//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| TradeByATR.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Sample EA trading in the \"explosive\" candle direction"

#property description "\"Explosive\" candle has the body size exceeding k*ATR"

#property description "The \"revers\" parameter reverses the signal direction"



input double lots=0.1; // volume in lots

input double kATR=3; // signal candle length in ATR

input int ATRperiod=20; // ATR indicator period

input int holdbars=8; // number of bars to hold position on

input int slippage=10; // allowable slippage

input bool revers=false; // reverse the signal?

input ulong EXPERT_MAGIC=0; // EA's MagicNumber

//--- for storing the ATR indicator handle

int atr_handle;

//--- here we will store the last ATR values and the candle body

double last_atr,last_body;

datetime lastbar_timeopen;

double trade_lot;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- initialize global variables

last_atr=0;

last_body=0;

//--- set the correct volume

double min_lot=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);

trade_lot=lots>min_lot? lots:min_lot;

//--- create ATR indicator handle

atr_handle=iATR(_Symbol,_Period,ATRperiod);

if(atr_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s: failed to create iATR, error code %d",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- successful EA initialization

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- inform of the EA operation end code

Print(__FILE__,": Deinitialization reason code = ",reason);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- trading signal

static int signal=0; // +1 means a buy signal, -1 means a sell signal

//--- check and close old positions opened more than 'holdbars' bars ago

ClosePositionsByBars(holdbars,slippage,EXPERT_MAGIC);

//--- check for a new bar

if(isNewBar())

{

//--- check for a signal presence

signal=CheckSignal();

}

//--- if a netting position is opened, skip the signal - wait till it closes

if(signal!=0 && PositionsTotal()>0 && (ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING)

{

signal=0;

return; // exit the NewTick event handler and do not enter the market before a new bar appears

}

//--- for a hedging account, each position is held and closed separately

if(signal!=0)

{

//--- buy signal

if(signal>0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: Buy signal! Revers=%s",__FUNCTION__,string(revers));

if(Buy(trade_lot,slippage,EXPERT_MAGIC))

signal=0;

}

//--- sell signal

if(signal<0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: Sell signal! Revers=%s",__FUNCTION__,string(revers));

if(Sell(trade_lot,slippage,EXPERT_MAGIC))

signal=0;

}

}

//--- OnTick function end

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check for a new trading signal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CheckSignal()

{

//--- 0 means no signal

int res=0;

//--- get ATR value on a penultimate complete bar (the bar index is 2)

double atr_value[1];

if(CopyBuffer(atr_handle,0,2,1,atr_value)!=-1)

{

last_atr=atr_value[0];

//--- get data on the last closed bar to the MqlRates type array

MqlRates bar[1];

if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,1,1,bar)!=-1)

{

//--- calculate the bar body size on the last complete bar

last_body=bar[0].close-bar[0].open;

//--- if the body of the last bar (with index 1) exceeds the previous ATR value (on the bar with index 2), a trading signal is received

if(MathAbs(last_body)>kATR*last_atr)

res=last_body>0?1:-1; // positive value for the upward candle

}

else

PrintFormat("%s: Failed to receive the last bar! Error",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());

}

else

PrintFormat("%s: Failed to receive ATR indicator value! Error",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());

//--- if reverse trading mode is enabled

res=revers?-res:res; // reverse the signal if necessary (return -1 instead of 1 and vice versa)

//--- return a trading signal value

return (res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return 'true' when a new bar appears |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool isNewBar(const bool print_log=true)

{

static datetime bartime=0; // store open time of the current bar

//--- get open time of the zero bar

datetime currbar_time=iTime(_Symbol,_Period,0);

//--- if open time changes, a new bar has arrived

if(bartime!=currbar_time)

{

bartime=currbar_time;

lastbar_timeopen=bartime;

//--- display data on open time of a new bar in the log

if(print_log && !(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION)||MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)))

{

//--- display a message with a new bar open time

PrintFormat("%s: new bar on %s %s opened at %s",__FUNCTION__,_Symbol,

StringSubstr(EnumToString(_Period),7),

TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS));

//--- get data on the last tick

MqlTick last_tick;

if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),last_tick))

Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed, error = ",GetLastError());

//--- display the last tick time up to milliseconds

PrintFormat("Last tick was at %s.%03d",

TimeToString(last_tick.time,TIME_SECONDS),last_tick.time_msc%1000);

}

//--- we have a new bar

return (true);

}

//--- no new bar

return (false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Buy at a market price with a specified volume |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool Buy(double volume,ulong deviation=10,ulong magicnumber=0)

{

//--- buy at a market price

return (MarketOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY,volume,deviation,magicnumber));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Sell at a market price with a specified volume |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool Sell(double volume,ulong deviation=10,ulong magicnumber=0)

{

//--- sell at a market price

return (MarketOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL,volume,deviation,magicnumber));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Close positions by hold time in bars |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ClosePositionsByBars(int holdtimebars,ulong deviation=10,ulong magicnumber=0)

{

int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions

//--- iterate over open positions

for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)

{

//--- position parameters

ulong position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); // position ticket

string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol

ulong magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // position MagicNumber

datetime position_open=(datetime)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME); // position open time

int bars=iBarShift(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,position_open)+1; // how many bars ago a position was opened



//--- if a position's lifetime is already large, while MagicNumber and a symbol match

if(bars>holdtimebars && magic==magicnumber && position_symbol==_Symbol)

{

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places

double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); // position volume

ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); // position type

string str_type=StringSubstr(EnumToString(type),14);

StringToLower(str_type); // lower the text case for correct message formatting

PrintFormat("Close position #%I64u %s %s %.2f",

position_ticket,position_symbol,str_type,volume);

//--- set an order type and sending a trade request

if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)

MarketOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL,volume,deviation,magicnumber,position_ticket);

else

MarketOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY,volume,deviation,magicnumber,position_ticket);

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Prepare and send a trade request |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MarketOrder(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,double volume,ulong slip,ulong magicnumber,ulong pos_ticket=0)

{

//--- declaring and initializing structures

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result={};

double price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);

//--- request parameters

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // trading operation type

request.position =pos_ticket; // position ticket if closing

request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol

request.volume =volume; // volume

request.type =type; // order type

request.price =price; // trade price

request.deviation=slip; // allowable deviation from the price

request.magic =magicnumber; // order MagicNumber

//--- send a request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

{

//--- display data on failure

PrintFormat("OrderSend %s %s %.2f at %.5f error %d",

request.symbol,EnumToString(type),volume,request.price,GetLastError());

return (false);

}

//--- inform of a successful operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

return (true);

}