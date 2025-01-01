DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceMath FunctionsMathMin 

MathMin

The function returns the minimal value of two values.

double  MathMin(
   double  value1,     // first value
   double  value2      // second value
   );

Parameters

value1

[in]  First numeric value.

value2

[in]  Second numeric value.

Return Value

The smallest of the two values.

Note

Instead of MathMin() you can use fmin(). Functions fmax(), fmin(), MathMax(), MathMin() can work with integer types without typecasting them to the type of double.

If parameters of different types are passed into a function, the parameter of the smaller type is automatically cast to the larger type. The type of the return value corresponds to the larger type.

If data of the same type are passed, no casting is performed.

 

Example:

//--- input parameters
input uint  InpBars  =  100000;  // Desired number of bars
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- get the number of available bars on the server
   uint bars_total = Bars(Symbol(),Period());
   if(bars_total==0)
     {
      PrintFormat("Data for timeseries %s %s not yet generated in the terminal. Please try again later.",Symbol(),StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
      return;
     }
//--- get the minimum number of bars from two values - from those available on the server and from the requested number in the settings
   int bars = (int)MathMin(bars_total,InpBars);
//--- if more bars are requested than are available on the server, report this in the journal
   if(bars_total<InpBars)
      PrintFormat("Number of bars on the server (%u) is less than requested (%u)",bars_total,InpBars);
//--- display the number of bars available for work in the journal
   Print("Bars available for work: ",bars);
  }