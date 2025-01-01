- SymbolsTotal
- SymbolExist
- SymbolName
- SymbolSelect
- SymbolIsSynchronized
- SymbolInfoDouble
- SymbolInfoInteger
- SymbolInfoString
- SymbolInfoMarginRate
- SymbolInfoTick
- SymbolInfoSessionQuote
- SymbolInfoSessionTrade
- MarketBookAdd
- MarketBookRelease
- MarketBookGet
MarketBookGet
Returns a structure array MqlBookInfo containing records of the Depth of Market of a specified symbol.
|
bool MarketBookGet(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Symbol name.
book[]
[in] Reference to an array of Depth of Market records. The array can be pre-allocated for a sufficient number of records. If a dynamic array hasn't been pre-allocated in the operating memory, the client terminal will distribute the array itself.
Return Value
Returns true in case of success, otherwise false.
Note
The Depth of Market must be pre-opened by the MarketBookAdd() function.
Example:
|
MqlBookInfo priceArray[];
See also