The function is called in indicators and EAs when the Deinit event occurs. It is used to deinitialize a running MQL5 program.
void OnDeinit(
Parameters
reason
[in] Deinitialization reason code.
Return Value
No return value
Note
Deinit event is generated for EAs and indicators in the following cases:
- before a re-initialization due to the change of a symbol or a chart period the mql5 program is attached to;
- before a re-initialization due to the change of the inputs;
- before unloading an mql5 program.
The reason parameter may have the following values:
Constant
Value
Description
REASON_PROGRAM
0
The EA has stopped working calling the ExpertRemove() function
REASON_REMOVE
1
Program removed from a chart
REASON_RECOMPILE
2
Program recompiled
REASON_CHARTCHANGE
3
A symbol or a chart period is changed
REASON_CHARTCLOSE
4
Chart closed
REASON_PARAMETERS
5
Inputs changed by a user
REASON_ACCOUNT
6
Another account has been activated or reconnection to the trade server has occurred due to changes in the account settings
REASON_TEMPLATE
7
Another chart template applied
REASON_INITFAILED
8
The OnInit() handler returned a non-zero value
REASON_CLOSE
9
Terminal closed
EA deinitialization reason codes can be received by the UninitializeReason() function or from the predefined _UninitReason variable.
Sample OnInit() and OnDeinit() functions for the EA
input int fake_parameter=3; // useless parameter
