#define ROW_SIZE 16



ushort ExtShortArray[]={0x2190,0x2191,0x2192,0x2193,0x2194,0x2195,0x2196,0x2197,0x2198,0x2199,0x219A,0x219B,0x219C,0x219D,0x219E,0x219F,

0x21A0,0x21A1,0x21A2,0x21A3,0x21A4,0x21A5,0x21A6,0x21A7,0x21A8,0x21A9,0x21AA,0x21AB,0x21AC,0x21AD,0x21AE,0x21AF,

0x21B0,0x21B1,0x21B2,0x21B3,0x21B4,0x21B5,0x21B6,0x21B7,0x21B8,0x21B9,0x21BA,0x21BB,0x21BC,0x21BD,0x21BE,0x21BF,

0x21C0,0x21C1,0x21C2,0x21C3,0x21C4,0x21C5,0x21C6,0x21C7,0x21C8,0x21C9,0x21CA,0x21CB,0x21CC,0x21CD,0x21CE,0x21CF,

0x21D0,0x21D1,0x21D2,0x21D3,0x21D4,0x21D5,0x21D6,0x21D7,0x21D8,0x21D9,0x21DA,0x21DB,0x21DC,0x21DD,0x21DE,0x21DF,

0x21E0,0x21E1,0x21E2,0x21E3,0x21E4,0x21E5,0x21E6,0x21E7,0x21E8,0x21E9,0x21EA,0x21EB,0x21EC,0x21ED,0x21EE,0x21EF,

0x21F0,0x21F1,0x21F2,0x21F3,0x21F4,0x21F5,0x21F6,0x21F7,0x21F8,0x21F9,0x21FA,0x21FB,0x21FC,0x21FD,0x21FE,0x21FF};



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- calculate the number of strings in the symbol table of 7x16

int total=(int)ExtShortArray.Size()/ROW_SIZE;

//--- in a loop by the table rows, display 7 sets of arrows, 16 pieces in each row in Unicode characters, to the journal row by row

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

int row=i*ROW_SIZE;

PrintFormat("Arrow set %u: %s",i+1,ShortArrayToString(ExtShortArray,row,ROW_SIZE));

}

/*

result:

Arrow set 1: ←↑→↓↔↕↖↗↘↙↚↛↜↝↞↟

Arrow set 2: ↠↡↢↣↤↥↦↧↨↩↪↫↬↭↮↯

Arrow set 3: ↰↱↲↳↴↵↶↷↸↹↺↻↼↽↾↿

Arrow set 4: ⇀⇁⇂⇃⇄⇅⇆⇇⇈⇉⇊⇋⇌⇍⇎⇏

Arrow set 5: ⇐⇑⇒⇓⇔⇕⇖⇗⇘⇙⇚⇛⇜⇝⇞⇟

Arrow set 6: ⇠⇡⇢⇣⇤⇥⇦⇧⇨⇩⇪⇫⇬⇭⇮⇯

Arrow set 7: ⇰⇱⇲⇳⇴⇵⇶⇷⇸⇹⇺⇻⇼⇽⇾⇿

*/

}