#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableCheck"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the flag of the client terminal global variable named GV_NAME

bool exist=GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME);

PrintFormat("Terminal global variable named \"%s\" %s", GV_NAME, (exist ? "exists" : "does not exist"));



/*

result in the presence of a global variable:

Terminal global variable named "TestGlobalVariableCheck" exists



result in the absence of a global variable:

Terminal global variable named "TestGlobalVariableCheck" does not exist

*/

}