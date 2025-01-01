DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceLanguage BasicsData TypesString Type 

String Type

The string type is used for storing text strings. A text string is a sequence of characters in the Unicode format with the final zero at the end of it. A string constant can be assigned to a string variable. A string constant is a sequence of Unicode characters enclosed in double quotes: "This is a string constant".

If you need to include a double quote (") into a string, the backslash character (\) must be put before it. Any special character constants can be written in a string, if the backslash character (\) is typed before them.

Examples:

string svar="This is a character string";
string svar2=StringSubstr(svar,0,4);
Print("Copyright symbol\t\x00A9");
FileWrite(handle,"This string contains a new line symbols \n");
string MT5path="C:\\Program Files\\MetaTrader 5";

 

To make the source code readable, long constant strings can be split into parts without addition operation. During compilation, these parts will be combined into one long string:

//--- Declare a long constant string
   string HTML_head="<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC \"-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN\""
                    " \"http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd\">\n"
                    "<html xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml\">\n"
                    "<head>\n"
                    "<meta http-equiv=\"Content-Type\" content=\"text/html; charset=utf-8\" />\n"
                    "<title>Trade Operations Report</title>\n"
                    "</head>";
//--- Output the constant string into log
   Print(HTML_head);
  }

 

Built-in string type methods

Strings can be handled by string functions, conversion functions and built-in methods of string type provided in the table:

String method

Analog

Description

Constructor string(const int len)

 

Constructs a string of a specified

string[] length both for reading and writing. The index should be within BufferSize()

 

Provides access to the string element by a specified index

static string string.Init(const int len, const ushort character);

StringInit

Initializes a string using specified symbols with a specified size

void string.Fill(const ushort character);

StringFill

Fills in the string with a specified symbol

int string.Len();

StringLen

Returns the number of characters in a string

int string.BufferSize();

StringBufferLen

Returns the size of a buffer distributed for a string

bool string.SetLen(const int new_len);

StringSetLength

Sets a specified length (in characters) for a string

bool string.Reserve(const int buffer_len);

StringReserve

Reserves the buffer of a specified size for a string in memory

bool string.Add(const string substring);

StringAdd

Adds a specified substring to the end

int string.Concatenate(const scalar val1, const scalar val2...);

StringConcatenate

Forms a string consisting of passed parameters

array string.Split(const ushort separator, const bool long_separator);

StringSplit

Returns a string array by a specified separator

int string.Compare(const string str, const bool case_sensivity);

StringCompare

Compares with a specified string and returns 1 if the first string exceeds the second one; 0 - if the strings are equal; -1 (minus one) - if the first string is less than the second one

string string.Substr(const int start_pos, const int len);

StringSubstr

Retrieves a substring from a specified position

int string.Find(const string substr, const int pos);

StringFind

Returns an index of the position the necessary substring starts from

void string.ToLower();

StringToLower

Converts all characters to lower case

void string.ToUpper();

StringToUpper

Converts all characters to upper case

int string.TrimLeft();

StringTrimLeft

Deletes spaces, as well as carriage movement and tabulation characters to the left

int string.TrimRight()

StringTrimRight

Deletes spaces, as well as carriage movement and tabulation characters to the right

void string.Double(const double var, const int digits=8);

DoubleToString

Converts a string to a double type number

void string.Enum(const enum value);

EnumToString

Converts the enumeration value of any type into a string

void string.Integer(const int value, const int str_len=0, const ushort fill=' ');

IntegerToString

Converts a string to a long type number

void string.CharArray(const uchar array[], const int start_pos=0, const int len=-1, const uint cp=CP_ACP);

CharArrayToString

Converts part of the uchar type array to a string

void string.ShortArray(const ushort array[], const int start_pos=0, const int len=-1);

ShortArrayToString

Copies part of the ushort type array to a string

void string.Time(const datetime dt,const int mode=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES);

 TimeToString

Converts datetime to the "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi" format string.

void string.Format(const string format_str);

StringFormat

Formats the obtained parameters into a string

See also

Conversion Functions, String Functions, FileOpen, FileReadString, FileWriteString