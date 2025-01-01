- GlobalVariableCheck
- GlobalVariableTime
- GlobalVariableDel
- GlobalVariableGet
- GlobalVariableName
- GlobalVariableSet
- GlobalVariablesFlush
- GlobalVariableTemp
- GlobalVariableSetOnCondition
- GlobalVariablesDeleteAll
- GlobalVariablesTotal
GlobalVariableSet
Sets a new value for a global variable. If the variable does not exist, the system creates a new global variable.
datetime GlobalVariableSet(
Parameters
name
[in] Global variable name.
value
[in] The new numerical value.
Return Value
If successful, the function returns the last modification time, otherwise 0. For more details about the error, call GetLastError().
Note
A global variable name should not exceed 63 characters. Global variables exist in the client terminal during 4 weeks since their last use, then they are automatically deleted.
Example:
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."