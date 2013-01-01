//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileWriteDouble.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- parameters for receiving data from the terminal

input string InpSymbolName="EURJPY"; // currency pair

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_M15; // time frame

input int InpMAPeriod=10; // smoothing period

input int InpMAShift=0; // indicator shift

input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMAMethod=MODE_SMA; // smoothing type

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // price type

input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // data copying start date

//--- parameters for writing data to the file

input string InpFileName="MA.csv"; // file name

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();

double ma_buff[];

datetime time_buff[];

int size;

//--- receive MA indicator handle

ResetLastError();

int ma_handle=iMA(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpMAPeriod,InpMAShift,InpMAMethod,InpAppliedPrice);

if(ma_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- failed to receive the indicator handle

PrintFormat("Error when receiving indicator handle. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- being in the loop until the indicator calculates all its values

while(BarsCalculated(ma_handle)==-1)

Sleep(20); // a pause to allow the indicator to calculate all its values

PrintFormat("Indicator values starting from %s will be written to the file",TimeToString(InpDateStart));

//--- copy the indicator values

ResetLastError();

if(CopyBuffer(ma_handle,0,InpDateStart,date_finish,ma_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy the indicator values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- copy the time of the appropriate bars' arrival

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- receive the buffer size

size=ArraySize(ma_buff);

//--- free the memory occupied by the indicator

IndicatorRelease(ma_handle);

//--- open the file for writing the indicator values (if the file is absent, it will be created automatically)

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- first, write the size of data sample

FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)size);

//--- write the indicator time and value to the file

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)time_buff[i]);

FileWriteDouble(file_handle,ma_buff[i]);

}

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}