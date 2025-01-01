ObjectCreate

The function creates an object with the specified name, type, and the initial coordinates in the specified chart subwindow. During creation up to 30 coordinates can be specified.

bool ObjectCreate(

long chart_id,

string name,

ENUM_OBJECT type,

sub_window nwin,

datetime time1,

double price1,



datetime timeN=0,

double priceN=0,



datetime time30=0,

double price30=0

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart identifier. 0 means the current chart.

name

[in] Name of the object. The name must be unique within a chart, including its subwindows.

type

[in] Object type. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_OBJECT enumeration.

sub_window

[in] Number of the chart subwindow. 0 means the main chart window. The specified subwindow must exist, otherwise the function returns false.

time1

[in] The time coordinate of the first anchor.

price1

[in] The price coordinate of the first anchor point.

timeN=0

[in] The time coordinate of the N-th anchor point.

priceN=0

[in] The price coordinate of the N-th anchor point.

time30=0

[in] The time coordinate of the thirtieth anchor point.

price30=0

[in] The price coordinate of the thirtieth anchor point.

Return Value

The function returns true if the command has been successfully added to the queue of the specified chart, or false otherwise. If an object has already been created, an attempt is made to change its coordinates.

Note

An asynchronous call is always used for ObjectCreate(), that is why the function only returns the results of adding the command to a chart queue. In this case, true only means that the command has been successfully enqueued, but the result of its execution is unknown.

To check the command execution result, you can use the ObjectFind() function or any other function that requests object properties, such as ObjectGetXXX. However, you should keep in mind that such functions are added to the end of the queue of that chart, and they wait for the execution result (due to the synchronous call), and can therefore be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.

An object name should not exceed 63 characters.

The numbering of the chart subwindows (if there are subwindows with indicators in the chart) starts with 1. The main chart window of the chart is and always has index 0.

The large number of anchor points (up to 30) is implemented for future use. At the same time, the limit of 30 possible anchor points for graphical objects is determined by the limit on the number of parameters (not more than 64) that can be used when calling a function.

When an object is renamed, two events are formed simultaneously. These events can be handled in an Expert Advisor or indicator by the OnChartEvent() function:

an event of deletion of an object with the old name;

an event of creation of an object with a new name.

There is a certain number of anchor points that must be specified when creating each object type:

ID Description Anchor Points OBJ_VLINE Vertical Line One anchor point. Actually only the time coordinate is used. OBJ_HLINE Horizontal Line One anchor point. Actually only the price coordinate is used. OBJ_TREND Trend Line Two anchor points. OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE Trend Line By Angle Two anchor points. OBJ_CYCLES Cycle Lines Two anchor points. OBJ_ARROWED_LINE Arrowed Line Two anchor points. OBJ_CHANNEL Equidistant Channel Three anchor points. OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL Standard Deviation Channel Two anchor points. OBJ_REGRESSION Linear Regression Channel Two anchor points. OBJ_PITCHFORK Andrews’ Pitchfork Three anchor points. OBJ_GANNLINE Gann Line Two anchor points. OBJ_GANNFAN Gann Fan Two anchor points. OBJ_GANNGRID Gann Grid Two anchor points. OBJ_FIBO Fibonacci Retracement Two anchor points. OBJ_FIBOTIMES Fibonacci Time Zones Two anchor points. OBJ_FIBOFAN Fibonacci Fan Two anchor points. OBJ_FIBOARC Fibonacci Arcs Two anchor points. OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL Fibonacci Channel Three anchor points. OBJ_EXPANSION Fibonacci Expansion Three anchor points. OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 Elliott Motive Wave Five anchor points. OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 Elliott Correction Wave Three anchor points. OBJ_RECTANGLE Rectangle Two anchor points. OBJ_TRIANGLE Triangle Three anchor points. OBJ_ELLIPSE Ellipse Three anchor points. OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP Thumbs Up One anchor point. OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN Thumbs Down One anchor point. OBJ_ARROW_UP Arrow Up One anchor point. OBJ_ARROW_DOWN Arrow Down One anchor point. OBJ_ARROW_STOP Stop Sign One anchor point. OBJ_ARROW_CHECK Check Sign One anchor point. OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE Left Price Label One anchor point. OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE Right Price Label One anchor point. OBJ_ARROW_BUY Buy Sign One anchor point. OBJ_ARROW_SELL Sell Sign One anchor point. OBJ_ARROW Arrow One anchor point. OBJ_TEXT Text One anchor point. OBJ_LABEL Label Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties. OBJ_BUTTON Button Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties. OBJ_CHART Chart Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties. OBJ_BITMAP Bitmap One anchor point. OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL Bitmap Label Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties. OBJ_EDIT Edit Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties. OBJ_EVENT The "Event" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar One anchor point. Actually only the time coordinate is used. OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL The "Rectangle label" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface. Position is set using the OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties.

Example: