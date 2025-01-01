//--- graphical resource parameters

string ExtResName="Resource";

int ExtResWidth=100;

int ExtResHeight=100;

uint ExtResData[];

int ExtResSize=ExtResWidth*ExtResHeight;



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

ResetLastError();

//--- set the size of the pixel array

if(ArrayResize(ExtResData,ExtResSize)!=ExtResSize)

{

Print("ArrayResize() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- fill the pixel array with a transparent color and create a graphical resource based on it

ArrayInitialize(ExtResData,0x00FFFFFF);

if(!ResourceCreate(ExtResName,ExtResData,ExtResWidth,ExtResHeight,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))

{

Print("ResourceCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

Print("Size of created recource array: ",ExtResData.Size());



//--- check the created graphical resource.

//--- get the time and price data of the current bar

MqlTick tick={};

if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))

{

Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- Create the Bitmap object using the coordinates of the last tick price and time

string obj_name="Bitmap";

if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name,OBJ_BITMAP,0,tick.time,tick.bid))

{

Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- set the width and height of the created bitmap object equal to the width and height of the graphical resource.

//--- set the object anchor point to its center.

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,ExtResWidth);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,ExtResHeight);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER);

//--- specify the previously created graphical resource for the bitmap object as an image file

//--- in this case, in order to indicate the name of the graphical resource used, we need to add "::" before its name

ObjectSetString(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::"+ExtResName);



//--- set the GreenYellow color with the transparency of 200

uint clr=ColorToARGB(clrGreenYellow,200);

//--- fill the entire array of pixels of the graphical resource with the set color

ArrayInitialize(ExtResData,clr);

//--- draw the grid using DodgerBlue color

for(int x=0;x<ExtResWidth;x+=9)

LineVertical(x,0,ExtResHeight,ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue,200));

for(int y=0;y<ExtResHeight;y+=9)

LineHorizontal(0,ExtResWidth,y,ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue,200));

//--- update the graphical resource data

Update(ExtResName,ExtResData,ExtResWidth,ExtResHeight,true);



//--- wait 3 seconds before deleting the resource and graphical object

Print("Wait 3 seconds before deleting the resource and graphic object");

Sleep(3000);



//--- save the resource to the file

ResetLastError();

if(!ResourceSave("::"+ExtResName,"ResourceSave\\"+ExtResName+".bmp"))

{

Print("ResourceSave() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- delete the resource and graphic object image

if(!ResourceFree("::"+ExtResName))

{

Print("ResourceFree() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ObjectDelete(0,obj_name))

{

Print("ObjectDelete() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- now create the "Graphical label" object using the coordinates of the price and time of the last tick shifted to the left by the image width

//--- get screen coordinates using the previously received last tick price and time

int x=0,y=0;

if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,tick.time,tick.bid,x,y))

{

Print("ChartTimePriceToXY() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

obj_name="BitmapLabel";

if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0))

{

Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- set the object anchor point to its center.

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER);

//--- set the coordinates of the price and time of the last tick, shifted to the left by the image width, to the graphical label object

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x-ExtResWidth);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- specify the resource, previously saved as a bmp image, for the graphical label object as an image file

ObjectSetString(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"\\Files\\ResourceSave\\"+ExtResName+".bmp");

//--- update the chart

ChartRedraw();



//--- wait 3 seconds before deleting the graphical label object

Print("Wait 3 seconds before deleting the new graphic object");

Sleep(3000);

if(!ObjectDelete(0,obj_name))

Print("ObjectDelete() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Update graphical resource data |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Update(const string res_name,const uint &pixel_data[],const uint width,const uint height,const bool redraw)

{

//--- leave if zero dimensions are passed

if(width==0 || height==0)

return;

//--- update resource data and redraw the chart

if(ResourceCreate(res_name,pixel_data,width,height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)

ChartRedraw();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Draw a vertical line |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void LineVertical(int x,int y1,int y2,const uint clr)

{

int tmp;

//--- sort by Y

if(y1>y2)

{

tmp=y1;

y1 =y2;

y2 =tmp;

}

//--- line outside the image boundaries

if(y2<0 || y1>=ExtResHeight || x<0 || x>=ExtResWidth)

return;

//--- stay within the image boundaries

if(y1<0)

y1=0;

if(y2>=ExtResHeight)

y2=ExtResHeight-1;

//--- draw the line

int index=y1*ExtResWidth+x;

for(int i=y1; i<=y2; i++,index+=ExtResWidth)

ExtResData[index]=clr;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Draw a horizontal line |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void LineHorizontal(int x1,int x2,int y,const uint clr)

{

int tmp;

//--- sort by X

if(x1>x2)

{

tmp=x1;

x1 =x2;

x2 =tmp;

}

//--- line outside the image boundaries

if(x2<0 || x1>=ExtResWidth || y<0 || y>=ExtResHeight)

return;

//--- stay within the image boundaries

if(x1<0)

x1=0;

if(x2>=ExtResWidth)

x2=ExtResWidth-1;

//--- draw the line

ArrayFill(ExtResData,y*ExtResWidth+x1,(x2-x1)+1,clr);

}