|
#define TICKET 2620919264 // ticket of any known deal, for example, from the terminal account history
long ExtTicket=TICKET; // set the specified ticket to the variable from the macro substitution for the test in the script,
// or handle deals in the OnTradeTransaction() handler in the EA:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert TradeTransaction handler |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans,
const MqlTradeRequest& request,
const MqlTradeResult& result)
{
//--- if a transaction is adding a deal to history
if(trans.type==TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD)
{
//--- select a deal by ticket, get its data and display the deal description in the journal
HistoryDealSelectProcess(trans.deal);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- select a deal by ticket, get its data and display the deal description in the journal
HistoryDealSelectProcess(ExtTicket);
/*
result:
(Position ID #2645974677) EURUSD Deal Out 0.10 Buy #2620919264 by order #2646028969 at 1.09178, 2024.07.15 18:16:32.570
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Select a deal by ticket and print the deal data in the journal |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void HistoryDealSelectProcess(const ulong deal_ticket)
{
//--- select a historical deal by the ticket specified in deal_ticket
ResetLastError();
if(!HistoryDealSelect(deal_ticket))
{
PrintFormat("HistoryDealSelect(%I64u) failed. Error %d", deal_ticket, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- if a deal is successfully selected, get its data and display the deal description in the journal
ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type = (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_TYPE);
ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY deal_entry = (ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_ENTRY);
ENUM_DEAL_REASON deal_reason= (ENUM_DEAL_REASON)HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_REASON);
long deal_time = HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_TIME_MSC);
long deal_order = HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_ORDER);
long deal_pos_id= HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);
string deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString(ExtTicket, DEAL_SYMBOL);
double deal_volume= HistoryDealGetDouble(ExtTicket, DEAL_VOLUME);
double deal_price = HistoryDealGetDouble(ExtTicket, DEAL_PRICE);
int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(deal_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
PrintFormat("(Position ID #%I64d) %s Deal %s %.2f %s #%I64u by order #%I64d at %.*f, %s",
deal_pos_id, deal_symbol, DealEntryDescription(deal_entry), deal_volume,
DealTypeDescription(deal_type), ExtTicket, deal_order, digits, deal_price,
TimeMscToString(deal_time));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the deal type description |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type)
{
switch(type)
{
case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");
case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");
case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE : return("Balance");
case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT : return("Credit");
case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE : return("Additional charge");
case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION : return("Correction");
case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS : return("Bonus");
case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION : return("Additional commission");
case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY : return("Daily commission");
case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY : return("Monthly commission");
case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return("Daily agent commission");
case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY: return("Monthly agent commission");
case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST : return("Interest rate");
case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED : return("Canceled buy deal");
case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED : return("Canceled sell deal");
case DEAL_DIVIDEND : return("Dividend operations");
case DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED : return("Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations");
case DEAL_TAX : return("Tax charges");
default : return("Unknown deal type: "+(string)type);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return position change method |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DealEntryDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry)
{
switch(entry)
{
case DEAL_ENTRY_IN : return("In");
case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT : return("Out");
case DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT : return("Reverce");
case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY : return("Out by");
case DEAL_ENTRY_STATE : return("Status record");
default : return("Unknown deal entry: "+(string)entry);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return time with milliseconds |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string TimeMscToString(const long time_msc, int flags=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
{
return(TimeToString(time_msc/1000, flags) + "." + IntegerToString(time_msc %1000, 3, '0'));
}