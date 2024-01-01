FolderCreate

Creates a directory in the Files folder (depending on the common_flag value)

bool FolderCreate(

string folder_name,

int common_flag=0

);

Parameters

folder_name

[in] Name of the directory to be created. Contains the relative path to the folder.

common_flag=0

[in] Flag defining the directory location. If common_flag=FILE_COMMON, the directory is located in the common folder of all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files. Otherwise, the directory is in the local folder (MQL5\Files or MQL5\Tester\Files when testing).

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.

Note

For reasons of security, working with files is strictly controlled in MQL5 language. Files used in file operations by means of MQL5 language cannot be located outside the file sandbox.

Example:

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- description

#property description "The script shows FolderCreate() application sample."

#property description "The external parameter defines the directory for creating folders."

#property description "The folder structure is created after executing the script"



//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch

#property script_show_inputs

//--- the input parameter defines the folder, in which the script works

input bool common_folder=false; // common folder for all terminals

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- folder to be created in MQL5\Files

string root_folder="Folder_A";

if(CreateFolder(root_folder,common_folder))

{

//--- create the Child_Folder_B1 sub-folder in it

string folder_B1="Child_Folder_B1";

string path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_B1; // create the folder name considering the structure

if(CreateFolder(path,common_folder))

{

//--- create 3 more sub-directories in this folder

string folder_C11="Child_Folder_C11";

string child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C11;// create the folder name considering the structure

CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);

//--- second sub-directory

string folder_C12="Child_Folder_C12";

child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C12;

CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);



//--- third sub-directory

string folder_C13="Child_Folder_C13";

child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C13;

CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);

}

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Try creating a folder and display a message about that |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateFolder(string folder_path,bool common_flag)

{

int flag=common_flag?FILE_COMMON:0;

string working_folder;

//--- define the full path depending on the common_flag parameter

if(common_flag)

working_folder=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files";

else

working_folder=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files";

//--- debugging message

PrintFormat("folder_path=%s",folder_path);

//--- attempt to create a folder relative to the MQL5\Files path

if(FolderCreate(folder_path,flag))

{

//--- display the full path for the created folder

PrintFormat("Created the folder %s",working_folder+"\\"+folder_path);

//--- reset the error code

ResetLastError();

//--- successful execution

return true;

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to create the folder %s. Error code %d",working_folder+folder_path,GetLastError());

//--- execution failed

return false;

}

See also

FileOpen(), FolderClean(), FileCopy()