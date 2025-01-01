DocumentationSections
Gets an image of a specified size and offset from a graphic context.

bool  DXContextGetColors(
   int    context,                       // graphic context handle   
   uint&  image[],                       // image pixels array 
   int    image_width=WHOLE_ARRAY,       // image width in pixels
   int    image_height=WHOLE_ARRAY,      // image height in pixels
   int    image_offset_x=0,              // X offset
   int    image_offset_y=0               // Y offset
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

image

[out]  The array of image_width*image_height pixels in ARGB format.

image_width=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Image width in pixels.

image_height=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Image height in pixels.

image_offset_x=0

[in]  X offset.

image_offset_y=0

[in]  Y offset.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.