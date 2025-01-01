DXContextGetColors

Gets an image of a specified size and offset from a graphic context.

bool DXContextGetColors(

int context,

uint& image[],

int image_width=WHOLE_ARRAY,

int image_height=WHOLE_ARRAY,

int image_offset_x=0,

int image_offset_y=0

);

Parameters

context

[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

image

[out] The array of image_width*image_height pixels in ARGB format.

image_width=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Image width in pixels.

image_height=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Image height in pixels.

image_offset_x=0

[in] X offset.

image_offset_y=0

[in] Y offset.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.