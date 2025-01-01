DocumentationSections
ObjectCreate

The function creates an object with the specified name, type, and the initial coordinates in the specified chart subwindow. During creation up to 30 coordinates can be specified.

bool  ObjectCreate(
   long         chart_id,      // chart identifier
   string       name,          // object name
   ENUM_OBJECT  type,          // object type
   sub_window   nwin,          // window index
   datetime     time1,         // time of the first anchor point
   double       price1,        // price of the first anchor point
   ...
   datetime     timeN=0,       // time of the N-th anchor point
   double       priceN=0,      // price of the N-th anchor point
   ...
   datetime     time30=0,      // time of the 30th anchor point
   double       price30=0      // price of the 30th anchor point
   );

Parameters

chart_id

[in]  Chart identifier. 0 means the current chart.

name

[in]  Name of the object. The name must be unique within a chart, including its subwindows.

type

[in]  Object type. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_OBJECT enumeration.

sub_window

[in]  Number of the chart subwindow. 0 means the main chart window. The specified subwindow must exist, otherwise the function returns false.

time1

[in]  The time coordinate of the first anchor.

price1

[in]  The price coordinate of the first anchor point.

timeN=0

[in]  The time coordinate of the N-th anchor point.

priceN=0

[in]  The price coordinate of the N-th anchor point.

time30=0

[in]  The time coordinate of the thirtieth anchor point.

price30=0

[in]  The price coordinate of the thirtieth anchor point.

Return Value

The function returns true if the command has been successfully added to the queue of the specified chart, or false otherwise. If an object has already been created, an attempt is made to change its coordinates.

Note

An asynchronous call is always used for ObjectCreate(), that is why the function only returns the results of adding the command to a chart queue. In this case, true only means that the command has been successfully enqueued, but the result of its execution is unknown.

To check the command execution result, you can use the ObjectFind() function or any other function that requests object properties, such as ObjectGetXXX. However, you should keep in mind that such functions are added to the end of the queue of that chart, and they wait for the execution result (due to the synchronous call), and can therefore be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.

An object name should not exceed 63 characters.

The numbering of the chart subwindows (if there are subwindows with indicators in the chart) starts with 1. The main chart window of the chart is and always has index 0.

The large number of anchor points (up to 30) is implemented for future use. At the same time, the limit of 30 possible anchor points for graphical objects is determined by the limit on the number of parameters (not more than 64) that can be used when calling a function.

When an object is renamed, two events are formed simultaneously. These events can be handled in an Expert Advisor or indicator by the OnChartEvent() function:

  • an event of deletion of an object with the old name;
  • an event of creation of an object with a new name.

There is a certain number of anchor points that must be specified when creating each object type:

ID

Description

Anchor Points

OBJ_VLINE

Vertical Line

One anchor point. Actually only the time coordinate is used.

OBJ_HLINE

Horizontal Line

One anchor point. Actually only the price coordinate is used.

OBJ_TREND

Trend Line

Two anchor points.

OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE

Trend Line By Angle

Two anchor points.

OBJ_CYCLES

Cycle Lines

Two anchor points.

OBJ_ARROWED_LINE

Arrowed Line

Two anchor points.

OBJ_CHANNEL

Equidistant Channel

Three anchor points.

OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL

Standard Deviation Channel

Two anchor points.

OBJ_REGRESSION

Linear Regression Channel

Two anchor points.

OBJ_PITCHFORK

Andrews’ Pitchfork

Three anchor points.

OBJ_GANNLINE

Gann Line

Two anchor points.

OBJ_GANNFAN

Gann Fan

Two anchor points.

OBJ_GANNGRID

Gann Grid

Two anchor points.

OBJ_FIBO

Fibonacci Retracement

Two anchor points.

OBJ_FIBOTIMES

Fibonacci Time Zones

Two anchor points.

OBJ_FIBOFAN

Fibonacci Fan

Two anchor points.

OBJ_FIBOARC

Fibonacci Arcs

Two anchor points.

OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL

Fibonacci Channel

Three anchor points.

OBJ_EXPANSION

Fibonacci Expansion

Three anchor points.

OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5

Elliott Motive Wave

Five anchor points.

OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3

Elliott Correction Wave

Three anchor points.

OBJ_RECTANGLE

Rectangle

Two anchor points.

OBJ_TRIANGLE

Triangle

Three anchor points.

OBJ_ELLIPSE

Ellipse

Three anchor points.

OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP

Thumbs Up

One anchor point.

OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN

Thumbs Down

One anchor point.

OBJ_ARROW_UP

Arrow Up

One anchor point.

OBJ_ARROW_DOWN

Arrow Down

One anchor point.

OBJ_ARROW_STOP

Stop Sign

One anchor point.

OBJ_ARROW_CHECK

Check Sign

One anchor point.

OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE

Left Price Label

One anchor point.

OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE

Right Price Label

One anchor point.

OBJ_ARROW_BUY

Buy Sign

One anchor point.

OBJ_ARROW_SELL

Sell Sign

One anchor point.

OBJ_ARROW

Arrow

One anchor point.

OBJ_TEXT

Text

One anchor point.

OBJ_LABEL

Label

Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties.

OBJ_BUTTON

Button

Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties.

OBJ_CHART

Chart

Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties.

OBJ_BITMAP

Bitmap

One anchor point.

OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL

Bitmap Label

Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties.

OBJ_EDIT

Edit

Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties.

OBJ_EVENT

The "Event" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar

One anchor point. Actually only the time coordinate is used.

OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL

The "Rectangle label" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface.

Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties.

 

Example:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property script_show_inputs
 
#define   OBJ_NAME   "TestObjectCreate"            // object name
#define   OBJ_X      40                            // object X coordinate
#define   OBJ_Y      40                            // object Y coordinate
#define   OBJ_WIDTH  300                           // object width
#define   OBJ_HEIGHT 200                           // object height
#define   WND        0                             // chart subwindow
 
input ENUM_OBJECT InpObjectToCreate =  OBJ_VLINE;  /* Object type to create   */ // object type to plot on the chart
 
struct SPoint                                      // anchor point structure
  {
   double   price;
   datetime time;
  };
 
SPoint   ExtAnchorPoints[5];                       // array of graphical object anchor points
long     ExtChartID;                               // ID 
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- check the number of available bars
   int bars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
   if(bars<7)
     {
      PrintFormat("The number of available bars (%d) is not enough to create some graphical objects",bars);
      return;
     }
//--- current chart ID
   ExtChartID=ChartID();
 
//--- delete the previously created object
   ObjectDelete(ExtChartIDOBJ_NAME);
 
//--- set five anchor points (time/price)
   SetAnchorPointsData();
 
//--- price/time of anchor points
   datetime tm0=ExtAnchorPoints[0].time;
   double   pr0=ExtAnchorPoints[0].price;
   datetime tm1=ExtAnchorPoints[1].time;
   double   pr1=ExtAnchorPoints[1].price;
   datetime tm2=ExtAnchorPoints[2].time;
   double   pr2=ExtAnchorPoints[2].price;
   datetime tm3=ExtAnchorPoints[3].time;
   double   pr3=ExtAnchorPoints[3].price;
   datetime tm4=ExtAnchorPoints[4].time;
   double   pr4=ExtAnchorPoints[4].price;
   
//--- if the object successfully created, set its remaining parameters:
   if(ObjectCreate(ExtChartID,OBJ_NAME,InpObjectToCreate,WND,tm0,pr0,tm1,pr1,tm2,pr2,tm3,pr3,tm4,pr4))
     {
      //--- make the object selectable and select it
      ObjectSetInteger(ExtChartIDOBJ_NAMEOBJPROP_SELECTABLEtrue);
      ObjectSetInteger(ExtChartIDOBJ_NAMEOBJPROP_SELECTEDtrue);
      
      //--- for objects positioned by chart coordinates
      ENUM_OBJECT obj=InpObjectToCreate;
      if(obj==OBJ_LABEL || obj==OBJ_BUTTON || obj==OBJ_CHART || obj==OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || obj==OBJ_EDIT || obj==OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL)
        {
         //--- set the object coordinates 
         ObjectSetInteger(ExtChartID,OBJ_NAME,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,OBJ_X);
         ObjectSetInteger(ExtChartID,OBJ_NAME,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,OBJ_Y);
         //--- set the object size 
         ObjectSetInteger(ExtChartID,OBJ_NAME,OBJPROP_XSIZE,OBJ_WIDTH); 
         ObjectSetInteger(ExtChartID,OBJ_NAME,OBJPROP_YSIZE,OBJ_HEIGHT);
        }
      //--- update the chart to show the changes
      ChartRedraw(ExtChartID);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the array of object anchor points                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetAnchorPointsData(void)
  {
//--- left anchor point bar (with index 0)
   int bar_first=(int)ChartGetInteger(ExtChartID,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)-1;
   
//--- set the price/time of the first anchor point (with index 0)
   ExtAnchorPoints[0].price=iOpen(_Symbol,_Period,bar_first);
   ExtAnchorPoints[0].time =iTime(_Symbol,_Period,bar_first);
   
//--- set the price/time of anchor points with indices 1 - 3
   int distance=(int)round(bar_first/4);  // distance in bars between anchor points
   for(int i=1;i<4;i++)
     {
      ExtAnchorPoints[i].price=iOpen(_Symbol,_Period,bar_first-i*distance);
      ExtAnchorPoints[i].time =iTime(_Symbol,_Period,bar_first-i*distance);
     }
   
//--- set the price/time of the last anchor point (with index 4)
   ExtAnchorPoints[4].price=iOpen(_Symbol,_Period,1);
   ExtAnchorPoints[4].time =iTime(_Symbol,_Period,1);
  }