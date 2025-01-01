|
//--- graphical resource parameters
string ExtResName="Resource";
int ExtResWidth=100;
int ExtResHeight=100;
uint ExtResData[];
int ExtResSize=ExtResWidth*ExtResHeight;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
ResetLastError();
//--- set the size of the pixel array
if(ArrayResize(ExtResData,ExtResSize)!=ExtResSize)
{
Print("ArrayResize() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- fill the pixel array with a transparent color and create a graphical resource based on it
ArrayInitialize(ExtResData,0x00FFFFFF);
if(!ResourceCreate(ExtResName,ExtResData,ExtResWidth,ExtResHeight,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
{
Print("ResourceCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
Print("Size of created recource array: ",ExtResData.Size());
//--- check the created graphical resource.
//--- get the time and price data of the current bar
MqlTick tick={};
if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
{
Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- Create the Bitmap object using the coordinates of the last tick price and time
string obj_name="Bitmap";
if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name,OBJ_BITMAP,0,tick.time,tick.bid))
{
Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- set the width and height of the created bitmap object equal to the width and height of the graphical resource.
//--- set the object anchor point to its center.
ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,ExtResWidth);
ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,ExtResHeight);
ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER);
//--- specify the previously created graphical resource for the bitmap object as an image file
//--- in this case, in order to indicate the name of the graphical resource used, we need to add "::" before its name
ObjectSetString(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::"+ExtResName);
//--- set the GreenYellow color with the transparency of 200
uint clr=ColorToARGB(clrGreenYellow,200);
//--- fill the entire array of pixels of the graphical resource with the set color
ArrayInitialize(ExtResData,clr);
//--- draw the grid using DodgerBlue color
for(int x=0;x<ExtResWidth;x+=9)
LineVertical(x,0,ExtResHeight,ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue,200));
for(int y=0;y<ExtResHeight;y+=9)
LineHorizontal(0,ExtResWidth,y,ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue,200));
//--- update the graphical resource data
Update(ExtResName,ExtResData,ExtResWidth,ExtResHeight,true);
//--- wait 3 seconds before deleting the resource and graphical object
Print("Wait 3 seconds before deleting the resource and graphic object");
Sleep(3000);
//--- save the resource to the file
ResetLastError();
if(!ResourceSave("::"+ExtResName,"ResourceSave\\"+ExtResName+".bmp"))
{
Print("ResourceSave() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- delete the resource and graphic object image
if(!ResourceFree("::"+ExtResName))
{
Print("ResourceFree() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ObjectDelete(0,obj_name))
{
Print("ObjectDelete() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- now create the "Graphical label" object using the coordinates of the price and time of the last tick shifted to the left by the image width
//--- get screen coordinates using the previously received last tick price and time
int x=0,y=0;
if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,tick.time,tick.bid,x,y))
{
Print("ChartTimePriceToXY() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
obj_name="BitmapLabel";
if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0))
{
Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- set the object anchor point to its center.
ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER);
//--- set the coordinates of the price and time of the last tick, shifted to the left by the image width, to the graphical label object
ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x-ExtResWidth);
ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- specify the resource, previously saved as a bmp image, for the graphical label object as an image file
ObjectSetString(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"\\Files\\ResourceSave\\"+ExtResName+".bmp");
//--- update the chart
ChartRedraw();
//--- wait 3 seconds before deleting the graphical label object
Print("Wait 3 seconds before deleting the new graphic object");
Sleep(3000);
if(!ObjectDelete(0,obj_name))
Print("ObjectDelete() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update graphical resource data |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Update(const string res_name,const uint &pixel_data[],const uint width,const uint height,const bool redraw)
{
//--- leave if zero dimensions are passed
if(width==0 || height==0)
return;
//--- update resource data and redraw the chart
if(ResourceCreate(res_name,pixel_data,width,height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)
ChartRedraw();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw a vertical line |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void LineVertical(int x,int y1,int y2,const uint clr)
{
int tmp;
//--- sort by Y
if(y1>y2)
{
tmp=y1;
y1 =y2;
y2 =tmp;
}
//--- line outside the image boundaries
if(y2<0 || y1>=ExtResHeight || x<0 || x>=ExtResWidth)
return;
//--- stay within the image boundaries
if(y1<0)
y1=0;
if(y2>=ExtResHeight)
y2=ExtResHeight-1;
//--- draw the line
int index=y1*ExtResWidth+x;
for(int i=y1; i<=y2; i++,index+=ExtResWidth)
ExtResData[index]=clr;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw a horizontal line |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void LineHorizontal(int x1,int x2,int y,const uint clr)
{
int tmp;
//--- sort by X
if(x1>x2)
{
tmp=x1;
x1 =x2;
x2 =tmp;
}
//--- line outside the image boundaries
if(x2<0 || x1>=ExtResWidth || y<0 || y>=ExtResHeight)
return;
//--- stay within the image boundaries
if(x1<0)
x1=0;
if(x2>=ExtResWidth)
x2=ExtResWidth-1;
//--- draw the line
ArrayFill(ExtResData,y*ExtResWidth+x1,(x2-x1)+1,clr);
}