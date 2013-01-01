|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileWriteDouble.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- parameters for receiving data from the terminal
input string InpSymbolName="EURJPY"; // currency pair
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_M15; // time frame
input int InpMAPeriod=10; // smoothing period
input int InpMAShift=0; // indicator shift
input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMAMethod=MODE_SMA; // smoothing type
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // price type
input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // data copying start date
//--- parameters for writing data to the file
input string InpFileName="MA.csv"; // file name
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();
double ma_buff[];
datetime time_buff[];
int size;
//--- receive MA indicator handle
ResetLastError();
int ma_handle=iMA(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpMAPeriod,InpMAShift,InpMAMethod,InpAppliedPrice);
if(ma_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- failed to receive the indicator handle
PrintFormat("Error when receiving indicator handle. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- being in the loop until the indicator calculates all its values
while(BarsCalculated(ma_handle)==-1)
Sleep(20); // a pause to allow the indicator to calculate all its values
PrintFormat("Indicator values starting from %s will be written to the file",TimeToString(InpDateStart));
//--- copy the indicator values
ResetLastError();
if(CopyBuffer(ma_handle,0,InpDateStart,date_finish,ma_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy the indicator values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- copy the time of the appropriate bars' arrival
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- receive the buffer size
size=ArraySize(ma_buff);
//--- free the memory occupied by the indicator
IndicatorRelease(ma_handle);
//--- open the file for writing the indicator values (if the file is absent, it will be created automatically)
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
//--- first, write the size of data sample
FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)size);
//--- write the indicator time and value to the file
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)time_buff[i]);
FileWriteDouble(file_handle,ma_buff[i]);
}
//--- close the file
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
}
else
PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
}