OnDeinit

The function is called in indicators and EAs when the Deinit event occurs. It is used to deinitialize a running MQL5 program.

void OnDeinit(

const int reason

);

Parameters

reason

[in] Deinitialization reason code.

Return Value

No return value

Note

Deinit event is generated for EAs and indicators in the following cases:

before a re-initialization due to the change of a symbol or a chart period the mql5 program is attached to;

before a re-initialization due to the change of the inputs

before unloading an mql5 program.

The reason parameter may have the following values:

Constant Value Description REASON_PROGRAM 0 The EA has stopped working calling the ExpertRemove() function REASON_REMOVE 1 Program removed from a chart REASON_RECOMPILE 2 Program recompiled REASON_CHARTCHANGE 3 A symbol or a chart period is changed REASON_CHARTCLOSE 4 Chart closed REASON_PARAMETERS 5 Inputs changed by a user REASON_ACCOUNT 6 Another account has been activated or reconnection to the trade server has occurred due to changes in the account settings REASON_TEMPLATE 7 Another chart template applied REASON_INITFAILED 8 The OnInit() handler returned a non-zero value REASON_CLOSE 9 Terminal closed

EA deinitialization reason codes can be received by the UninitializeReason() function or from the predefined _UninitReason variable.

Sample OnInit() and OnDeinit() functions for the EA

input int fake_parameter=3; // useless parameter

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- Get the number of a build where the program is compiled

Print(__FUNCTION__," Build #",__MQLBUILD__);

//--- Reset reason code can also be obtained in OnInit()

Print(__FUNCTION__," Deinitialization reason code can be received during the EA reset");

//--- The first way to get a deinitialization reason code

Print(__FUNCTION__," _UninitReason = ",getUninitReasonText(_UninitReason));

//--- The second way to get a deinitialization reason code

Print(__FUNCTION__," UninitializeReason() = ",getUninitReasonText(UninitializeReason()));

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- The first way to get a deinitialization reason code

Print(__FUNCTION__," Deinitialization reason code = ",reason);

//--- The second way to get a deinitialization reason code

Print(__FUNCTION__," _UninitReason = ",getUninitReasonText(_UninitReason));

//--- The third way to get a deinitialization reason code

Print(__FUNCTION__," UninitializeReason() = ",getUninitReasonText(UninitializeReason()));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return a textual description of the deinitialization reason code |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string getUninitReasonText(int reasonCode)

{

string text="";

//---

switch(reasonCode)

{

case REASON_ACCOUNT:

text="Account was changed";break;

case REASON_CHARTCHANGE:

text="Symbol or timeframe was changed";break;

case REASON_CHARTCLOSE:

text="Chart was closed";break;

case REASON_PARAMETERS:

text="Input-parameter was changed";break;

case REASON_RECOMPILE:

text="Program "+__FILE__+" was recompiled";break;

case REASON_REMOVE:

text="Program "+__FILE__+" was removed from chart";break;

case REASON_TEMPLATE:

text="New template was applied to chart";break;

default:text="Another reason";

}

//---

return text;

}

See also

