- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXContextGetColors
Gets an image of a specified size and offset from a graphic context.
bool DXContextGetColors(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
image
[out] The array of image_width*image_height pixels in ARGB format.
image_width=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Image width in pixels.
image_height=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Image height in pixels.
image_offset_x=0
[in] X offset.
image_offset_y=0
[in] Y offset.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.