level so that it is visible on both dark and light backgrounds of the chart
ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR, i, clrRed);
//--- set a format string for the level so that its price value is displayed along with the level value
string level_text=ObjectGetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT, i);
if(StringFind(level_text, EXT)<0)
{
level_text+=EXT;
ObjectSetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT, i, level_text);
}
//--- output the level number and its data - the level value and its price - in the journal
PrintFormat("Fibo level [%d] value: %.3f, price: %.*f", i, value, digits, level_price);
}
/*
result:
Fibo level [0] value: 0.000, price: 0.61989
Fibo level [1] value: 0.236, price: 0.62533
Fibo level [2] value: 0.382, price: 0.62869
Fibo level [3] value: 0.500, price: 0.63140
Fibo level [4] value: 0.618, price: 0.63412
Fibo level [5] value: 1.000, price: 0.64292
Fibo level [6] value: 1.618, price: 0.65715
Fibo level [7] value: 2.618, price: 0.68018
Fibo level [8] value: 4.236, price: 0.71745
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the Fibo levels graphical object on the specified chart |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateFibo(const long chart_id)
{
//--- draw Fibo levels from the highest to the lowest visible price values on the chart and get them
double price_high=0, price_low=0;
datetime time_high =0, time_low =0;
if(!GetChartExtremums(chart_id, price_high, price_low, time_high, time_low))
return(false);
//--- construct the Fibo Levels object on the found price/time coordinates
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_FIBO, WND, time_high, price_high, time_low, price_low))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- all is well - update the chart and return 'true'
ChartRedraw();
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the maximum and minimum prices on the chart and their time|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetChartExtremums(const long chart_id, double &price_high, double &price_low, datetime &time_high, datetime &time_low)
{
//--- reset the variables
price_high=price_low=0;
time_high =time_low =0;
//--- chart symbol
string symbol = ChartSymbol(chart_id);
//--- calculate the start of the range of copied timeseries based on the number of the first visible bar and the number of bars on the chart
int first = (int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR);
int count = (int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
int start = first+1-count;
//--- arrays where timeseries are to be copied
double array_high[];
double array_low[];
datetime array_time[];
int index;
//--- copy three timeseries into arrays in the amount of 'count' and starting from 'start'
ResetLastError();
if(CopySeries(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, start, count, COPY_RATES_TIME|COPY_RATES_HIGH|COPY_RATES_LOW, array_time, array_high, array_low)!=count)
{
PrintFormat("%s: CopySeries() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- look for the maximum price index in the array_high array
index=ArrayMaximum(array_high);
if(index<0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: ArrayMaximum() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- remember the highest price on the visible chart and the time value of the bar this price is located on
price_high=array_high[index];
time_high=array_time[index];
//--- look for the minimum price index in the array_low array
index=ArrayMinimum(array_low);
if(index<0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: ArrayMinimum() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- remember the lowest price on the visible chart and the time value of the bar this price is located on
price_low=array_low[index];
time_low=array_time[index];
//--- all is fine
return(true);
}