SymbolInfoSessionTrade

Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.

bool SymbolInfoSessionTrade(

string name,

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week,

uint session_index,

datetime& from,

datetime& to

);

Parameters

name

[in] Symbol name.

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK

[in] Day of the week, value of enumeration ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK.

uint

[in] Ordinal number of a session, whose beginning and end time we want to receive. Indexing of sessions starts with 0.

from

[out] Session beginning time in seconds from 00 hours 00 minutes, in the returned value date should be ignored.

to

[out] Session end time in seconds from 00 hours 00 minutes, in the returned value date should be ignored.

Return value

If data for the specified session, symbol and day of the week are received, returns true, otherwise returns false.

Example:

#define SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()

#define SESSION_INDEX 0



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- print the header with a symbol and SESSION_INDEX and

//--- in a loop by day of the week from Mon to Fri, print the start and end times of the trading session in the journal

PrintFormat("Symbol %s, Trade session %d:", SYMBOL_NAME, SESSION_INDEX);

for(int i=MONDAY; i<SATURDAY; i++)

SymbolInfoSessionTradePrint(SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)i, SESSION_INDEX);

/*

result:

Symbol GBPUSD, Trade session 0:

- Monday 00:15 - 23:55

- Tuesday 00:15 - 23:55

- Wednesday 00:15 - 23:55

- Thursday 00:15 - 23:55

- Friday 00:15 - 23:55

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Send the start and end times of the specified trade session |

//| for the specified symbol and day of the week to the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void SymbolInfoSessionTradePrint(const string symbol, const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week, const uint session_index)

{

//--- declare variables to record the beginning and end of the trading session

datetime date_from; // session start time

datetime date_to; // session end time



//--- get data from the trading session by symbol and day of the week

if(!SymbolInfoSessionTrade(symbol, day_of_week, session_index, date_from, date_to))

{

Print("SymbolInfoSessionTrade() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- create the week day name from the enumeration constant

string week_day=EnumToString(day_of_week);

if(week_day.Lower())

week_day.SetChar(0, ushort(week_day.GetChar(0)-32));



//--- send data for the specified trading session to the journal

PrintFormat("- %-10s %s - %s", week_day, TimeToString(date_from, TIME_MINUTES), TimeToString(date_to, TIME_MINUTES));

}

See also

Symbol Properties, TimeToStruct, Data Structures