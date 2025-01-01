- GlobalVariableCheck
- GlobalVariableTime
- GlobalVariableDel
- GlobalVariableGet
- GlobalVariableName
- GlobalVariableSet
- GlobalVariablesFlush
- GlobalVariableTemp
- GlobalVariableSetOnCondition
- GlobalVariablesDeleteAll
- GlobalVariablesTotal
GlobalVariableCheck
Checks the existence of a global variable with the specified name
|
bool GlobalVariableCheck(
Parameters
name
[in] Global variable name.
Return Value
Returns true, if the global variable exists, otherwise returns false.
Global variables exist in the client terminal during 4 weeks since their last use, then they are automatically deleted.
Example:
|
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
See also