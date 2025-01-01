DXShaderInputsSet

Sets shader inputs.

bool DXShaderInputsSet(

int shader,

const int& inputs[]

);

Parameters

shader

[in] Handle of a shader created in DXShaderCreate().

inputs[]

[in] Array of input handles created using DXInputCreate().

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

The size of the input parameter should be equal to the number of cbuffer objects declared in the shader code.