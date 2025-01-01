- Integer Types
String Type
The string type is used for storing text strings. A text string is a sequence of characters in the Unicode format with the final zero at the end of it. A string constant can be assigned to a string variable. A string constant is a sequence of Unicode characters enclosed in double quotes: "This is a string constant".
If you need to include a double quote (") into a string, the backslash character (\) must be put before it. Any special character constants can be written in a string, if the backslash character (\) is typed before them.
Examples:
|
string svar="This is a character string";
To make the source code readable, long constant strings can be split into parts without addition operation. During compilation, these parts will be combined into one long string:
|
//--- Declare a long constant string
Built-in string type methods
Strings can be handled by string functions, conversion functions and built-in methods of string type provided in the table:
|
String method
|
Analog
|
Description
|
Constructor string(const int len)
|
|
Constructs a string of a specified
|
string[] length both for reading and writing. The index should be within BufferSize()
|
|
Provides access to the string element by a specified index
|
static string string.Init(const int len, const ushort character);
|
Initializes a string using specified symbols with a specified size
|
void string.Fill(const ushort character);
|
Fills in the string with a specified symbol
|
int string.Len();
|
Returns the number of characters in a string
|
int string.BufferSize();
|
Returns the size of a buffer distributed for a string
|
bool string.SetLen(const int new_len);
|
Sets a specified length (in characters) for a string
|
bool string.Reserve(const int buffer_len);
|
Reserves the buffer of a specified size for a string in memory
|
bool string.Add(const string substring);
|
Adds a specified substring to the end
|
int string.Concatenate(const scalar val1, const scalar val2...);
|
Forms a string consisting of passed parameters
|
array string.Split(const ushort separator, const bool long_separator);
|
Returns a string array by a specified separator
|
int string.Compare(const string str, const bool case_sensivity);
|
Compares with a specified string and returns 1 if the first string exceeds the second one; 0 - if the strings are equal; -1 (minus one) - if the first string is less than the second one
|
string string.Substr(const int start_pos, const int len);
|
Retrieves a substring from a specified position
|
int string.Find(const string substr, const int pos);
|
Returns an index of the position the necessary substring starts from
|
void string.ToLower();
|
Converts all characters to lower case
|
void string.ToUpper();
|
Converts all characters to upper case
|
int string.TrimLeft();
|
Deletes spaces, as well as carriage movement and tabulation characters to the left
|
int string.TrimRight()
|
Deletes spaces, as well as carriage movement and tabulation characters to the right
|
void string.Double(const double var, const int digits=8);
|
Converts a string to a double type number
|
void string.Enum(const enum value);
|
Converts the enumeration value of any type into a string
|
void string.Integer(const int value, const int str_len=0, const ushort fill=' ');
|
Converts a string to a long type number
|
void string.CharArray(const uchar array[], const int start_pos=0, const int len=-1, const uint cp=CP_ACP);
|
Converts part of the uchar type array to a string
|
void string.ShortArray(const ushort array[], const int start_pos=0, const int len=-1);
|
Copies part of the ushort type array to a string
|
void string.Time(const datetime dt,const int mode=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES);
|
Converts datetime to the "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi" format string.
|
void string.Format(const string format_str);
|
Formats the obtained parameters into a string
See also
Conversion Functions, String Functions, FileOpen, FileReadString, FileWriteString