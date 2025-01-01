GlobalVariableSet

Sets a new value for a global variable. If the variable does not exist, the system creates a new global variable.

datetime GlobalVariableSet(

string name,

double value

);

Parameters

name

[in] Global variable name.

value

[in] The new numerical value.

Return Value

If successful, the function returns the last modification time, otherwise 0. For more details about the error, call GetLastError().

Note

A global variable name should not exceed 63 characters. Global variables exist in the client terminal during 4 weeks since their last use, then they are automatically deleted.

Example: