MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXShaderInputsSet
DXShaderInputsSet
Sets shader inputs.
bool DXShaderInputsSet(
Parameters
shader
[in] Handle of a shader created in DXShaderCreate().
inputs[]
[in] Array of input handles created using DXInputCreate().
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
The size of the input parameter should be equal to the number of cbuffer objects declared in the shader code.