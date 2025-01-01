String Type

The string type is used for storing text strings. A text string is a sequence of characters in the Unicode format with the final zero at the end of it. A string constant can be assigned to a string variable. A string constant is a sequence of Unicode characters enclosed in double quotes: "This is a string constant".

If you need to include a double quote (") into a string, the backslash character (\) must be put before it. Any special character constants can be written in a string, if the backslash character (\) is typed before them.

Examples:

string svar="This is a character string";

string svar2=StringSubstr(svar,0,4);

Print("Copyright symbol\t\x00A9");

FileWrite(handle,"This string contains a new line symbols

");

string MT5path="C:\\Program Files\\MetaTrader 5";

To make the source code readable, long constant strings can be split into parts without addition operation. During compilation, these parts will be combined into one long string:

//--- Declare a long constant string

string HTML_head="<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC \"-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN\""

" \"http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd\">

"

"<html xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml\">

"

"<head>

"

"<meta http-equiv=\"Content-Type\" content=\"text/html; charset=utf-8\" />

"

"<title>Trade Operations Report</title>

"

"</head>";

//--- Output the constant string into log

Print(HTML_head);

}

Built-in string type methods

Strings can be handled by string functions, conversion functions and built-in methods of string type provided in the table:

String method Analog Description Constructor string(const int len) Constructs a string of a specified string[] length both for reading and writing. The index should be within BufferSize() Provides access to the string element by a specified index static string string.Init(const int len, const ushort character); StringInit Initializes a string using specified symbols with a specified size void string.Fill(const ushort character); StringFill Fills in the string with a specified symbol int string.Len(); StringLen Returns the number of characters in a string int string.BufferSize(); StringBufferLen Returns the size of a buffer distributed for a string bool string.SetLen(const int new_len); StringSetLength Sets a specified length (in characters) for a string bool string.Reserve(const int buffer_len); StringReserve Reserves the buffer of a specified size for a string in memory bool string.Add(const string substring); StringAdd Adds a specified substring to the end int string.Concatenate(const scalar val1, const scalar val2...); StringConcatenate Forms a string consisting of passed parameters array string.Split(const ushort separator, const bool long_separator); StringSplit Returns a string array by a specified separator int string.Compare(const string str, const bool case_sensivity); StringCompare Compares with a specified string and returns 1 if the first string exceeds the second one; 0 - if the strings are equal; -1 (minus one) - if the first string is less than the second one string string.Substr(const int start_pos, const int len); StringSubstr Retrieves a substring from a specified position int string.Find(const string substr, const int pos); StringFind Returns an index of the position the necessary substring starts from void string.ToLower(); StringToLower Converts all characters to lower case void string.ToUpper(); StringToUpper Converts all characters to upper case int string.TrimLeft(); StringTrimLeft Deletes spaces, as well as carriage movement and tabulation characters to the left int string.TrimRight() StringTrimRight Deletes spaces, as well as carriage movement and tabulation characters to the right void string.Double(const double var, const int digits=8); DoubleToString Converts a string to a double type number void string.Enum(const enum value); EnumToString Converts the enumeration value of any type into a string void string.Integer(const int value, const int str_len=0, const ushort fill=' '); IntegerToString Converts a string to a long type number void string.CharArray(const uchar array[], const int start_pos=0, const int len=-1, const uint cp=CP_ACP); CharArrayToString Converts part of the uchar type array to a string void string.ShortArray(const ushort array[], const int start_pos=0, const int len=-1); ShortArrayToString Copies part of the ushort type array to a string void string.Time(const datetime dt,const int mode=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES); TimeToString Converts datetime to the "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi" format string. void string.Format(const string format_str); StringFormat Formats the obtained parameters into a string

See also

Conversion Functions, String Functions, FileOpen, FileReadString, FileWriteString